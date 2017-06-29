Giá bán căn hộ Sài Gòn Mia
• Tên dự án: SAI GON MIA • Tagline: SKY IN YOUR EYES • Vị trí: Đường 9A, KDC Trung Sơn 6,57 ha, Khu c...
PHỐI CẢNH TỔNG THỂ - MẶT TRƯỚC
PHỐI CẢNH TỔNG THỂ – MẶT SAU
SAIGON MIA được thiết kế theo trường phái KIẾN TRÚC PHÁP tạo được sự hài hòa về kiến trúc, mỹ thuật, sang trọng cùng nhiều...
WWW.SAIGONMIA.COM.VN MẶT BẰNG TỔNG THỂ
2 tầng hầm 4 tầng thương mại CENTRAL MIA 27 tầng SOUTHERN MIA 22 tầng NORTHERN MIA 22 tầng Trung tâm thương mại 4 tầng Căn...
TẦNG 1 - 4 TRUNG TÂM THƯƠNG MẠI Sầm uất và quy tụ nhiều nhãn hàng nổi tiếng THÔNG TIN DỰ ÁN
WWW.SAIGONMIA.COM.VN 2 HỒ BƠI TRÊN CAO hiện đại GYM & SPA thư giãn cao cấp CAFÉ không gian xanh mát TẦNG 4 THÔNG TIN DỰ ÁN
WWW.SAIGONMIA.COM.VN CĂN HỘ CÓ SÂN VƯỜN RIÊNG TẦNG 5 THÔNG TIN DỰ ÁN
WWW.SAIGONMIA.COM.VN SÂN VƯỜN TRÊN KHÔNG TẦNG 19 THÔNG TIN DỰ ÁN
PENTHOUSE TẦNG 25 - 26 THÔNG TIN DỰ ÁN
KHU PHỨC HỢP VĂN HÓA GIẢI TRÍ CAO CẤP THÔNG TIN DỰ ÁN
Giáo dục RMIT 3 phút Trung tâm thương mại SC VivoCIty 7 phút Trường Quốc tế Nam Sài Gòn 9 phút Vietopia 4 phút Vstar Schoo...
Khu Trung Sơn là nơi hội tụ, giao nhau của nhiều quận huyện phía Nam TP.HCM. Từ SAI GON MIA chỉ mất 5 phút đi đến Quận 4, ...
WWW.SAIGONMIA.COM.VN TP HCM mở rộng cầu Nguyễn văn cừ và xây cầu nối đường Võ Văn Kiệt với cầu Nguyễn Văn Cừ Dự án Xây mới...
TIỀM NĂNG HẠ TẦNG KHU VỰC • Dự án tuyến metro số 4 dọc theo Nguyễn Hữu Thọ kết nối khu vực phía Nam với các quận trung tâm...
• Nghiên cứu khảo sát tại Trung Sơn, giá các lô đất nền tại đây phổ biến từ 50 đến 58 triệu/m2. Các lô đất nhà phố có diện...
Khu Trung Sơn nằm trong khu vực dự kiến hình thành Đặc khu kinh tế phía Nam Sài Gòn. Từ năm 2016 đến 2018 sẽ tiến hành khả...
• Tách biệt vừa đủ để tránh ồn ào của thành phố nhưng vẫn di chuyển dễ dàng đến trung tâm Quận 1 (10 phút) nhờ các tuyến g...
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ KINH DOANH ĐỊA ỐC HƯNG THỊNH 110-112 TRẦN QUỐC TOẢN, PHƯỜNG 7, QUẬN 3, TP.HCM https://www.facebook....
gia can ho sai gon mia trung son hung thinh

  1. 1. Giá bán căn hộ Sài Gòn Mia
  • Tên dự án: SAI GON MIA • Tagline: SKY IN YOUR EYES • Vị trí: Đường 9A, KDC Trung Sơn 6,57 ha, Khu chức năng 6A Đô Thị mới Nam Sài Gòn ,Tp. HCM • Diện tích khu đất : 15,126 m2 • Mật độ xây dựng khối đế : 46.46% • Mật độ xây dựng khối tháp : 33.70% • Loại hình: Căn hộ, TTTM, Office-tel, căn trệt thương mại • Tổng số căn hộ : 872 căn • Diện tích căn hộ : 50 m2 – 145m2 • Số Block : 3 block • Số tầng : 27 tầng nổi, 2 tầng hầm • Trung tâm thương mại : 4 tầng Vị trí dự án Saigon Mia THÔNG TIN DỰ ÁN Giá bán căn hộ Sài Gòn Mia
  3. 3. PHỐI CẢNH TỔNG THỂ - MẶT TRƯỚC
  4. 4. PHỐI CẢNH TỔNG THỂ – MẶT SAU
  5. 5. SAIGON MIA được thiết kế theo trường phái KIẾN TRÚC PHÁP tạo được sự hài hòa về kiến trúc, mỹ thuật, sang trọng cùng nhiều tiện ích hiện đại, mang đến cho cư dân không gian sống nghỉ dưỡng giữa lòng thành phố sôi động THIẾT KẾ KIẾN TRÚC
  6. 6. WWW.SAIGONMIA.COM.VN MẶT BẰNG TỔNG THỂ
  7. 7. 2 tầng hầm 4 tầng thương mại CENTRAL MIA 27 tầng SOUTHERN MIA 22 tầng NORTHERN MIA 22 tầng Trung tâm thương mại 4 tầng Căn trệt Thương mại & Office-tel Căn trệt Thương mại & Office-tel THÔNG TIN DỰ ÁN
  8. 8. TẦNG 1 - 4 TRUNG TÂM THƯƠNG MẠI Sầm uất và quy tụ nhiều nhãn hàng nổi tiếng THÔNG TIN DỰ ÁN
  9. 9. WWW.SAIGONMIA.COM.VN 2 HỒ BƠI TRÊN CAO hiện đại GYM & SPA thư giãn cao cấp CAFÉ không gian xanh mát TẦNG 4 THÔNG TIN DỰ ÁN
  10. 10. WWW.SAIGONMIA.COM.VN CĂN HỘ CÓ SÂN VƯỜN RIÊNG TẦNG 5 THÔNG TIN DỰ ÁN
  11. 11. WWW.SAIGONMIA.COM.VN SÂN VƯỜN TRÊN KHÔNG TẦNG 19 THÔNG TIN DỰ ÁN
  12. 12. PENTHOUSE TẦNG 25 - 26 THÔNG TIN DỰ ÁN
  13. 13. KHU PHỨC HỢP VĂN HÓA GIẢI TRÍ CAO CẤP THÔNG TIN DỰ ÁN
  14. 14. Giáo dục RMIT 3 phút Trung tâm thương mại SC VivoCIty 7 phút Trường Quốc tế Nam Sài Gòn 9 phút Vietopia 4 phút Vstar School 5 phút The Cresent Mall 11 phút Trường trung tiểu học Bắc Mỹ 2 phút Parkson Paragon 11 phút Trường Quốc tế Singapore 2 phút Công viên Công viên Hồ Bán Nguyệt 10 phút Đại học Tôn Đức Thắng 5 phút Công viên Hàn Quốc Quận 7 13 phút Đại học Tài chính - Marketing 5 phút Khu cỏ lau Trung Sơn 2 phút Y tế Bệnh viện FV Pháp Việt 11 phút Công viên bờ sông Ông Lớn 1 phút Bệnh viện tim Tâm Đức 11 phút Sân Golf Sân Golf Phú Mỹ Hưng 9 phút Siêu thị Lotte Mart Quận 7 7 phút Trung tâm hội nghị SECC 10 phút Coop Mart Phú Mỹ Hưng 8 phút Crystal Palace 10 phút TIỆN ÍCH NGOẠI KHU
  15. 15. Khu Trung Sơn là nơi hội tụ, giao nhau của nhiều quận huyện phía Nam TP.HCM. Từ SAI GON MIA chỉ mất 5 phút đi đến Quận 4, 6 phút đi đến Quận 5, 10 phút đến Chợ Bến Thành ở trung tâm Quận 1. • Phía Đông: giáp rạch Ông Lớn với bên kia rạch là Quận 7 gồm các khu dân cư kiểu mẫu và đô thị hiện đại, kết nối được nhanh chóng bằng Cầu Ông Lớn trên đường Nguyễn Văn Linh cũng như nhờ Cầu Him Lam nối vào đường Nguyễn Thị Thập. • Phía Bắc: kết nối đến trung tâm Quận 1 thông qua đường Nguyễn Văn Cừ nối dài và cầu Nguyễn Văn Cừ, từ đó dễ dàng di chuyển đến các khu vực trung tâm thành phố. • Phía Tây: giáp khu 6A Him Lam đã hình thành cộng đồng dân cư hiện đại, hoàn chỉnh và khu Trung Sơn mới trong tương lai. • Phía Nam: tiếp giáp Đại lộ Nguyễn Văn Linh, kết nối dễ dàng về các tỉnh miền Tây Nam Bộ. Ngoài ra, khu Trung Sơn còn nằm giáp các tuyến đường huyết mạch: Đại lộ Nguyễn Văn Linh (Vành đai 2), đường Nguyễn văn Cừ nối dài (đường 9A), đường Nguyễn Thị Thập, Đại lộ Võ Văn Kiệt tạo sự thuận tiện kết nối Đông Tây và trung tâm thành phố ĐIỂM MẠNH DỰ ÁN TỌA LẠC TẠI KHU TRUNG SƠN HÒN NGỌC KẾT NỐI TOÀN KHU VỰC
  16. 16. WWW.SAIGONMIA.COM.VN TP HCM mở rộng cầu Nguyễn văn cừ và xây cầu nối đường Võ Văn Kiệt với cầu Nguyễn Văn Cừ Dự án Xây mới hai nhánh cầu tổng chiều dài hơn 300m; đường riêng cho xe máy rộng 6m, dài 600m ở phía ngoài dọc bờ rạch Bến Nghé; hơn 500m kè đá để gia cố và bảo vệ taluy dọc rạch Bến Nghé; hệ thống thoát nước, cây xanh, thảm cỏ... với tổng kinh phí gần 170 tỷ đồng. Công trình dự kiến được thực hiện trong năm 2016, hoàn thành vào năm 2017 và do Trung tâm quản lý đường hầm sông Sài Gòn làm chủ đầu tư. Link: vnexpress.net ĐIỂM MẠNH DỰ ÁN TỌA LẠC TẠI KHU TRUNG SƠN HÒN NGỌC KẾT NỐI TOÀN KHU VỰC (tt)
  17. 17. TIỀM NĂNG HẠ TẦNG KHU VỰC • Dự án tuyến metro số 4 dọc theo Nguyễn Hữu Thọ kết nối khu vực phía Nam với các quận trung tâm và lên tận phía Bắc thành phố. Tuyến metro số 4 đã hoàn thành lập dự án, đang chờ ngày khởi công. • Nhiều dự án đang trong giai đoạn nghiên cứu, lập phương án: Hệ thống hầm chui, cầu vượt tại ngã tư Nguyễn Văn Linh - Nguyễn Hữu Thọ; đoạn đường trục từ Nguyễn Văn Linh đến nút giao bờ Nam cầu Bà Chiêm; nâng cấp cầu Long Kiểng từ đường Tôn Đản quận 4 qua đường Lê Văn Lương quận 7; xây dựng các cây cầu từ đường Nguyễn Khoái sang quận 7 và Nguyễn Khoái sang quận 1… Link: Tuổi Trẻ Online Link: KinhtếSàigònOnline WWW.SAIGONMIA.COM.VN ĐIỂM MẠNH DỰ ÁN TỌA LẠC TẠI KHU TRUNG SƠN HÒN NGỌC KẾT NỐI TOÀN KHU VỰC (tt)
  18. 18. • Nghiên cứu khảo sát tại Trung Sơn, giá các lô đất nền tại đây phổ biến từ 50 đến 58 triệu/m2. Các lô đất nhà phố có diện tích từ 100 – 120 m2, các lô đất biệt thự có diện tích từ 200 – 500 m2. Đặc biệt, giá đất mặt tiền đường trục trung tâm 9A lên tới 80 – 120 triệu/m2. • Đối với nhà phố và biệt thự đã được xây dựng, giá bán lại trung bình khoảng 14 tỷ mỗi căn.  Giá trị bất động sản của Trung Sơn chỉ xếp sau khu Đô thị kiểu mẫu Phú Mỹ Hưng của Quận 7 và khu biệt thự cao cấp Thảo Điền  Đẳng cấp của khu vực Trung Sơn đã được các cư dân cao cấp ở đây định nghĩa từ hàng chục năm nay. TỌA LẠC TẠI KHU TRUNG SƠN GIÁ TRỊ BẤT ĐỘNG SẢN LUÔN CAO ĐIỂM MẠNH DỰ ÁN Vị trí dự án Saigon Mia
  19. 19. Khu Trung Sơn nằm trong khu vực dự kiến hình thành Đặc khu kinh tế phía Nam Sài Gòn. Từ năm 2016 đến 2018 sẽ tiến hành khảo sát, xây dựng khung thể chế và tìm kiếm nhà đầu tư. Từ sau 2018 sẽ bắt đầu đầu tư phát triển cơ sở hạ tầng kỹ thuật và xã hội, kết nối hạ tầng, liên kết vùng về không gian, hạ tầng kỹ thuật để hướng tới hoàn thiện và khẳng định vị thế của Đặc khu kinh tế. Khu Trung Sơn Nguồn: Vietnamnet. ĐIỂM MẠNH DỰ ÁN TỌA LẠC TẠI KHU TRUNG SƠN NẰM TRONG ĐẶC KHU KINH TẾ PHÍA NAM SÀI GÒN
  20. 20. • Tách biệt vừa đủ để tránh ồn ào của thành phố nhưng vẫn di chuyển dễ dàng đến trung tâm Quận 1 (10 phút) nhờ các tuyến giao thông hoàn thiện, đồng bộ. • Khu Trung Sơn có thể được ví von như một bán đảo xanh giữa lòng Sài Gòn với thiên nhiên trong lành, ba mặt sông nước bao quanh (được bao bọc bởi các dòng kênh Rạch Xáng, Rạch Bén và Rạch Ông Lớn. • Khu Trung Sơn có diện tích xây dựng dành cho tiện ích công cộng và mảng xanh chiếm gần 70%. ĐIỂM MẠNH DỰ ÁN TỌA LẠC TẠI KHU TRUNG SƠN NƠI ĐẲNG CẤP GIAO HÒA CÙNG THIÊN NHIÊN
  21. 21. CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ KINH DOANH ĐỊA ỐC HƯNG THỊNH 110-112 TRẦN QUỐC TOẢN, PHƯỜNG 7, QUẬN 3, TP.HCM https://www.facebook.com/saigonmiahungthinhapartment/ TEL: 0906 756 586 – 0868 070 171

