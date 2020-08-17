Barrientoshernandezingrid m1 c2g23-034

Successfully reported this slideshow.
EL USO DE LAS TIC EN LA SOCIEDAD INGRID MONTSERRAT BARRIENOS HERNANDEZ MÓDULO 1 SEMANA 3 GRUPO: M1C2G23-034
INTRODUCCIÓN *LAS TIC EN LA CASA *LAS TIC EN EL ÁMBITO EDUCATIVO *LAS TIC EN EL ÁMBITO LABORAL
´´EL USO DE LAS TIC EN LA SOCIEDAD´´ • El diseño de las tecnologías de información y comunicación (TIC s) están orientadas...
LAS TIC EN LA CASA • Las TIC tienen amplias aplicaciones dentro del hogar, unas más importante que otras pero la mayoría i...
LAS TIC EN EL ÁMBITO EDUCATIVO • Las TIC pueden traer consigo numerosas ventajas en el ámbito educativo, logrando que el p...
LAS TIC EN EL ÁMBITO LABORAL • Las TIC son un elemento clave para hacer que nuestro trabajo sea mas productivo, agilizando...
GRACIAS POR SU ATENCIÓN BUEN DIA A TODOS
