Download PDF Children with Disabilities

Children with Disabilities by Mark Batshaw

















Book details







Title: Children with Disabilities

Author: Mark Batshaw

Pages: 1016

Format: PDF / EPUB / MOBI

ISBN: 9781681253206

Publisher: Brookes, Paul H. Publishing Company









Description



Explore whatâ€™s new in the new edition!

Trusted for four decades by university faculty and relied on by thousands of professionals from diverse fields, Children with Disabilities is the gold-standard text on working effectively with children and families. Now this authoritative resource is in its eighth edition, enhanced with new chapters on critical topics, the latest evidence-based practices, updated instructor materials, and guidance on working with a wide range of professionals to address every aspect of child health and well-being. Spearheaded by senior editor Mark Batshaw, M.D., Chief Academic Officer at Children's National Health System, this new edition is an unparalleled compendium of information about developmental, clinical, family, education, and intervention issues, from birth through adolescence. Every chapter has been meticulously peer-reviewed, and content has been updated throughout to reflect important new research and developments in diverse fields. Comprehensive coverage of contemporary issues makes this volume an indispensable reference for practicing professionals, and the student-friendly features and multimedia instructor materials make it the ultimate textbook for courses on disability. A treasury of essential knowledge from a whoâ€™s who of todayâ€™s leading experts and innovators, Children with Disabilities is a cornerstone resource that professionals will use year after year to support their important work and ensure that every child and family thrives.

WHAT'S NEW

Expanded focus on interdisciplinary care, including practical guidance on how professionals from different fields can effectively collaborate New chapters on key topics: sleep disorders, assessment of physical disabilities, the senses, rehabilitative services, interdisciplinary care, the role of medication, and the effect of health care disparities on child outcomes New Evidence-Based Practice boxes throughout the text, for easy review of recent studies and recommended practices Updated nomenclature based on new developments in the field and recommendations from respected organizations STUDENT-FRIENDLY FEATURES: St