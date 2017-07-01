Hoc lap trinh tai stanford chuyen nghiep hieu qua

Học lập trình C++ tại Stanford – chuyên nghiệp, hiệu quả Khóa học lập trình C++ tại Stanford hướng tới rèn luyện tư duy từ...
Khóa học lập trình C++ tại Stanford hướng tới rèn luyện tư duy từ đầu cho những người chưa biết gì về lập trình Lý thuyết được giảng dạy chi tiết, dễ hiểu

  1. 1. Học lập trình C++ tại Stanford – chuyên nghiệp, hiệu quả Khóa học lập trình C++ tại Stanford hướng tới rèn luyện tư duy từ đầu cho những người chưa biết gì về lập trình. Lý thuyết được giảng dạy chi tiết, dễ hiểu Thiếu hụt nguồn nhân lực CNTT không phải là vấn đề mới, nhưng tình trạng này đã lên mức báo động đỏ. Từ nay đến năm 2020, Việt Nam sẽ thiếu 400.000 nhân lực làm CNTT, tức là mỗi năm Việt Nam thiếu 80.000 người. Trong khi đó, mỗi năm thị trường chỉ cung cấp 32.000 sinh viên tốt nghiệp CNTT và các ngành có liên quan đến CNTT. Chính vì lý do đó, đây là cơ hội cho các bạn trẻ nên chọn lựa cho mình các ngành về CNTT nói chung và lập trình nói riêng. Nếu bạn đang suy nghĩ về việc học lập trình và mong muốn có một kiến thức nền tảng bài bản nhất? hãy bắt đầu ngay với khóa học lập trình C++ cho người mới bắt đầu tại Stanford – dạy kinh nghiệm lập trình. Tại Stanford bạn sẽ được đào tạo tập trung vào kỹ năng thực hành song song học các kiến thức chuyên sâu, kinh nghiệm thực tế của ngôn ngữ C/C++ và những công nghệ mới nhất hiện nay.
  2. 2. Bạn Nguyễn Hữu Hưng, học viên lớp CC051601CB tại Stanford cho biết: “Mình đang là sinh viên trường Bưu chính Viễn Thông nhưng với tỉ lệ cử nhân, thạc sĩ thất nghiệp cao như hiện nay mình cũng rất lo lắng về tương lại. Vì vậy, ngoài thời gian học ở trường mình đã đăng ký thêm khóa học lập trình C++ tại Stanford, hy vọng sẽ giúp được mình nhiều trong quá trình xin việc sau này.” Stanford cung cấp mô hình đào tạo công nghệ đáp ứng trực tiếp nhu cầu tuyển dụng của doanh nghiệp đang được đề cao và đặc biệt quan tâm. Với mô hình này, học viên sẽ có khả năng thích nghi với nhiều môi trường doanh nghiệp trong và ngoài nước. Với nội dung khóa học của Stanford luôn được cập nhật thường xuyên được xây dựng dựa trên các tài liệu tham khảo uy tín của các tác giả nước ngoài cũng như kiến thức, kinh nghiệm thực tế từ các chuyên gia để đảm bảo
  3. 3. khóa học sát với thực tế, hữu ích cho người học theo đúng phương châm mà Stanford đưa ra đó là “Học để làm việc”. Bên cạnh đó, trong khóa học cũng luôn tuân thủ các phương thức đào tạo lý thuyết bám sát thực tế giúp học viên có đủ kỹ năng để sẵn sàng bước vào môi trường làm việc chuyên nghiệp, đây cũng chính là lý do giúp Stanford được các đối tác tuyển dụng đánh giá cao và là đối tác thường xuyên. Kết thúc khóa học lập trình C/C++ tại Stanford bạn sẽ: - Thành thạo các công cụ lập trình, nắm chắc kiến thức về lập trình C/C++ - Rèn luyện kỹ thuật lập trình, tư duy lập trình để giải quyết các bài toán. - Học viên được học kiến thức từ những ví dụ trong thực tế công việc - Được tiếp cận với lập trình ứng dụng thiết kế đồ họa trên Windows form.
  4. 4. - Cuối khóa được tham gia xây dựng ứng dụng game đơn giản - Được hỗ trợ trọn đời trong quá trình học và làm việc sau này Bạn là người đam mê CNTT, bạn thích tìm tòi và luôn trau dồi kiến thức, hãy chọn cho mình con đường đi ngắn nhất, tốt nhất và hiệu quả nhất để đi tới thành công. Gọi ngay tới hotline: 0936.172.315 - 0963.723.236; 04.6275 2212 - 04.6662 3355 hoặc truy cập www.stanford.com.vn để biết thêm thông tin về khóa học và đăng ký ngay bạn nhé! Khóa học lập trình C++ tại Stanford hướng tới rèn luyện tư duy từ đầu cho những người chưa biết gì về lập trình. Lý thuyết được giảng dạy chi tiết, dễ hiểu Thiếu hụt nguồn nhân lực CNTT không phải là vấn đề mới, nhưng tình trạng này đã lên mức báo động đỏ. Từ nay đến năm 2020, Việt Nam sẽ thiếu 400.000 nhân lực làm CNTT, tức là mỗi năm Việt Nam thiếu 80.000 người. Trong khi đó, mỗi năm thị trường chỉ cung cấp 32.000 sinh viên tốt nghiệp CNTT và các ngành có liên quan đến CNTT. Chính vì lý do đó, đây là cơ hội cho các bạn trẻ nên chọn lựa cho mình các ngành về CNTT nói chung và lập trình nói riêng. Nếu bạn đang suy nghĩ về việc học lập trình và mong muốn có một kiến thức nền tảng bài bản nhất? hãy bắt đầu ngay với khóa học lập trình C++ cho người mới bắt đầu tại Stanford – dạy kinh nghiệm lập trình. Tại Stanford bạn sẽ được đào tạo tập trung vào kỹ năng thực hành song song học các kiến thức chuyên sâu, kinh nghiệm thực tế của ngôn ngữ C/C++ và những công nghệ mới nhất hiện nay.
  5. 5. Bạn Nguyễn Hữu Hưng, học viên lớp CC051601CB tại Stanford cho biết: “Mình đang là sinh viên trường Bưu chính Viễn Thông nhưng với tỉ lệ cử nhân, thạc sĩ thất nghiệp cao như hiện nay mình cũng rất lo lắng về tương lại. Vì vậy, ngoài thời gian học ở trường mình đã đăng ký thêm khóa học lập trình C++ tại Stanford, hy vọng sẽ giúp được mình nhiều trong quá trình xin việc sau này.” Stanford cung cấp mô hình đào tạo công nghệ đáp ứng trực tiếp nhu cầu tuyển dụng của doanh nghiệp đang được đề cao và đặc biệt quan tâm. Với mô hình này, học viên sẽ có khả năng thích nghi với nhiều môi trường doanh nghiệp trong và ngoài nước. Với nội dung khóa học của Stanford luôn được cập nhật thường xuyên được xây dựng dựa trên các tài liệu tham khảo uy tín của các tác giả nước ngoài cũng như kiến thức, kinh nghiệm thực tế từ các chuyên gia để đảm bảo
  6. 6. khóa học sát với thực tế, hữu ích cho người học theo đúng phương châm mà Stanford đưa ra đó là “Học để làm việc”. Bên cạnh đó, trong khóa học cũng luôn tuân thủ các phương thức đào tạo lý thuyết bám sát thực tế giúp học viên có đủ kỹ năng để sẵn sàng bước vào môi trường làm việc chuyên nghiệp, đây cũng chính là lý do giúp Stanford được các đối tác tuyển dụng đánh giá cao và là đối tác thường xuyên. Kết thúc khóa học lập trình C/C++ tại Stanford bạn sẽ: - Thành thạo các công cụ lập trình, nắm chắc kiến thức về lập trình C/C++ - Rèn luyện kỹ thuật lập trình, tư duy lập trình để giải quyết các bài toán. - Học viên được học kiến thức từ những ví dụ trong thực tế công việc - Được tiếp cận với lập trình ứng dụng thiết kế đồ họa trên Windows form.
  7. 7. - Cuối khóa được tham gia xây dựng ứng dụng game đơn giản - Được hỗ trợ trọn đời trong quá trình học và làm việc sau này Bạn là người đam mê CNTT, bạn thích tìm tòi và luôn trau dồi kiến thức, hãy chọn cho mình con đường đi ngắn nhất, tốt nhất và hiệu quả nhất để đi tới thành công. Gọi ngay tới hotline: 0936.172.315 - 0963.723.236; 04.6275 2212 - 04.6662 3355 hoặc truy cập www.stanford.com.vn để biết thêm thông tin về khóa học và đăng ký ngay bạn nhé! Khóa học lập trình C++ tại Stanford hướng tới rèn luyện tư duy từ đầu cho những người chưa biết gì về lập trình. Lý thuyết được giảng dạy chi tiết, dễ hiểu Thiếu hụt nguồn nhân lực CNTT không phải là vấn đề mới, nhưng tình trạng này đã lên mức báo động đỏ. Từ nay đến năm 2020, Việt Nam sẽ thiếu 400.000 nhân lực làm CNTT, tức là mỗi năm Việt Nam thiếu 80.000 người. Trong khi đó, mỗi năm thị trường chỉ cung cấp 32.000 sinh viên tốt nghiệp CNTT và các ngành có liên quan đến CNTT. Chính vì lý do đó, đây là cơ hội cho các bạn trẻ nên chọn lựa cho mình các ngành về CNTT nói chung và lập trình nói riêng. Nếu bạn đang suy nghĩ về việc học lập trình và mong muốn có một kiến thức nền tảng bài bản nhất? hãy bắt đầu ngay với khóa học lập trình C++ cho người mới bắt đầu tại Stanford – dạy kinh nghiệm lập trình. Tại Stanford bạn sẽ được đào tạo tập trung vào kỹ năng thực hành song song học các kiến thức chuyên sâu, kinh nghiệm thực tế của ngôn ngữ C/C++ và những công nghệ mới nhất hiện nay.
  8. 8. Bạn Nguyễn Hữu Hưng, học viên lớp CC051601CB tại Stanford cho biết: “Mình đang là sinh viên trường Bưu chính Viễn Thông nhưng với tỉ lệ cử nhân, thạc sĩ thất nghiệp cao như hiện nay mình cũng rất lo lắng về tương lại. Vì vậy, ngoài thời gian học ở trường mình đã đăng ký thêm khóa học lập trình C++ tại Stanford, hy vọng sẽ giúp được mình nhiều trong quá trình xin việc sau này.” Stanford cung cấp mô hình đào tạo công nghệ đáp ứng trực tiếp nhu cầu tuyển dụng của doanh nghiệp đang được đề cao và đặc biệt quan tâm. Với mô hình này, học viên sẽ có khả năng thích nghi với nhiều môi trường doanh nghiệp trong và ngoài nước. Với nội dung khóa học của Stanford luôn được cập nhật thường xuyên được xây dựng dựa trên các tài liệu tham khảo uy tín của các tác giả nước ngoài cũng như kiến thức, kinh nghiệm thực tế từ các chuyên gia để đảm bảo
  9. 9. khóa học sát với thực tế, hữu ích cho người học theo đúng phương châm mà Stanford đưa ra đó là “Học để làm việc”. Bên cạnh đó, trong khóa học cũng luôn tuân thủ các phương thức đào tạo lý thuyết bám sát thực tế giúp học viên có đủ kỹ năng để sẵn sàng bước vào môi trường làm việc chuyên nghiệp, đây cũng chính là lý do giúp Stanford được các đối tác tuyển dụng đánh giá cao và là đối tác thường xuyên. Kết thúc khóa học lập trình C/C++ tại Stanford bạn sẽ: - Thành thạo các công cụ lập trình, nắm chắc kiến thức về lập trình C/C++ - Rèn luyện kỹ thuật lập trình, tư duy lập trình để giải quyết các bài toán. - Học viên được học kiến thức từ những ví dụ trong thực tế công việc - Được tiếp cận với lập trình ứng dụng thiết kế đồ họa trên Windows form.
  10. 10. - Cuối khóa được tham gia xây dựng ứng dụng game đơn giản - Được hỗ trợ trọn đời trong quá trình học và làm việc sau này Bạn là người đam mê CNTT, bạn thích tìm tòi và luôn trau dồi kiến thức, hãy chọn cho mình con đường đi ngắn nhất, tốt nhất và hiệu quả nhất để đi tới thành công. Gọi ngay tới hotline: 0936.172.315 - 0963.723.236; 04.6275 2212 - 04.6662 3355 hoặc truy cập www.stanford.com.vn để biết thêm thông tin về khóa học và đăng ký ngay bạn nhé!

