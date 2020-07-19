Konsep wilayah dan tata ruang.ppt1

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. KONSEP WILAYAH DAN TATA RUANG Wilayah dan Tata Ruang
  2. 2. Pengertian Wilayah Wilayah Merupakan suatu unit geografis atau arel dengan batas-batas tertentu. Unit-unit geografis dapat dipahami sebagai suatu wilayah berdasarkan kriteria yang digunakan untuk menggambarkannya.
  3. 3. Pengertian Wilayah Menurut Para ahli M.M.Fenneman A.J.Herbertson  Wilayah adalah daerah tertentu yang seluruhnya dicirikan oleh fitur permukaan yang serupa atau terkait erat serta dapat dibedakan dengan daerah sekitar.  Wilayah adalah suatu komplek tanah, air, udara, tumbuhan, hewan dan manusia yang dilihat memiliki hubungan khusus dalam membentuk bagian permukaan bumi yang pasti dan khas.
  4. 4. B.A.Botkin Richard Hartshorne  Wilayah merupakn istilah geografi yang mengacu pada tipe lingkungan dimana unsur-unsur geografis dikombinasikan dalam hubungan tertentu yang pasti dan konstan.  Wilayah adalah lahan dilikasi tertentu yang agak berbeda dari lahan-lahan yang lain dan membentang sejauh pembedaan itu ada.
  5. 5. Bintarto Dan Hadisumarno Rustiadi,dkk  Wilayah merupakan permukaan bumi yang dapat dibedakan dalam hal-hal tertentu dari daerah disekitarnya.  Wilayah merupakan suatu unit geografis dengan batas-batas spesifik tertentu.komponen- komponen wilayah tersebut saling berinteraksi satu sama lain secara fungsional. Batasan wilayah tersebut bersifat dinamis(berubah-ubah)
  6. 6. Konsep wilayah Wilayah Homogen (uniform atau homogeneous region) dan Wilayah Formal (formal region)  Wilayah homogenadalah tempat dimana populasi disuatu area memiliki karakteristis yang khas. Wilayah homogen didasarkan pada kriteria “alam”, seperti karakteristik fisik, misalnya ketinggian atau iklim. Wilayah homogen juga dapat menjadi wilayah formal ketika berada dalam satu wilayah administratif yang sama.
  7. 7. Wilayah fungsional (nodal region)  Wilayah fungsional adalah wilayah yang menekankan keterkaitan antar komponen atau lokasi. Wilayah fungsional ditandai oleh fokus utama pada beberapa aktivitas (seringkali bersifat ekonomi). Contohnya Jabodetabek
  8. 8. Wilayah Vernakuler (vernakuler region) atau wilayah perseptual  Wilayah yang ada dipikiran sebagaian besar orang. Wilayah vernakuler memiliki identitas unik karena persepsi orang tentang wilayah tersebut.misal nya Bogor kota hujan, Pekalongan kota batik, dan Banda Aceh kota Serambi Mekkah.
  9. 9. Bagan Sistematik Konsep Wilayah (Rustiadi) Wilayah Perencanaa n/ Pengelolaan Sistem Fungsion al Homoge n Konsep Nonalamiah Budidaya-Lindung Wilayah Administratif Politik: Provinsi, Kabupaten dan Kota Wilayah Perencanaan Khusus: Jabodetabek, KAPET Sistem Kompleks Sistem Sederhan a Desa-Kota Nodal (Pusat- Hinterland) Sistem ekonomi, kasawan produksi,kawasan industri Sistem Ekologi: DAS,Hutan,Pesisir Sistem Sosial-Politik Konsep Alamiah
  10. 10. Penjelasan Bagan sistematik Konsep Wilayah a. Wilayah Homogen b. Wilayah Sistem/Fungsion al c. Wilayah Perencanaan/Pe ngelolaan (planning region atau programming region)  Wilayah homogen: konsep wilayah homogen lebih menekankan pada aspek homogenitas (kesamaan) dalamkelompok. Homogenitas wilayah dapat disebabkan oleh faktor alamiah dan faktor artifisial seperti pembagian wilayah berdasarkan jenis iklim oleh koppen.  Wilayah sistem/fungsioanal: Konsep wilayah yang bertumpu pada sistem kebergantungan atau keterkaitan antara dua bagian wilayah dan menggambarkan interaksi antarwilayah sebagai suatu sistem yang komplek.  Wilayah perencanaan/pengelolaan : wilayah yang memiliki ssifat-sifat tertentu dengan tujuan untuk mempercepat pertumbuhan wilayah serta produktifitas, mobilitas sumber daya yang efisien.
  11. 11. Pewilayahan  Pewilayahan atau regionalisasi merupakan upaya untuk membagi-bagi permukan bumi menjadi uni- unit teritorial dalam lingkup tertentu dengan tujuan untuk menyediakan informasi tentang lokasi-lokasi dipermukaan bumi dengan sederhana, efisien dan ekonomi, mempermudah proses sosialisasi, pemerataan, keserasian dan koordinasi berbagai program pembangunan disetiap daerah Contohnya peta persebaran hewan dan tumbuhan.
  12. 12. Metode dalam pelaksana pewilayahan 1. Generalisasi wilayah 2. Delimitasi wilayah 3. Klasifikasi wilayah  Generalisasi wilayah atau penyamarataan wilayah merupakan upaya untuk membagi permukaan bumi menjadi beberapa bagian, dengan tujuan menonjolkan karakter tertentu.contohnya kondisi ekonomi Indonesia.  Delimitasi wilayah adalah cara penentuan batas terluar suatu wilayah untuk tujuan tertentu dengan cara kualitatif ( foto udaradan citra satelit), dan kuantitatif (peta pewilayahan)  Klasifikasi wilayah merupakan upaya pengelompokan wilayah secara sistematis kedalam kelompok wilayah tertentu.
  13. 13. Analisis Gravitasi Dengan analisis ini,kita mempelajari kekuatan teoritis daya tarik antara pusat- pusat wilayah. Rumus: G=k Keterangan: G: Gravitasi K: Konstanta (nilai tetap:1) M: Jumlah Penduduk D: Jarak  Contoh soal Diketahui: Terdapat tiga desa. Jumalah penduduk Desa A sebanyak 400 orang, jumlah penduduk Desa B sebanyak 300 orang dan jumlah penduduk Desa C sebanyak 500 orang. Jarak Desa A ke Desa B sekitar 29 km,jarak Desa B ke Desa C sekitar 25 km. Ditanya: Apakah interaksi antara Desa A dan Desa B lebih kuat daripada interaksi antara Desa B dan Desa C? Jawab: Interaksi antara Desa A dan Desa B G=1 G=300 Interaksi antara Desa B dan Desa C G=1 G=240 M¹xM² (d¹d²)² 400x300 (20)² 300x500 (25)² Jadi kekuatan interaksi nya adalah 300:240=30:24=5 :4 A B C
  14. 14. Tata Ruang  Berdasarkan Undang-Undang Republik Indonesia No.26 tahun 2007 tentang Penataan Ruang, Ruang adalah wadah yang meliputi ruang darat, ruang laut, dan ruang udara, termasuk ruang di dalam bumi sebagai satu kesatuan wilayah, tempat manusia dan makhluk lain hidup,melakukan kegiatan, dan memelihara kelangsungan hidupnya. Tata ruang merupakan wujud struktur ruang dan pola pemanfaatan ruang.
