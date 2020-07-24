Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. Flora dan Fauna di Indonesia dan Dunia Karakteristik Bioma di Dunia dan Faktor-factor yang mempengaruhi sebaran flora dan fauna
  2. 2. A.Karakteristik Bioma Di Dunia Karakteristik Bioma  Pada setiap bioma terdapat komunitas klimaks.  Dalam suatuu komunitas ada suatu bentuk vegetasi utama yang mendominasi  Komunitas stabil sepanjang masa, kecuali terdapat kejadian tiba-tiba yang mengganggu kestabilan.  Bioma terbentuk karena adanya kumpulan ekosistem dan dicirikan oleh bentuk kehidupan mahluk hidup yang berbeda  Bioma biasanya berada di daerah yang luas Bioma didefinisikan sebagai komunitas biologis yang unik, melingkupi suatu area geografis yang luas dan terbentuk sebagai respon perbedaan karakteristik lingkungan serta iklim
  3. 3. Geografika Biogeografi merupakan salahsatu cabang ilmu geografi, canga ilmu ini mempelajari dan berusaha menjelaskan distribusi organisme di permukaaan bumi. Secara umum, biogeografi memiliki focus utama, yaitu geografi tumbuhan (fitogeografi), dan geografi hewan (zoogeografi). Selain itu, cabang ilmu ini berkaitan erat dengan cabang-cabang ilmu lain, seperti ekologi, biologi populasi, geosains, dan sejarah alam. Contoh hubungan antara biogeorafi dengan lingkungan adalah menjelaskan interaksi hubungan antara organisme atau organisme dengan lingkungan
  4. 4. B. Faktor-Faktor yang mempengaruhi sebaran flora dan fauna suhu: menunjukan derajat panas suatu benda. Augustin P. de Candolle seorang botani Swiss membagi jenis vegetasi berdasarkan suhu.  Megaterm adalah jenis tumbuhan yang tumbuh didaerah yang bersuhu tinggi dengan curah hujan yang tinggi. Seperti vegetasi hutan hujan tropis yang tersebar di wilayah Sumatera. Jawa,Kalimantan dan Papua.  Xeropyta jenis tumbuhan yang tumbuh didarah yang bersuhu tinggi dengan curah hujan rendah. Seperti vegetasi gurun dan lingkungan semiarid, yang tersebar di wilayah parang tritis Yogyakarta  Mesoterm jenis tumbuhan yang tumbuh di daerah yang beriklim sedang atau subtropics yang memiliki pergantian suhu.seperti hutan gugur tropis, yang tersebar di wilayah Jawa Tengah, Jawa timur, Nusa tenggara, Sulawesi dan papua.  Mikroterm jenis tumbuhan yang hidup didaerah beriklim dingin dengan suhu relative rendah, seperti hutan konifera yang tersebar di wilayah lereng Ranu kumbolo di Jawa timur  Hekistoterm jenis tumbuhan yang berada di darah kutub dengan sushu sangat rendah, eperti vegetasi tundra alpin terdapat di sekitaran pegunungan jaya wijaya Papua. 1. Iklim (climate) Iklim adalah kondisi cuaca pada waktu yang lama dan meliputi daerah yang luas. Iklim cukup dominan ememngaruhi pola persebaran flora dan fauna karena setiap zona iklim memiliki komunitas tumbuhan dan hewannya sendiri. Beberapa unsur iklim antara lain: suhu, kelembababn, angina, curah hujan dan cahaya matahari.
  5. 5.  Xerofita tumbuhan yang mampu bertahan dengan kelembaban rendah, seperti kaktus tersebar di parangtritis Yogyakarta  Mesopita tumbuhan yang hidup di lingkungan yang lembab. Seperti angrek dan jamur dan terdapat di daerah Nusa tenggara  Higrofita hidup di lingkungan darat yang basah seperti wilayah rawa-rawa.  Hidrofita hidup terendam sebagian atau seluruhnya didalam air, seperti eceng gondok dan teratai.  Halofita hidup didaerah dengan konsentrasi garam tinggi, seperti hutan mangrove/bakau tersebar di wilayah, Sumatera, Jawa, Sulawesi, dan papua.  Tropofita mampu beradaptasi terhadap perubahan kelembabab yang ekstrem, seperti kedondong, pohon jati dan kapuk randu. Tersebar di Jawa Tengah, Jawa Timur, dan Nusa Tenggara Timur Kelembaban Udara adalah kandungan total uap air di udara, kandungan uap air dipengaruhi oleh suhu udara. Berdasarkan kelembaban udara tumbuhan dikelompokan menjadi 6 yaitu, xeropyta, mesopyta, higropyta, hidrafita, halofiya dan tropopita.
  6. 6. 2. Fisiografi (physiography) merupakan factor lingkungan yang mememngaruhi kondisi yang berlaku di suatu habitat dan distributive tumbuhan dan hewan 3. Edafik (Edaphic) Edafik adalah factor yang berkaitan dengan struktur dan komposisi tanah yang itemukan didaerah tertentu. 4. Biotik (Biotic) Tumbuhan merupakan produsen dalam rantai makanan. Dalan dunia hewan jumlah karnivora dibatasi oleh ktersediaan mangsa yang mereka makan.dan komponen biotik berperan sentral terhadap sebaran flora dan fauna adalah manusia.
  7. 7. Terimakasih By: Ms.Nia

