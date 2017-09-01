Föräldramöte åk 4

Föräldramöte åk 4 VÄLKOMNA
Presentation av oss som undervisar era barn i åk 4:  Josefin Sjöberg Svenska och SO  Liselotte Svensson Svenska och Mate...
Skolan har en hemsida och åk 4 har en blogg:  https://www.varberg.se/barnutbildning/grundskola/grundskolor/tronninge skol...
Bra att veta om…  Raster och kläder  Frukt och mellanmål  Innetofflor  Idrott (skor, ombyte, dusch)  Studieverkstad- ...
Förväntningar på er föräldrar:  Att barnen kommer utvilade till skolan  Att barnen kommer mätta  Att barnen är rätt utr...
  1. 1. Föräldramöte åk 4 VÄLKOMNA
  2. 2. Presentation av oss som undervisar era barn i åk 4:  Josefin Sjöberg Svenska och SO  Liselotte Svensson Svenska och Matematik  Niklas Andersson NO  Anna-Lena Kallebäck Textilslöjd  Leif Jonsson (vik) Trä och metallslöjd  Johan Lindeberg Musik  Bibbi Larsson Bild  Emma Harborn & SofiaAndersson Idrott och hälsa  Morgan Carlsson Engelska  Anna, Sofia, Ulrika & Ulrika är resurser i klassen
  3. 3. Skolan har en hemsida och åk 4 har en blogg:  https://www.varberg.se/barnutbildning/grundskola/grundskolor/tronninge skola.4.25e8df5015a1c8d6ec4113f6.html  http://tronninge07.blogspot.se/
  4. 4. Bra att veta om…  Raster och kläder  Frukt och mellanmål  Innetofflor  Idrott (skor, ombyte, dusch)  Studieverkstad- torsdagar 14.15-14.55
  5. 5. Förväntningar på er föräldrar:  Att barnen kommer utvilade till skolan  Att barnen kommer mätta  Att barnen är rätt utrustade för att delta i skolans aktiviteter  Att barnen kommer i tid till skolan  Att ni läser information på bloggen  Att ni pratar gott om skolan hemma  Att vi tillsammans samarbetar för ett bra resultat

