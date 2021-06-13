Successfully reported this slideshow.
Jun. 13, 2021

There’s a myriad of options for individuals in the field of architecture and construction. Contractors can lay out jobs for plumbers, electricians, and other trade workers. While architectural drafters work on building blueprints for complex projects, architects design projects, determine the building structure, and select construction materials.

  1. 1. Latch onto the best AEC careers with advanced BIM training. There’s a myriad of options for individuals in the field of architecture and construction. Contractors can lay out jobs for plumbers, electricians, and other trade workers. While architectural drafters work on building blueprints for complex projects, architects design projects, determine the building structure, and select construction materials. Let’s consider the essentials of Architecture and Construction Careers. Individuals in the field of Architecture and Construction need to design and build projects from roads to skyscrapers. Whilst architecture stays closer to design, construction looks more closely at various other facets viz. estimation, materials, inspection, etc. Several career requirements and options for professionals in the architecture and construction industry include –
  2. 2. Associate or Bachelors' degree in Architecture from the American Design Drafting Association. The projected job growth up to the year 2028 is projected to be 8% for Architects, and the Median Salary around $90,000 per year. Architects Architects plan and design construction projects, and it includes building structures, materials, etc. Architects typically meet up with clients to determine their needs and requirements. Furthermore, Architects may collaborate with project engineers and architectural drafters to understand structural issues and building systems. Job responsibilities for these profiles include finding the locations for vacuum systems, HVAC, and heating systems. Architects also help with the evaluation of steel or concrete applications. Architectural Drafters Architectural drafters also referred to as Architectural Designers use various tools and software to sketch out preliminary and final designs for buildings and facilities. Drafters do acquire expertise in a specific field for various project types viz. residential, commercial, or even industrial design. The requirements to become an Architectural Drafter include an Associate’s Degree in Architecture Design or Drafting, or it may even include a certificate in the related field. To enhance job opportunities, Architectural Drafters may require a certification from the American Design Drafting Association. Construction Laborers People under these profiles perform job site duties like preparing onsite delivery of materials to ready construction equipment. Laborers may specialize in various tasks like assembling scaffolds, hang drywall, etc. New hires can leverage knowledge and experience through apprenticeships or on- job training. An Apprenticeship can last for 2-4 years and include instruction and work experience. The median salary for construction laborers would be around #40,000, and the growth potential until the year 2028 would be 11% over the decade. Trade Contractors Trade contractors specialize in various aspects of construction viz. plumbing, electrical, fire protection systems, etc. Individuals from these profiles learn their trade through apprenticeship programs or various classroom or online certifications. A plumbing apprentice may become a master by soldering
  3. 3. fittings and pipes in practical training & work experience. These individuals can go on and work for plumbing contractors or general contractors, or become licensed plumbing contractors. They can also gain a competitive advantage and enhanced employment opportunities through certification from the International Association of Plumbing and Mechanical Officials. The job growth until the year 2028 for trade contractors is increasing by 14%, and the median salary would be around $55,000. Conclusion Educational requirements for a career in Architecture and Construction vary for various individuals. Classroom training, Online Training, or On-Job training for profiles mentioned above can prepare for great careers in 2020. To clutch exceptional jobs in this sector, Architects, Drafters, Contractors, Laborers, etc. can leverage job portals in the US like iFCast. For more information: - +91 7350255855 Visit us: - https://nibt.education

