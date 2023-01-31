Successfully reported this slideshow.
Nichrome to glow at GrainEx India 2023.pdf

Jan. 31, 2023
Introduction to research
SamyAhmed30
Chapter_011.ppt
DrSumonDas
How to Investigate Employee Theft.pdf
Lisa Bell
GOOD.docx
QuestDIY
Voice Broadcasting Benefits
Nirmal Sharma
Ch 4.PPT
MohammadAshfaq32
best lipton tea
RmonedTaymond
ZIKKO'S GST_102[2].pptx
KelechiChukwuemeka
Nichrome to glow at GrainEx India 2023.pdf

Jan. 31, 2023
A pioneer then and a leader now, Nichrome India trumps competition with its plethora of integrated packaging and filling systems for food, non-food, and pharma.
Nichrome’s Vertical Form Fill Seal (VFFS) machines for solids, liquids, and viscous material are bespoke. Nichrome’s VFFS multilane and Horizontal Form Fill Seal (HFFS) systems are the preferred choice in India and globally. Nichrome’s Map Tray Sealing Machines are the talk of the industry

A pioneer then and a leader now, Nichrome India trumps competition with its plethora of integrated packaging and filling systems for food, non-food, and pharma.
Nichrome’s Vertical Form Fill Seal (VFFS) machines for solids, liquids, and viscous material are bespoke. Nichrome’s VFFS multilane and Horizontal Form Fill Seal (HFFS) systems are the preferred choice in India and globally. Nichrome’s Map Tray Sealing Machines are the talk of the industry

Business
Nichrome to glow at GrainEx India 2023.pdf

  1. 1. Food Pharma Non-Food www.nichrome.com Customer Care +91 8600 97 8600 CONCLUSION With automated Nichrome packaging solutions, you do not just get machines to do this. We handhold you through the entire operation from kick-off to completion. We believe in providing total turnkey automated secondary packaging solutions that will fit your packaging requirements like a glove. NICHROME GRAIN PACKING SOLUTIONS NICHROME GRAIN PACKAGING SYSTEMS EXCEL PLUS SERIES  PLC and touch screen HMI  Effectively seal with pressure levels maintained  High accuracy Think automated grain packaging machines, think Nichrome. Nichrome offers a wide array of products for Multilane Vertical Form Fill Seal (VFFS), solid packaging, liquid packaging, viscous material packaging, Horizontal Form Fill Seal (HFFS) and tin & jar filling systems well known for their performance, durability and versatility. Food Packaging Machines like those in Nichrome’s Excel Plus series, equipped with innovative technology offer innovative packaging solutions that follow stringent packaging quality standards for a wide range of food, non-food, and pharma products. Nichrome India, the world’s leading integrated packaging solutions (IPS) manufacturer, will showcase its innovative automated packaging systems at GrainEx India 2023. Nichrome will participate in this mega event and add luster to the expo by its very presence because of the uniqueness of its integrated packaging solutions For enterprises big and small, for applications existing and emerging, we offer infinite possibilities in integrated, automated packaging solutions. We partner with customers through the complete product lifecycle, offering application-specific solutions, backed by dependable service and support. Based in Pune, India, our sales & service network spans India and the world. We have presence in 45 plus countries and over 10,000 plus successful installations worldwide. NICHROME TO GLOW AT GRAINEX INDIA 2023 Packaging Machines Packaging Systems Filling Systems  High speed performance  Online check weigher & metal detector  Compatibility with multiple fillers  Print mark scanners  Servo motor driven bag length control system  Adjustable stroke of cross sealing jaws EXCEL VERTIPACK 320 SPRINT 250 PLUS WHY NICHROME?

