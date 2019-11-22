Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
The Formula The Formula LINK IN PAGE 4 TO LISTEN OR DOWNLOAD BOOK
The Formula What if everything in life could be reduced to a simple formula? What if numbers were able to tell us which pa...
The Formula Written By: Luke Dormehl Narrated By: Daniel Weyman Publisher: Virgin Digital Date: April 2014 Duration: 7 hou...
The Formula Download Full Version The FormulaAudio OR Listen now
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

The Formula

25 views

Published on

The Formula Audiobook download free | The Formula Audiobook download free online | The Formula Audiobook download free mp3 | The Formula Audiobook download free streaming | The Formula Audiobook download free for android | The Formula Audiobook download free for iphone | The Formula Audiobook download free for ipad | The Formula Audiobook download free for mac | The Formula Audiobook download free for tablet | The Formula Audiobook download free for pc | The Formula Audiobook download free online mp3 | The Formula Audiobook download free online streaming | The Formula Audiobook download free online for android | The Formula Audiobook download free online for iphone | The Formula Audiobook download free online for ipad | The Formula Audiobook download free online for mac | The Formula Audiobook download free online for tablet | The Formula Audiobook download free online for pc | The Formula Audiobook download free mp3 online | The Formula Audiobook download free mp3 streaming | The Formula Audiobook download free mp3 for android | The Formula Audiobook download free mp3 for iphone | The Formula Audiobook download free mp3 for ipad | The Formula Audiobook download free mp3 for mac | The Formula Audiobook download free mp3 for tablet | The Formula Audiobook download free mp3 for pc | The Formula Audiobook download free streaming online | The Formula Audiobook download free streaming mp3 | The Formula Audiobook download free streaming for android | The Formula Audiobook download free streaming for iphone | The Formula Audiobook download free streaming for ipad | The Formula Audiobook download free streaming for mac | The Formula Audiobook download free streaming for tablet | The Formula Audiobook download free streaming for pc | The Formula Audiobook download free online mp3 streaming | The Formula Audiobook download free online streaming mp3 | The Formula Audiobook download free mp3 online streaming | The Formula Audiobook download free mp3 streaming online | The Formula Audiobook download free streaming mp3 online | The Formula Audiobook download free streaming online mp3 |

Published in: Devices & Hardware
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

The Formula

  1. 1. The Formula The Formula LINK IN PAGE 4 TO LISTEN OR DOWNLOAD BOOK
  2. 2. The Formula What if everything in life could be reduced to a simple formula? What if numbers were able to tell us which partners we were best matched with - not just in terms of attractiveness, but for a long-term committed marriage? Or if they could say which films would be the biggest hits at the box office, and what changes could be made to those films to make them even more successful? Or even who out of us is likely to commit certain crimes, and when? This may sound like the world of science-fiction, but in fact it is just the tip of the iceberg in a world that is increasingly ruled by complex algorithms and neural networks. In The Formula, Luke Dormehl takes you inside the world of numbers, asking how we came to believe in the all-conquering power of algorithms; introducing the mathematicians, artificial intelligence experts and Silicon Valley entrepreneurs who are shaping this brave new world, and ultimately asking how we survive in an era where numbers can sometimes seem to create as many problems as they solve.
  3. 3. The Formula Written By: Luke Dormehl Narrated By: Daniel Weyman Publisher: Virgin Digital Date: April 2014 Duration: 7 hours 27 minutes
  4. 4. The Formula Download Full Version The FormulaAudio OR Listen now

×