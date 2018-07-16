-
Synnopsis :
Suitable for individual learning, for classrooms, and for a team that wants to develop a culture of design practice, this book provides instructions and exercises, various sketching methods that may let you express your design ideas about user experiences across time.
Author : Saul Greenberg
Language : English
Grade Level : 1-4
Product Dimensions : 8.6 x 0.7 x 9.2 inches
Shipping Weight : 18.7 ounces
Format : PDF
Seller information : Saul Greenberg ( 3✮ )
