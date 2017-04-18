Enfermedades de-transmision-sexual-ets

Enfermedades de transmisión sexual (ETS)
¿QUÉ SON LAS ETS?
¿QUÉ SON LAS ETS? Son infecciones que se pueden adquirir teniendo relaciones sexuales con alguien que tiene una infección....
Las ETS causadas por virus incluyen la hepatitis B, el herpes,VIH y el virus del papiloma humano, VPH; estas pueden ser tr...
La mayoría de las ETS afectan tanto a hombres como a mujeres, pero en muchos casos los problemas de salud que provocan pue...
CHANCROIDE
Descripción  Infección bacteriana  Se caracteriza por úlceras  En mujeres puede ser asintomática  Se acompaña de riesg...
Agente infeccioso  Haemophilus ducreyi, el bacilo de Ducrey
Modo de transmisión  Por contacto sexual directo con las secreciones abiertas y pus de los bubones Período de incubación ...
GRANULOMA INGUINAL
Descripción  Enfermedad bacteriana crónica  Tiene baja transmisibilidad  Indoloro  Son granulomas de color rojo cárneo...
Agente Infeccioso  Calymmatobaterium granulomatis (Donovania granulomatis), un bacilo gramnegativos
Modo de transmisión  Por contacto directo con lesiones durante la actividad sexual Período de incubación  Se desconoce
INFECCIONES ANOGENITALES POR HERPESVIRUS
Herpes simple Es una infección vírica que se caracteriza por una lesión primaria localizada, un período de latencia y una ...
 Pertenecen a la familia herpesviridae, subfamilia alphaherpesvirinae.  Cada uno produce síndromes clínicos diferentes a...
VHS tipo 2  Suele causar herpes genital que afecta principalmente a adultos.  Trasmitido por contacto sexual.  Presenta...
Sitios principales de enfermedad primaria: En mujeres: - Vulva, piel perineal, piernas y glúteos. En hombres: - Glande o p...
Modo de transmisión VHS tipo 1  Contacto con saliva de portadores.  Infección de manos del personal de salud (dentistas)...
LINFOGRANULOMA VENÉREO
DESCRIPCIÓN  Infección de transmisión sexual por clamidias que comienza con una pequeña erosión evanescente e indolora, u...
EN HOMBRES  Bulbones inguinales que pueden adherirse a la piel, mostrar fluctuación y culminar con la formación de fistul...
 En uno u otro sexo puede haber elefantitis de los genitales; se presentan por lo común fiebre, escalofríos, cefalalgia, ...
AGENTE INFECCIOSO  Chlamydia trachomatis de inmunotipos L-1, L-2 y L-3, que guarda relación con los microorganismos del t...
MODO DE TRANSMISIÓN  Por contacto directo con las lesiones abiertas de personas infectadas, por lo regular durante el act...
INFECCIONES GENITALES POR CLAMIDIAS
DESCRIPCIÓN  Se manifiesta en los hombres fundamentalmente en la forma de uretritis. En las mujeres, por cervicitis mucop...
DESCRIPCIÓN  Se pueden presentar infecciones asintomáticas en 1 a 25% de los hombres sexualmente activos. Las posibles co...
DESCRIPCIÓN  En la mujer las manifestaciones clínicas pueden ser semejantes a las de la gonorrea, y el cuadro inicial sue...
AGENTE INFECCIOSO  Chlamydia trachomatis, inmunotipos D a K, se ha identificado en 35 a 50% de los casos de uretritis no ...
MODO DE TRANSMISIÓN  Por contacto sexual  No se ha definido; quizá sea de 7 a 14 días o más. PERÍODO DE INCUBACIÓN
 Enfermedad bacteriana que limita el epitelio cilíndrico y de transmisión sexual difiriendo en hombre como en mujeres  H...
MUJERES  Cervicitis o uretritis (días después)  Leves  Invasión uterina en el periodo menstrual con síntomas de: - Endo...
 Infecciones faríngeas (Homosexuales y Mujeres)  Infecciones ano rectales (Homosexuales y Mujeres)  Infección Rectal (a...
 Agente Infeccioso: Neisseria gonorrhoeae, Gonocoo. – Plásmidos resistentes a la penicilina y tetraciclina  Modo de tras...
 Treponematosis aguda y crónica por lesión primaria (Chancro)  Erupción secundaria que afecta la piel y membranas mucosa...
 Lesiones en: – Piel – Huesos – Vísceras – SNC  Meningitis  Sífilis meningovascular  Paresia o tabes dorsal  Neurosif...
 Infección Primaria  3 semanas después  Ulcera indolora e indurada (recto cuello uterino)  Exudado seroso  Invasión d...
 Ganglios linfáticos satélites (indolorosos, no fluctuantes, firmes)  Infección maculo papulosa  LinfoadenopatÍa
 Agente Infeccioso: Treponema Pallidum  Reservorio: Humanos  Modo de trasmisión: relaciones sexuales, contacto con exud...
 Líquidos y secreciones orgánicas: – Saliva – Sangre – Semen – Secreciones Vaginales – Contacto  Periodo de Incubación: ...
TRICOMONIASIS
Descripción y Síntomas  Enfermedad común y persistente del aparato genitourinario, causada por un protozoario, que en las...
Causas  El Agente Infeccioso es el Trichomonas Vaginalis, el cual es un protozoario flagelado.  Su Reservorio son los Hu...
Tratamiento  La tricomoniasis suele curarse con una dosis oral única del medicamento metronidazol, el cual se vende con r...
Otros Datos  Facilita la infección por VIH  En el hombre, invade y persiste en la próstata pero puede causar hasta 5 a 1...
Algunas fotografías
Área Afectada
VERRUGAS VÍRICAS
Descripción  Enfermedad Vírica que se manifiesta por diversas lesiones en la piel y en las mucosas
Tipos y sus Descripciones  Verrugas Vulgares: Son pápulas circunscritas, hiperqueratósicas, de consistencia áspera e indo...
 Verrugas Planas: Son lesiones múltiples lisas y moderadamente sobresalientes, cuyo tamaño varia desde 1mm. Hasta 1cm.  ...
 Papilomas planos del cuello uterino  Verrugas plantares: ocurren en el pie  Papilomas Laringeos de las cuerdas vocales...
Causas  El agente infeccioso es el Virus del Papiloma Humano, del grupo de papovavirus de ADN.  Reservorio: Son los Huma...
Tratamientos  Depende del tipo de Verruga y edad del paciente.
Crioterapia  Para los adultos y niños mayores generalmente es preferible tratar la verruga por medio de la crioterapia (c...
Electrocoagulación  Una vez extraída la verruga se realiza una electrocoagulación en la base de la misma. Generalmente re...
Láser  El tratamiento láser también puede ser utilizado para las verrugas que son difíciles de curar con las otras terapi...
Otros Datos Importantes  Los Papilomas Laríngeos y las verrugas genitales a veces se transforman en cáncer.  El virus de...
Algunas Fotografías
Verrugas Venéreas
Verrugas Filiformes
Otras Verrugas Venéreas
HEPATITIS VÍRICA “B”
HEPATITIS VÍRICA “B” •Fiebre •Ictericia •Erupciones
AGENTE INFECCIOSO HEPADNAVIRUS DE ADN DE DOBLE CORDÓN
RESERVORIO: Los Humanos
MODO DE TRANSMISIÓN Y PERIODO DE INCUBACIÓN
SÍNDROME DE LA INMUNODEFICIENCIA ADQUIRIDA Que es el SIDA? El SIDA es una enfermedad causada por un virus llamado VIH que...
El SIDA es una enfermedad retroviral Causada por el Virus de Inmunodeficiencia Humana (VIH) Caracterizada por una inmun...
Vías de propagación Contacto sexual: 75% Inoculación parental: utilizadores de drogas por vía intravenosa y receptores d...
ASÍ NO SE TRANSMITE ...
ACONTECIMIENTOS CLÍNICOS La fase terminal de la infección por VIH se conoce como SIDA. Infecciones oportunistas: hongos,...
DIAGNÓSTICO  Se realiza un examen de anticuerpos en la sangre  En fase avanzada, se diagnostica clínicamente, y después ...
Prevención Abstinencia Personas sexualmente activas: tener sólo una pareja Uso de preservativos
MEDICACIÓN La azidotimidina (zidovudina, AZT o retrovir) prolonga la supervivencia, pero no elimina el virus. Inhibe la s...
PREVENCION DE ETS
¿Como prevenir las enfermedades de transmisión sexual? Hay muchas maneras de reducir el riesgo de contraer una enfermedad ...
Como prevenir las ETS:  Conozca a sus compañeros sexuales y limite su número.  Use condones (profilácticos) de látex cad...
Enfermedades de-transmision-sexual-ets
Enfermedades de-transmision-sexual-ets
Enfermedades de-transmision-sexual-ets
Enfermedades de-transmision-sexual-ets
Enfermedades de-transmision-sexual-ets
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Enfermedades de-transmision-sexual-ets

34 views

Published on

ETS

Published in: Education
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
34
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
1
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

Enfermedades de-transmision-sexual-ets

  1. 1. Enfermedades de transmisión sexual (ETS)
  2. 2. ¿QUÉ SON LAS ETS?
  3. 3. ¿QUÉ SON LAS ETS? Son infecciones que se pueden adquirir teniendo relaciones sexuales con alguien que tiene una infección. Usualmente se transmiten durante el coito, pero también pueden transmitirse por medio del sexo anal, oral o por el contacto directo con la piel.
  4. 4. Las ETS causadas por virus incluyen la hepatitis B, el herpes,VIH y el virus del papiloma humano, VPH; estas pueden ser tratas con antibióticos u otros medicamentos. Las ETS causadas por bacterias incluyen la infección por chlamydia, la gonorrea y la sífilis y no tienen curación pero algunas veces pueden mantenerse bajo control con el uso de medicamentos.
  5. 5. La mayoría de las ETS afectan tanto a hombres como a mujeres, pero en muchos casos los problemas de salud que provocan pueden ser más graves en las mujeres. Si una mujer embarazada padece de ETS, puede causarle graves problemas de salud al bebé.
  6. 6. CHANCROIDE
  7. 7. Descripción  Infección bacteriana  Se caracteriza por úlceras  En mujeres puede ser asintomática  Se acompaña de riesgo a infección de VIH
  8. 8. Agente infeccioso  Haemophilus ducreyi, el bacilo de Ducrey
  9. 9. Modo de transmisión  Por contacto sexual directo con las secreciones abiertas y pus de los bubones Período de incubación  De 3 a 5 días
  10. 10. GRANULOMA INGUINAL
  11. 11. Descripción  Enfermedad bacteriana crónica  Tiene baja transmisibilidad  Indoloro  Son granulomas de color rojo cárneo  Surgen más a menudo en superficies cálidas y húmedas
  12. 12. Agente Infeccioso  Calymmatobaterium granulomatis (Donovania granulomatis), un bacilo gramnegativos
  13. 13. Modo de transmisión  Por contacto directo con lesiones durante la actividad sexual Período de incubación  Se desconoce
  14. 14. INFECCIONES ANOGENITALES POR HERPESVIRUS
  15. 15. Herpes simple Es una infección vírica que se caracteriza por una lesión primaria localizada, un período de latencia y una tendencia a reaparecer en forma localizada. El agente infeccioso que lo causa (etiológico) es el VHS o virus del herpes simple tipos 1 y 2.
  16. 16.  Pertenecen a la familia herpesviridae, subfamilia alphaherpesvirinae.  Cada uno produce síndromes clínicos diferentes aunque ambos pueden infectar el aparato genital y áreas perineales como la boca.
  17. 17. VHS tipo 2  Suele causar herpes genital que afecta principalmente a adultos.  Trasmitido por contacto sexual.  Presentado en infecciones primarias con síntomas o sin ellos.
  18. 18. Sitios principales de enfermedad primaria: En mujeres: - Vulva, piel perineal, piernas y glúteos. En hombres: - Glande o prepucio, ano, recto En bebés - Parto vaginal con infección genital activa conlleva gran riesgo de enfermedad causando infección visceral diseminada, encefalitis, muerte.
  19. 19. Modo de transmisión VHS tipo 1  Contacto con saliva de portadores.  Infección de manos del personal de salud (dentistas) por pacientes. VHS tipo 2  Contacto sexual.  Al neonato durante el paso por el canal del parto infectado. Ambos  Contacto oral-genital, oral-anal y anal-genital. Período de incubación: de 2 a 12 días.
  20. 20. LINFOGRANULOMA VENÉREO
  21. 21. DESCRIPCIÓN  Infección de transmisión sexual por clamidias que comienza con una pequeña erosión evanescente e indolora, una pápula, un nódulo o una lesión herpetiforme en el pene o en la vulva, a menudo inadvertida.  Los ganglios linfáticos regionales muestran supuración, seguida por extensión del proceso inflamatorio a los tejidos contiguos.
  22. 22. EN HOMBRES  Bulbones inguinales que pueden adherirse a la piel, mostrar fluctuación y culminar con la formación de fistulas.  La proctitis puede ser consecuencia del coito rectal.  El LGV es causa muy común de la proctitis intensa en hombres homosexuales. EN MUJERES  El ataque de los ganglios inguinales es menor.  La afección se localiza principalmente en los ganglios pelvianos.  Se extiende al recto y al tabique rectovaginal.  Surge proctitis, estenosis del recto y fístula.
  23. 23.  En uno u otro sexo puede haber elefantitis de los genitales; se presentan por lo común fiebre, escalofríos, cefalalgia, artralgias y anorexia. La evolución de la enfermedad suele ser prolongada y producir gran incapacidad, pero por lo regular no es una infección mortal. En raras ocasiones se observa sepsis generalizada, con artritis y meningitis.
  24. 24. AGENTE INFECCIOSO  Chlamydia trachomatis de inmunotipos L-1, L-2 y L-3, que guarda relación con los microorganismos del tracom y de las infecciones oculogenitales por clamidias.  Los humanos y a menudo las personas asintomáticas (en particular las mujeres). RESERVORIO
  25. 25. MODO DE TRANSMISIÓN  Por contacto directo con las lesiones abiertas de personas infectadas, por lo regular durante el acto sexual.  Es variable, con límites de 3 a 30 días para la lesión primaria.  Si el bubón es la primera manifestación, de 10 a 30 días y hasta varios meses. PERÍODO DE INCUBACIÓN
  26. 26. INFECCIONES GENITALES POR CLAMIDIAS
  27. 27. DESCRIPCIÓN  Se manifiesta en los hombres fundamentalmente en la forma de uretritis. En las mujeres, por cervicitis mucopurulenta.  Es difícil distinguir las manifestaciones clínicas de la uretritis de las de la gonorrea e incluyen  secreción mucopurulenta en cantidad moderada o escasa  prurito uretral  ardor al orinar.
  28. 28. DESCRIPCIÓN  Se pueden presentar infecciones asintomáticas en 1 a 25% de los hombres sexualmente activos. Las posibles complicaciones o secuelas de las infecciones uretrales masculinas incluyen: – Epididimitis – Infertilidad – Síndrome de Reiter.  En hombres homosexuales, el coito anorrectal pasivo puede ocasionar proctitis por clamidias.
  29. 29. DESCRIPCIÓN  En la mujer las manifestaciones clínicas pueden ser semejantes a las de la gonorrea, y el cuadro inicial suele ser: – La secreción endocervical mucopurulenta – Con edema – Eritema – Hemorragia endocervical de fácil aparición por la inflamación del epitelio cilíndrico endocervial.
  30. 30. AGENTE INFECCIOSO  Chlamydia trachomatis, inmunotipos D a K, se ha identificado en 35 a 50% de los casos de uretritis no gonocócica en los Estados Unidos.  Los humanos RESERVORIO
  31. 31. MODO DE TRANSMISIÓN  Por contacto sexual  No se ha definido; quizá sea de 7 a 14 días o más. PERÍODO DE INCUBACIÓN
  32. 32.  Enfermedad bacteriana que limita el epitelio cilíndrico y de transmisión sexual difiriendo en hombre como en mujeres  HOMBRES  Secreción purulenta de uretra anterior  Disuria (7 días después)  Estado de portador crónico  Estado de portador asintomático
  33. 33. MUJERES  Cervicitis o uretritis (días después)  Leves  Invasión uterina en el periodo menstrual con síntomas de: - Endometritis - Salpingitis - Peritonitis pelviana - Riesgo Ulterior de Fecundidad - Embarazo Ectópico
  34. 34.  Infecciones faríngeas (Homosexuales y Mujeres)  Infecciones ano rectales (Homosexuales y Mujeres)  Infección Rectal (asintomático, prurito, tenesmo y secreción)  Conjuntivitis (neonatos)
  35. 35.  Agente Infeccioso: Neisseria gonorrhoeae, Gonocoo. – Plásmidos resistentes a la penicilina y tetraciclina  Modo de trasmisión: contacto con exudados de las membranas mucosas.  Reservorio: Enfermedad exclusivamente Humana.  Periodo de incubación: 2-7 días
  36. 36.  Treponematosis aguda y crónica por lesión primaria (Chancro)  Erupción secundaria que afecta la piel y membranas mucosas  Largos periodos de lactancia
  37. 37.  Lesiones en: – Piel – Huesos – Vísceras – SNC  Meningitis  Sífilis meningovascular  Paresia o tabes dorsal  Neurosifilis (VIH) – S. cardiovascular
  38. 38.  Infección Primaria  3 semanas después  Ulcera indolora e indurada (recto cuello uterino)  Exudado seroso  Invasión del torrente sanguíneo
  39. 39.  Ganglios linfáticos satélites (indolorosos, no fluctuantes, firmes)  Infección maculo papulosa  LinfoadenopatÍa
  40. 40.  Agente Infeccioso: Treponema Pallidum  Reservorio: Humanos  Modo de trasmisión: relaciones sexuales, contacto con exudados infecciosos de lesiones húmedas de la piel y membranas mucosas.
  41. 41.  Líquidos y secreciones orgánicas: – Saliva – Sangre – Semen – Secreciones Vaginales – Contacto  Periodo de Incubación: 10 días a 3meses (3 semanas)
  42. 42. TRICOMONIASIS
  43. 43. Descripción y Síntomas  Enfermedad común y persistente del aparato genitourinario, causada por un protozoario, que en las mujeres se caracteriza por vaginitis a menudo con petequias o lesiones hemorrágicas puntiformes “de color de fresa”, y una secreción profusa, acuosa, espumosa y verde amarillenta de olor fétido.
  44. 44. Causas  El Agente Infeccioso es el Trichomonas Vaginalis, el cual es un protozoario flagelado.  Su Reservorio son los Humanos  Modo de Transmisión: Por contacto con secreciones vaginales y uretrales de las personas infectadas durante las relaciones sexuales  Periodo de incubación: de 4 a 20 días con un promedio de 7 días, pero muchas personas son portadoras asintomáticas durante años.
  45. 45. Tratamiento  La tricomoniasis suele curarse con una dosis oral única del medicamento metronidazol, el cual se vende con receta. Ambos en la pareja deben tratarse la infección al mismo tiempo para eliminar el parásito. Las mujeres embarazadas pueden tomar metronidazol.  El hecho de que una persona haya tenido tricomoniasis una vez no significa que no pueda tenerla de nuevo.
  46. 46. Otros Datos  Facilita la infección por VIH  En el hombre, invade y persiste en la próstata pero puede causar hasta 5 a 10% de las uretritis no gonocócica.  Coexiste con la gonorrea, incluso en 40% de los infectados.  Se debe de hacer otros exámenes que complete la evaluación de otras ETS.
  47. 47. Algunas fotografías
  48. 48. Área Afectada
  49. 49. VERRUGAS VÍRICAS
  50. 50. Descripción  Enfermedad Vírica que se manifiesta por diversas lesiones en la piel y en las mucosas
  51. 51. Tipos y sus Descripciones  Verrugas Vulgares: Son pápulas circunscritas, hiperqueratósicas, de consistencia áspera e indoloras, cuyo tamaño varía desde la cabeza de un alfiler hasta una masa grande  Verrugas filiformes: Lesiones alargadas en punta y finas, que miden hasta 1cm. de largo.
  52. 52.  Verrugas Planas: Son lesiones múltiples lisas y moderadamente sobresalientes, cuyo tamaño varia desde 1mm. Hasta 1cm.  Verrugas Venéreas: Formaciones con aspecto de coliflor, que a menudo aparecen en las zonas húmedas de los genitales, en la zona perianal y dentro del conducto anal.
  53. 53.  Papilomas planos del cuello uterino  Verrugas plantares: ocurren en el pie  Papilomas Laringeos de las cuerdas vocales y la epiglotis.
  54. 54. Causas  El agente infeccioso es el Virus del Papiloma Humano, del grupo de papovavirus de ADN.  Reservorio: Son los Humanos  Modo de Transmisión: Se trasmite por contacto directo, se ha atribuido a los pisos contaminados ser la fuente. El condiloma acuminado se transmite por contacto Sexual, y el laringeo cuando el niño pasa por el conducto del parto  Periodo de Incubación: de 2 a 3 meses, con limite de 1 a 20 meses.
  55. 55. Tratamientos  Depende del tipo de Verruga y edad del paciente.
  56. 56. Crioterapia  Para los adultos y niños mayores generalmente es preferible tratar la verruga por medio de la crioterapia (congelamiento). Este tratamiento no es muy doloroso y muy pocas veces deja cicatrices.
  57. 57. Electrocoagulación  Una vez extraída la verruga se realiza una electrocoagulación en la base de la misma. Generalmente requiere unas dos semanas para curar la herida. Incluso utilizando esta técnica un pequeño porcentaje de las verrugas recidivan al cabo de unos meses.
  58. 58. Láser  El tratamiento láser también puede ser utilizado para las verrugas que son difíciles de curar con las otras terapias. Hay diferentes tipos de láseres que se utilizan para tratar las verrugas.
  59. 59. Otros Datos Importantes  Los Papilomas Laríngeos y las verrugas genitales a veces se transforman en cáncer.  El virus del papiloma humano (VPH) si está relacionado al cáncer uterino.  El virus del papiloma humano (VPH) puede transmitirse en las mujeres, al entrar en contacto directo con este, incluso cuando utilizan baños públicos  Existen vacunas contra el Virus del Papiloma Humano, pero solo los más frecuentes.  Existen más de 70 tipos de Papovavirus.
  60. 60. Algunas Fotografías
  61. 61. Verrugas Venéreas
  62. 62. Verrugas Filiformes
  63. 63. Otras Verrugas Venéreas
  64. 64. HEPATITIS VÍRICA “B”
  65. 65. HEPATITIS VÍRICA “B” •Fiebre •Ictericia •Erupciones
  66. 66. AGENTE INFECCIOSO HEPADNAVIRUS DE ADN DE DOBLE CORDÓN
  67. 67. RESERVORIO: Los Humanos
  68. 68. MODO DE TRANSMISIÓN Y PERIODO DE INCUBACIÓN
  69. 69. SÍNDROME DE LA INMUNODEFICIENCIA ADQUIRIDA Que es el SIDA? El SIDA es una enfermedad causada por un virus llamado VIH que ocasiona la destrucción del sistema inmunitario de la persona que la padece. Se identifico como un síndrome definido e independiente en 1981
  70. 70. El SIDA es una enfermedad retroviral Causada por el Virus de Inmunodeficiencia Humana (VIH) Caracterizada por una inmunosupresión profunda Infecciones oportunistas Neoplasmas secundarios y Manifestaciones neurológicas
  71. 71. Vías de propagación Contacto sexual: 75% Inoculación parental: utilizadores de drogas por vía intravenosa y receptores de sangre y productos derivados de la sangre. Transmisión del virus de madres infectadas a niños por vía placentaria o por la lactancia.
  72. 72. ASÍ NO SE TRANSMITE ...
  73. 73. ACONTECIMIENTOS CLÍNICOS La fase terminal de la infección por VIH se conoce como SIDA. Infecciones oportunistas: hongos, bacterias, virus, neoplasmas.
  74. 74. DIAGNÓSTICO  Se realiza un examen de anticuerpos en la sangre  En fase avanzada, se diagnostica clínicamente, y después se confirma por un test positivo de VIH.
  75. 75. Prevención Abstinencia Personas sexualmente activas: tener sólo una pareja Uso de preservativos
  76. 76. MEDICACIÓN La azidotimidina (zidovudina, AZT o retrovir) prolonga la supervivencia, pero no elimina el virus. Inhibe la síntesis proviral del ADN pero no elimina el virus. El mecanismo de acción de la dideoxinosina (didanosina, ddI, videx) es similar al del AZT
  77. 77. PREVENCION DE ETS
  78. 78. ¿Como prevenir las enfermedades de transmisión sexual? Hay muchas maneras de reducir el riesgo de contraer una enfermedad de transmisión sexual pero la única forma segura de prevenirlas es no teniendo relaciones sexuales.
  79. 79. Como prevenir las ETS:  Conozca a sus compañeros sexuales y limite su número.  Use condones (profilácticos) de látex cada vez que tenga relaciones sexuales vaginales, orales o anales.  Evite las prácticas sexuales arriesgadas.  Vacúnese.  Lávese sus genitales con agua y jabón y orine pronto después de tener relaciones sexuales.

×