Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Education
72 views
Jun. 13, 2021

Office 365

Esta presentación tiene como objetivo dar a conocer el concepto, ventajas, desventajas y uso educativo del paquete de ofimática Office 365.

Related Books

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
No One Succeeds Alone: Learn Everything You Can from Everyone You Can Robert Reffkin
(5/5)
Free
Happiness Becomes You: A Guide to Changing Your Life for Good Tina Turner
(5/5)
Free
Rude: Stop Being Nice and Start Being Bold Rebecca Reid
(4/5)
Free
Keep Moving: Notes on Loss, Creativity, and Change Maggie Smith
(4/5)
Free
Group: How One Therapist and a Circle of Strangers Saved My Life Christie Tate
(4/5)
Free
Think Like a Monk: Train Your Mind for Peace and Purpose Every Day Jay Shetty
(4.5/5)
Free
The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People Personal Workbook Stephen R. Covey
(4/5)
Free
Dry: A Memoir Augusten Burroughs
(4.5/5)
Free
Girl, Stop Apologizing: A Shame-Free Plan for Embracing and Achieving Your Goals Rachel Hollis
(3.5/5)
Free
Maybe You Should Talk to Someone: A Therapist, HER Therapist, and Our Lives Revealed Lori Gottlieb
(4.5/5)
Free
Girl, Wash Your Face: Stop Believing the Lies About Who You Are so You Can Become Who You Were Meant to Be Rachel Hollis
(3.5/5)
Free
Never Split the Difference: Negotiating As If Your Life Depended On It Chris Voss
(4.5/5)
Free
Boundaries Updated and Expanded Edition: When to Say Yes, How to Say No To Take Control of Your Life Henry Cloud
(4/5)
Free
Present Over Perfect: Leaving Behind Frantic for a Simpler, More Soulful Way of Living Shauna Niequist
(4.5/5)
Free
52 Small Changes for the Mind: Improve Memory * Minimize Stress * Increase Productivity * Boost Happiness Brett Blumenthal
(3/5)
Free
Creative, Inc.: The Ultimate Guide to Running a Successful Freelance Business Joy Deangdeelert Cho
(3.5/5)
Free

Related Audiobooks

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Laundry Love: Finding Joy in a Common Chore Patric Richardson
(4.5/5)
Free
The Art of Stopping: How to Be Still When You Have to Keep Going David Kundtz
(4/5)
Free
Dedicated: The Case for Commitment in an Age of Infinite Browsing Pete Davis
(4.5/5)
Free
Live Free: Exceed Your Highest Expectations DeVon Franklin
(5/5)
Free
Goodbye, Again: Essays, Reflections, and Illustrations Jonny Sun
(4.5/5)
Free
The Pillars of Self-Love D'Yonna Riley
(4.5/5)
Free
Influence, New and Expanded: The Psychology of Persuasion Robert B. Cialdini
(5/5)
Free
Let's Talk About Hard Things Anna Sale
(4/5)
Free
High Conflict: Why We Get Trapped and How We Get Out Amanda Ripley
(4.5/5)
Free
What Happened To You?: Conversations on Trauma, Resilience, and Healing Oprah Winfrey
(5/5)
Free
The Uncertain Sea: Fear is everywhere. Embrace it. Bonnie Tsui
(4/5)
Free
Life Is a 4-Letter Word: Laughing and Learning Through 40 Life Lessons David A. Levy
(4.5/5)
Free
Quiet Your Inner Critic: Overcoming Imposter Syndrome to Get Gutsy and Play Bigger Becky Mollenkamp ACC
(4/5)
Free
Your Goal Guide: A Roadmap for Setting, Planning and Achieving Your Goals Debra Eckerling
(4/5)
Free
The Power of Voice: A Guide to Making Yourself Heard Denise Woods
(5/5)
Free
Create: Tools from Seriously Talented People to Unleash Your Creative Life Marc Silber
(4.5/5)
Free
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Office 365

  1. 1. OFFICE 365 ¿Que es Office 365? Ventajas de Office 365 Desventajas de Office 365 Beneficios de Office 365 para la educacion. Sub temas Licda: Juana Isabel Morillo Morillo
  2. 2. ¿Qué es la Suite de Office 365? Se trata de una herramienta que nos permite crear, acceder y compartir documentos de Word, Excel, OneNote y PowerPoint en tiempo real . Además, podemos acceder desde cualquier dispositivo que tenga acceso a Internet y OneDrive.
  3. 3. Multicompatibilidad Archivos en la nube Trabajo en equipo Permite instalarse en diversos dispositivos Paquete ofimático completo Ventajas de Office 365
  4. 4. Desventajas de Office 365 Se requiere conectividad al internet Falta de aplicaciones Lentitud del sistema Se requiere pagar el servicio
  5. 5. Beneficios que brinda la Suite de Office 365 a la educación Posibilita el intercambio de información, conocimiento y diálogo entre estudiantes y docentes. Facilita el acceso a grandes cantidades de información. Permite dar retroalimentación inmediata.
  6. 6. Bibliografía https://www.profesionalreview.com/2018/04/29/que-es-office-365/ https://www.mundocuentas.com/microsoft/office-365/ https://www.aulaplaneta.com/2018/05/28/recursos-tic/la-aplicacion- pedagogica-de-office-365-en-aprendizaje-colaborativo/

×