Bảng giá lacquered laminate không đường line An Cường

  1. 1. NHỮNG GIẢI PHÁP ĐƠN GIẢN NHƯNG VÔ CÙNG HIỆU QUẢ TRONG LĨNH VỰC NỘI THẤT Đôi khi những thay đổi nhỏ nhất, cũng trở thành giải pháp cho những vấn đề nan giải. Điều này càng đúng hơn đối với những gì đang diễn ra trong lĩnh vực nội thất. Bằng cách vát cạnh mặt trong của cánh cửa tủ, ta giải quyết được những vấn đề về mặt thao tác của tủ tay nắm ngoài. Bằng cách làm đồng màu thùng và cánh tủ, ta giải quyết về mặt thẩm mỹ và cả chi phí. Bằng cách phủ kín và bo tròn cạnh bên của vật liệu gỗ công nghiệp, mọi vấn đề về độ bền, ẩm mốc và vệ sinh được khắc phục triệt để. Giải pháp nội thất không tay nắm Nội thất có thiết kế không tay nắm, hay có tay nắm âm, là loại nội thất hiện đại có phần tay nắm cánh tủ được gia công ở mặt trong, thay vì lắp đặt ở bên ngoài vật dụng. Để tạo ra phần tay nắm âm trên cánh tủ, người gia công vát chéo mặt trong, ở phía trên, dưới hoặc 2 bên của cánh tủ một góc 45 độ, và tận dụng phần vát chéo đó để làm tay nắm. Ngoài ra, người ta còn có thể khoét lõm vào mặt ngoài
  2. 2. cánh tủ sao cho có vừa đủ không gian cho tay gia chủ thao tác đóng mở tủ một cách thuận tiện. Nội thất không tay nắm được ưa chuộng bởi sự gọn gàng, thông thoáng và rộng rãi mà nó mang lại cho không gian. Bên cạnh đó, vì không còn các tay nắm bên ngoài nên việc di chuyển và thao tác xung quanh của chủ nhà cũng thuận tiện và an toàn hơn trước. Về phần vệ sinh, người dùng chỉ việc lau nhẹ phía ngoài, thay vì phải làm sạch cả các tay nắm như trước kia. Giải pháp nội thất thùng và cánh đồng màu Đây là giải pháp cho phép đáp ứng được nhiều yêu cầu về màu sắc trong cùng một tổng thể mà vẫn giữ được sự đồng nhất trong thiết kế nội thất. Nếu như trước đây, phần thùng bên trong và phần cánh bên ngoài của một chiếc tủ hoặc kệ được trang trí với các tông màu khác nhau. Thì nay, giải pháp đồng màu “ton-sur-ton: cho thùng và cánh của vật dụng nội thất sẽ mang đến vẻ đẹp hiện đại và tinh tế hơn.
  3. 3. Đây là một trong những giải pháp đồng màu mà công ty An Cường mang về từ hội chợ triển lãm quốc tế về decor và đồ gỗ từ Milan, Ý vừa qua. Giải pháp đồng màu thùng và cánh này sẽ vô cùng phù hợp với các căn hộ đi theo lối sống hiện đại và tinh tế. Giải pháp không đường line Vật dụng nội thất không đường line được xem là một trong những giải pháp đơn giản nhưng mang lại kết quả nổi bật nhất trong lĩnh vực nội thất hiện nay. Với thiết kế kín và bo tròn các góc lẫn cạnh bên trên bề mặt, nội thất không đường line được người tiêu dùng vô cùng ủng hộ bởi các công dụng nổi bật như: hạn chế thấm nước, chống bám bụi bẩn và mang lại bề mặt liền mạch, dễ dàng vệ sinh. Với các tính năng trên, An Cường đã áp dụng giải pháp không đường line với sản phẩm chủ lực của mình là Lacquered Laminate, nhằm mục đích bổ sung khả năng hạn chế thấm nước cho sản phẩm của mình. Lacquered Laminate không đường line là dòng sản phẩm kết hợp của Lacquered Laminate cùng giải pháp không đường line, vừa
  4. 4. có độ bền cao, vừa chống bám vân tay, hạn chế thấm nước và có màu sắc theo xu hướng hiện đại, cá tính. Với những công dụng nổi bật của mình, Lacquered Laminate gia công không đường line là sự lựa chọn lý tưởng cho những ai ưa chuộng loại vật liệu trang trí nội thất vừa mang tính tiện dụng, vừa mang màu sắc của xu hướng.

