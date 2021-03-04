Legislacao

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Legislação Sistemas regulamentares Baseado em António Tainha amtainha@gmail.com
Decreto-Lei 173/2005: DISTRIBUIÇÃO VENDA APLICAÇÃO
Responsabilização: • Definição de medidas disciplinadoras e regulamentares; • Obrigatoriedade de Técnico Responsável.
Profissionalização: • Exigência de formação: • Técnicos Responsáveis; • Operadores; • Aplicadores .
Licenciamento: • Autorização para o exercício de distribuição venda e prestação de serviços de aplicação de produtos fitof...
Fiscalização: • Implementação de um Sistema de Controlo e Fiscalização: • ASAE; • DGADR; • DRAP; • IGAOT; • CCDR; • Autori...
DL 173/2005 DL 187/2006 Zonas urbanas; Zonas lazer; Caminhos DL 101/2009 Aplicações Aéreas DL 86/2010 - Máquinas de Aplica...
Decreto-Lei nº 187/2006: • Cria uma rede nacional de centros de receção de embalagens vazias; • Estabelece os requisitos d...
Decreto-Lei nº 86/2010: Máquinas de Aplicação • Até Dezembro de 2016, os EM asseguram que tenha sido efetuada pelo menos u...
Aplicação de produtos fitofarmacêuticos em zonas urbanas, zonas de lazer, vias de comunicação: • Incluído na Lei 26/2013 a...
Segurança na aplicação em zonas urbanas, zonas de lazer e vias de comunicação: • Só podem aplicar produtos fitofarmacêutic...
Medidas específicas de proteção: • Redução da utilização de pesticidas ou dos riscos em zonas específicas: • Zonas utiliza...
Requisitos gerais da autorização: A atividade de aplicação de produtos fitofarmacêuticos em zonas urbanas, zonas de lazer ...
Aplicação aérea de produtos fitofarmacêuticos: • Vem dar sequência a um conjunto de princípios a ter em conta, de objetivo...
Pulverização aérea: Apenas é permitida a pulverização aérea em situações especiais: • Ausência de alternativas viáveis; • ...
Formação específica para todos os profissionais que trabalham com PF Técnicos Aplicadores Aplicadores especializados Opera...
Lei 26/2013 Atualização DL 173/2005 Transposição Diretiva 2009/128/CE https://dre.pt/application/file/a/260367
Segurança: • “Os produtos fitofarmacêuticos devem ser armazenados e vendidos em instalações exclusivamente destinadas a es...
Requisitos gerais de exercício da atividade de distribuição e de venda: Apenas podem exercer a atividade de distribuição e...
Requisitos gerais de exercício da atividade de distribuição e de venda: A concessão das autorizações de exercício de ativi...
Técnico Responsável: É o utilizador profissional habilitado para proceder e supervisionar a distribuição, venda e aplicaçã...
Técnico Responsável – Requisitos para Acreditação Pode requerer a habilitação como técnico responsável quem cumprir, cumul...
Deveres do técnico responsável ao serviço de empresas de distribuição e/ou de venda: • Zelar pelo cumprimento da legislaçã...
Deveres do técnico responsável ao serviço de empresas de distribuição e/ou de venda: • Zelar pela atuação tecnicamente cor...
• O técnico só pode assumir funções em três locais para os quais tenha sido concedida autorização de venda ou de aplicação...
Deveres do Técnico Responsável nas Empresas de Aplicação Terrestre
• Zelar pelo cumprimento da legislação em vigor relativa à aplicação de produtos fitofarmacêuticos e segurança na sua arma...
• Zelar para que os equipamentos de aplicação de produtos fitofarmacêuticos se encontrem guardados em locais apropriados e...
A tomada de decisão de aplicação de produtos fitofarmacêuticos, a seleção dos produtos a aplicar e técnicas de aplicação, ...
Operadores Aqueles que nas empresas distribuidoras ou nos estabelecimentos de venda manipulam ou vendem os produtos fitofa...
Produtos Fitofarmacêuticos VENDA RESPONSÁVEL Técnico Operador Comprador final
Venda Responsável: Só podem ser vendidos produtos fitofarmacêuticos que, cumulativamente: • Detenham uma autorização de co...
Os produtos fitofarmacêuticos apenas podem ser vendidos por operador de venda ou por técnico responsável, devendo estes, n...
• A partir de 26 de novembro de 2015, só é permitida a venda de produtos fitofarmacêuticos a aplicadores habilitados que s...
• A venda de produtos fitofarmacêuticos só é permitida em embalagens fechadas e invioladas, tal como se apresentam na sua ...
Registos da venda: • Nos estabelecimentos de venda, o vendedor dos produtos fitofarmacêuticos deve registar, incluindo no ...
Registos da distribuição: • As empresas distribuidoras devem registar, incluindo no documento comprovativo de distribuição...
Requisitos para os Aplicadores A partir de 26 de novembro de 2015, o aplicador de produtos fitofarmacêuticos deve dispor d...
Requisitos para os Aplicadores Especializados: Os aplicadores especializados devem dispor de certificado de frequência de ...
Armazém de Produtos Fitofarmacêuticos – Explorações agrícolas e florestais
RECOLHA DE EMBALAGENSVAZIAS POSTO DE VENDA Posto de recepção Exploração agrícola ou florestal Armazenamento temporário
Avaliação biológica: • A avaliação biológica tem como objetivo assegurar que a aplicação de um produto fitofarmacêutico of...
Protecção da Saúde Humana Diretiva nº 128/2009/CE Protecção do Ambiente Utilização sustentável dos pesticidas Aplicador Ou...
Utilização Sustentável dos pesticidas: • Promovendo o recurso aos princípios da PI – (1 Janeiro 2014); • Recurso a técnica...
Planos de Ação Nacionais: Podem abranger diferentes áreas problemáticas: • Proteção dos trabalhadores; • Proteção do ambie...
Medidas específicas de proteção: Proteção do ambiente aquático e da água potável: • Dar preferência a pesticidas não quali...
Venda, formação, informação e sensibilização: • Venda realizada por pessoal habilitado; • Inspeção de equipamentos de apli...
Decreto-Lei n.º 35/2017 Altera a regulação dos produtos fitofarmacêuticos, transpondo Diretiva 2009/128/CE https://dre.pt/...
