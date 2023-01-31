Nichrome to glow at GrainEx India 2023.pdf

Activate your 30 day free trial to unlock unlimited reading.
A pioneer then and a leader now, Nichrome India trumps competition with its plethora of integrated packaging and filling systems for food, non-food, and pharma.
Nichrome’s Vertical Form Fill Seal (VFFS) machines for solids, liquids, and viscous material are bespoke. Nichrome’s VFFS multilane and Horizontal Form Fill Seal (HFFS) systems are the preferred choice in India and globally. Nichrome’s Map Tray Sealing Machines are the talk of the industry
A pioneer then and a leader now, Nichrome India trumps competition with its plethora of integrated packaging and filling systems for food, non-food, and pharma.
Nichrome’s Vertical Form Fill Seal (VFFS) machines for solids, liquids, and viscous material are bespoke. Nichrome’s VFFS multilane and Horizontal Form Fill Seal (HFFS) systems are the preferred choice in India and globally. Nichrome’s Map Tray Sealing Machines are the talk of the industry