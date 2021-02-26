apresentacao adcapf

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. Atualização em Distribuição, Comercialização e Aplicação de Produtos Fitofarmacêuticos O que esperar deste curso…
  2. 2.  Atualizar os participantes com conhecimentos, competências e atitudes sobre a organização e supervisão da distribuição, comercialização e aplicação de produtos fitofarmacêuticos, de forma segura e de acordo com as boas práticas fitossanitárias, decorrentes do novo quadro regulamentar e das inovações técnicas. OBJETIVOS:
  3. 3. 4 MÓDULOS: I - Revisão sobre os princípios gerais de proteção das culturas; II - Sistemas regulamentares; III - Máquinas de aplicação de produtos fitofarmacêuticos e técnicas de aplicação; IV - Armazenamento, venda responsável e acidentes com produtos fitofarmacêuticos.
  4. 4. E_LEARNING MODALIDADE DE FORMAÇÃO 19 HORAS SÍNCRONAS 16 HORAS ASSÍNCRONAS
  5. 5. SISTEMA DE AVALIAÇÃO  Formativa: …através de questionários e atividades similares a realizar módulo a módulo.  Sumativa: ….prova teórica individual que incide sobre o conteúdo de todos os módulos a realizar no final da ação.

