Đào tạo Marketing Online tổng quan và các công cụ online

ĐÀO TẠO TỔNG QUAN VỀ MARKETING FACEBOOK www.fdigroup.vn BẢN QUYỀN THUỘC VỀ WWW.FDIGROUP.VN
BẠN NHẬN ĐƯỢC GÌ TỪ KHÓA HỌC  Hiểu được “bí mật” có đơn hàng trên Facebook  Biết cách “tán tỉnh” khách hàng tiềm năng củ...
MỤC LỤC  Xu hướng Marketing Online  Các loại hình quảng cáo Marketing Online chính  Tâm lý khách hàng  Tâm lý người du...
TRUYỀN THỐNG  Đi dạo tại các khu chợ -> sau đó tới các trung tâm thương mại, các cửa hàng uy tín hoặc được quảng cáo -> m...
XU HƯỚNG  Thông qua các trang web giới thiệu sản phẩm, dịch vụ  Tiến hành các hành động: xem thêm, tham khảo, để lại thô...
SO SÁNH  Gửi mail trực tiếp -> Email, Message  Hoạt động hội chợ -> Các mạng xã hội: facebook …  TV truyền thống -> You...
XU HƯỚNG  Tìm kiếm bằng giọng nói  Video Marketing  Livestream thống trị thị trường Marketing hiện nay  Xu hướng marke...
PHÂN LOẠI  Marketing qua các mạng xã hội và truyền thông  Thông qua người ảnh hưởng  Marketing liên kết – gần giống CTV...
TÂM LÝ KHÁCH HÀNG  Nhận thức  Quan tâm  Đánh giá  Mua hàng -> đánh giá lại -> mua hàng lại  Trở nên trung thành và tr...
THANG GIÁ TRỊ  Tăng dần các giá trị cho các sản phẩm  Ban đầu luôn là sản phẩm dịch vụ hoặc giá trị miễn phí BẢN QUYỀN T...
THANG GIÁ TRỊ  Tăng dần các giá trị cho các sản phẩm  Ban đầu luôn là sản phẩm dịch vụ hoặc giá trị miễn phí  Ví dụ về ...
MÔ HÌNH PHỄU  Sự khác biệt giữa cách tìm kiếm khách hàng tiềm năng BẢN QUYỀN THUỘC VỀ WWW.FDIGROUP.VN
MÔ HÌNH PHỄU  Tạo ra thang giá trị: tạo ra các mồi nhử, sản phẩm Front End, sản phẩm Middle và sản phẩm giá trị cao: back...
QUẢNG CÁO FACEBOOK  Tạo ra mô hình bán hang  Tạo website, fanpage  Xây dựng nội dung quảng cáo  Tạo lập đối tượng  Ti...
CÁC CÔNG CỤ  Chỉnh sửa ảnh  Photoshop,  Paint ( thần thánh)  Chỉnh sửa Online  https://pixlr.com/editor/  https://ww...
CÁC CÔNG CỤ SỬA VIDEO  Chỉnh sửa video Offline  Filmora  Quay chụp màn hình:  Chỉnh sửa Online  https://spark.adobe.c...
CHIẾN LƯỢC  Tạo dựng cộng đồng  Xây dựng công cụ hỗ trợ  Xây dựng kênh truyền thông có lối đi riêng BẢN QUYỀN THUỘC VỀ ...
Facebook https://www.facebook.com/fdigroup.vn/ Twitter @fdigroup.vn Email tuyendung@fdigroup.vn Hotline 0929.172.068 Địa c...
  1. 1. ĐÀO TẠO TỔNG QUAN VỀ MARKETING FACEBOOK www.fdigroup.vn BẢN QUYỀN THUỘC VỀ WWW.FDIGROUP.VN
  2. 2. BẠN NHẬN ĐƯỢC GÌ TỪ KHÓA HỌC  Hiểu được “bí mật” có đơn hàng trên Facebook  Biết cách “tán tỉnh” khách hàng tiềm năng của mình  Tạo ra “lưới” bủa vây khách hàng, để họ mua hàng của mình  Tạo được chiến dịch quảng cáo trên Facebook như những chuyên gia chỉ trong 5 phút  Xây dựng được website bán hàng, giới thiệu dịch vụ chỉ trong 10 phút  Tạo video như nghệ sĩ, làm ảnh như dân chuyên  Khuyến cáo: Những người có gia đình, khi học xong, không được áp dụng các tuyệt chiêu trên vào việc “cơi nới, mở rộng”   !!! BẢN QUYỀN THUỘC VỀ WWW.FDIGROUP.VN
  3. 3. MỤC LỤC  Xu hướng Marketing Online  Các loại hình quảng cáo Marketing Online chính  Tâm lý khách hàng  Tâm lý người dung -> mô hình: bạn -> bàn -> bán  Mô hình bán hàng theo thang, phễu  Mô hình  Cách tạo dựng phễu  Quà tặng  Cách thiết lập quảng cáo Facebook  Xây dựng nội dung quảng cáo  Tạo lập đối tượng  Tiến hành chạy, đánh giá  Công cụ quản lý các chiến dịch, đơn hang về  Các công cụ hỗ trợ  Chỉnh sửa ảnh Online ( kho ảnh free)  Chỉnh sửa video ( online – offline)  Landing Page: www.ladipage.vn  Phần mềm Vfp Pro  Chiến lược  Hỏi đápBẢN QUYỀN THUỘC VỀ WWW.FDIGROUP.VN
  4. 4. TRUYỀN THỐNG  Đi dạo tại các khu chợ -> sau đó tới các trung tâm thương mại, các cửa hàng uy tín hoặc được quảng cáo -> mua hàng  Xem quảng cáo ( tivi, báo chí …) -> Gọi điện hoặc tới cửa hàng -> Lựa chọn và mua hàng  Đọc quảng cáo trên báo chí -> Gọi điện -> Gửi tới các danh mục hàng hóa -> tiến hành mua hàng BẢN QUYỀN THUỘC VỀ WWW.FDIGROUP.VN
  5. 5. XU HƯỚNG  Thông qua các trang web giới thiệu sản phẩm, dịch vụ  Tiến hành các hành động: xem thêm, tham khảo, để lại thông tin …  Mua hàng BẢN QUYỀN THUỘC VỀ WWW.FDIGROUP.VN
  6. 6. SO SÁNH  Gửi mail trực tiếp -> Email, Message  Hoạt động hội chợ -> Các mạng xã hội: facebook …  TV truyền thống -> Youtube và các trang chia sẻ video  Radio truyền thống -> Trang phát Podcast  Báo giấy -> Trang tin tức, blog  Máy tính -> Thiết bị di động  Chủ động qua công cụ tìm kiếm -> thụ động được gợi ý BẢN QUYỀN THUỘC VỀ WWW.FDIGROUP.VN
  7. 7. XU HƯỚNG  Tìm kiếm bằng giọng nói  Video Marketing  Livestream thống trị thị trường Marketing hiện nay  Xu hướng marketing năm 2020 – Cá nhân hóa: Biết được mọi thao tác của bạn khi bạn Online – biết tin qua đâu, click vào đâu, làm những gì …  Xu hướng AI / Tự động hóa  Tương lai của quảng cáo tự nhiên (Native Advertising)  Viral Content  Influencer marketing - marketing qua người ảnh hưởng BẢN QUYỀN THUỘC VỀ WWW.FDIGROUP.VN
  8. 8. PHÂN LOẠI  Marketing qua các mạng xã hội và truyền thông  Thông qua người ảnh hưởng  Marketing liên kết – gần giống CTV online  Email marketing -> Message Marketing  Marketing thông qua nội dung hấp dẫn: video hay, bài viết hữu ích, hình ảnh đẹp, sách điện tử, các hội thảo đào tạo Online … -> tạo được một số nội dung có tính lan truyền cao  Tối ưu hóa bộ máy tìm kiếm  Trả tiền cho các công cụ quảng cáo, truyền thông: Google, Facebook, Youtube, Các trang báo mạng … BẢN QUYỀN THUỘC VỀ WWW.FDIGROUP.VN
  9. 9. TÂM LÝ KHÁCH HÀNG  Nhận thức  Quan tâm  Đánh giá  Mua hàng -> đánh giá lại -> mua hàng lại  Trở nên trung thành và truyền bá BẢN QUYỀN THUỘC VỀ WWW.FDIGROUP.VN
  10. 10. THANG GIÁ TRỊ  Tăng dần các giá trị cho các sản phẩm  Ban đầu luôn là sản phẩm dịch vụ hoặc giá trị miễn phí BẢN QUYỀN THUỘC VỀ WWW.FDIGROUP.VN
  11. 11. THANG GIÁ TRỊ  Tăng dần các giá trị cho các sản phẩm  Ban đầu luôn là sản phẩm dịch vụ hoặc giá trị miễn phí  Ví dụ về nha sĩ  Ví dụ: https://dotcomsecrets.com/ BẢN QUYỀN THUỘC VỀ WWW.FDIGROUP.VN
  12. 12. MÔ HÌNH PHỄU  Sự khác biệt giữa cách tìm kiếm khách hàng tiềm năng BẢN QUYỀN THUỘC VỀ WWW.FDIGROUP.VN
  13. 13. MÔ HÌNH PHỄU  Tạo ra thang giá trị: tạo ra các mồi nhử, sản phẩm Front End, sản phẩm Middle và sản phẩm giá trị cao: backend  Tạo ra 1 điểm đầu vào của phễu – một trang web, fanpage …  Dồn lượng truy cập vào phễu  Các ví dụ: https://ladipage.vn/ BẢN QUYỀN THUỘC VỀ WWW.FDIGROUP.VN
  14. 14. QUẢNG CÁO FACEBOOK  Tạo ra mô hình bán hang  Tạo website, fanpage  Xây dựng nội dung quảng cáo  Tạo lập đối tượng  Tiến hành chạy, đánh giá  Công cụ quản lý các chiến dịch, đơn hàng về  Các ví dụ: BẢN QUYỀN THUỘC VỀ WWW.FDIGROUP.VN
  15. 15. CÁC CÔNG CỤ  Chỉnh sửa ảnh  Photoshop,  Paint ( thần thánh)  Chỉnh sửa Online  https://pixlr.com/editor/  https://www.designbold.com/  https://www.canva.com/  Thiết kế logo: https://www.designevo.com/apps/logo/  Kho ảnh:  https://pixabay.com/  https://www.gettyimages.com/  Thực hành BẢN QUYỀN THUỘC VỀ WWW.FDIGROUP.VN
  16. 16. CÁC CÔNG CỤ SỬA VIDEO  Chỉnh sửa video Offline  Filmora  Quay chụp màn hình:  Chỉnh sửa Online  https://spark.adobe.com/  Thực hành BẢN QUYỀN THUỘC VỀ WWW.FDIGROUP.VN
  17. 17. CHIẾN LƯỢC  Tạo dựng cộng đồng  Xây dựng công cụ hỗ trợ  Xây dựng kênh truyền thông có lối đi riêng BẢN QUYỀN THUỘC VỀ WWW.FDIGROUP.VN
  18. 18. Facebook https://www.facebook.com/fdigroup.vn/ Twitter @fdigroup.vn Email tuyendung@fdigroup.vn Hotline 0929.172.068 Địa chỉ 5A/168 Trung Kính, Hà Nội Mr Nguyễn Minh Chính – CEO chinh.nguyen@fdigroup.vn Mr Đỗ Đắc Hoàng – COO hoang.do@fdigroup.vn Ms Lê Thảo Nguyên - BP tuyển dụng tuyendung@fdigroup.vn BẢN QUYỀN THUỘC VỀ WWW.FDIGROUP.VN

