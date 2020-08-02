HƯỚNG DẪN CỘNG ĐỒNG BẢO VỆ VÀ SỬ DỤNG NƯỚC AN TOÀN

Successfully reported this slideshow.
HƯỚNG DẪN SỬ DỤNG NƯỚC AN TOÀN Nguyễn Minh Kỳ Trường Đại học Nông Lâm TP. HCM Phân hiệu Gia Lai http://phgl.hcmuaf.edu.vn 1
NỘI DUNG TRÌNH BÀY • BẢO VỆ NGUỒN NƯỚC • SỬ DỤNG NƯỚC AN TOÀN 3
Một số thông tin về nguồn nước và nước sạch • Nước là yếu tố phổ biến được tìm thấy trên Trái đất; • Nước ngọt chỉ chiếm 3...
Nguồn cung cấp nước 5
Mối liên hệ giữa hoạt động sản xuất với nguồn nước 6
Bảo vệ nguồn nước • Cần lưu ý quan tâm • Bảo vệ nguồn nước, bảo vệ sức khỏe 7
Không phóng uế, gây nhiễm bẩn nguồn cấp nước (sông, suối, ao hồ,…) 8Hình ảnh chỉ mang tính chất minh họa
Chung tay bảo vệ cây xanh ven khu vực nguồn cấp nước 9
Không vứt bỏ chất thải như rác thải, xác động thực vật gần khu vực nguồn cấp nước 10
Tiến hành thu gom rác thải và thiêu hủy đúng nơi quy định 11
Không cho gia súc, gia cầm xâm phạm đến nguồn cấp nước 12
 Bảo vệ nguồn nước • Không phóng uế, gây nhiễm bẩn nguồn cấp nước (sông, suối, ao hồ,…) • Không vứt bỏ chất thải như rác ...
Sử dụng nước an toàn • Bảo vệ an toàn sức khỏe cộng đồng • Nâng cao nhận thức về vấn đề nước sạch 15
Thực hành ăn chín, uống sôi 16
Thực hành ăn chín, uống sôi (tt) 17
Che chắn, bảo vệ các vật dụng chứa nước như bể, chum, thau… 18
Cách ly các loại vật nuôi với khu vực chứa nước sạch 19
Công tác vệ sinh khu vực chứa nước 22
Không tùy tiện tận dụng các vật dụng không an toàn để chứa nước sử dụng 24
Báo cáo Trạm Y tế xã 25 Dị ứng da Nước đục, cắn bẩn.. Đau bụng
 Sử dụng nước an toàn • Thực hành ăn chín, uống sôi • Che chắn, bảo vệ các vật dụng chứa nước như bể, chum, thau… • Cách ...
Xin trân trọng cảm ơn! 27
