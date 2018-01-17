Download PDF The House of Mirth | Ebook PDF Free

"The House of Mirth" reveals Edith Wharton as a powerful storyteller with a sharp eye toward the uncivilized ways of some of New York high society s most outwardly civilized citizens. First published in 1905, "The House of Mirth" shocked many with its candor and piercing insight into New York s fashionable society. Lily Bart, impoverished though well-born, lives in this shallow, new-moneyed class, in which men make the money and women spend it. There amongst the glib diversions of the newly rich, Lily seeks a husband who can not only maintain her in this charmed existence, but can also provide unstinting admiration. Scandal, however, intervenes. Accused of being the mistress of a wealthy married man, Lily must withdraw from society. She becomes a milliner, but will she be able to survive the provincial life outside the hothouse? This novel is part of Brilliance Audio s extensive Classic Collection, bringing you timeless masterpieces that you and your family are sure to love."

