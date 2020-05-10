Logic gates and its realization

Successfully reported this slideshow.
LOGIC GATES  Logic gates are the basic building blocks of any digital system.  It is an electronic circuit having one or...
AND GATE  The output of AND gate is high (‘1’) if all of its inputs are high (‘1’).  The output of AND gate is low (‘0’)...
TRUTH TABLE A B Y = A.B 0 0 0 0 1 0 1 0 0 1 1 1 A B C Y = A.B.C 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 1 0 0 0 1 1 0 1 0 0 0 1 0 1 0 1 1 0 0 1 ...
OR GATE  The output of OR gate is high (‘1’) if any one of its inputs is high (‘1’).  The output of OR gate is low (‘0’)...
TRUTH TABLE A B Y = A+B 0 0 0 0 1 1 1 0 1 1 1 1 A B C Y = A+B+C 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 1 0 1 0 1 0 1 1 1 1 0 0 1 1 0 1 1 1 1 0 1 1 ...
NOT GATE  The output of NOT gate is high (‘1’) if its input is low (‘0’).  The output of NOT gate is low (‘0’) if its in...
TRUTH TABLE A Y = A’ 0 1 1 0 09-05-2020 RAMCO INSTITUTE OF TEHNOLOGY 24
NAND GATE  A NAND Gate is constructed by connecting a NOT Gate at the output terminal of the AND Gate.  The output of NA...
TRUTH TABLE A B Y = (A.B)’ 0 0 1 0 1 1 1 0 1 1 1 0 A B C Y = (A.B.C)’ 0 0 0 1 0 0 1 1 0 1 0 1 0 1 1 1 1 0 0 1 1 0 1 1 1 1 ...
NOR GATE  A NOR Gate is constructed by connecting a NOT Gate at the output terminal of the OR Gate.  The output of OR ga...
TRUTH TABLE A B Y = (A+B)’ 0 0 1 0 1 0 1 0 0 1 1 0 A B C Y = (A+B+C)’ 0 0 0 1 0 0 1 0 0 1 0 0 0 1 1 0 1 0 0 0 1 0 1 0 1 1 ...
EXOR GATE  The logic gate which gives high output (i.e., 1) if either input A or input B but not both are high (i.e. 1) i...
TRUTH TABLE A B Y = A ⊕ B 0 0 0 0 1 1 1 0 1 1 1 0 A B C Y = A ⊕ B ⊕ C 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 1 0 1 0 1 0 1 1 0 1 0 0 1 1 0 1 0 1 1 ...
EXNOR GATE  The logic function implemented by a 2-input Ex-NOR gate is given as “when both A AND B are the SAME” will giv...
TRUTH TABLE A B Y = (A ⊕ B)’ 0 0 1 0 1 0 1 0 0 1 1 1 A B C Y = (A ⊕ B ⊕ C)’ 0 0 0 1 0 0 1 0 0 1 0 0 0 1 1 1 1 0 0 0 1 0 1 ...
LOGIC GATES and THEIR ICs IC NUMBER NAME OF THE GATE 7400 NAND 7402 NOR 7404 NOT 7408 AND 7432 OR 7486 EXOR/ XOR/ EOR 7426...
Logic gates and its realization

Various logic gates are described with their logic symbol, truth table and the same are realized using Every Circuit app.

Logic gates and its realization

  1. 1. LOGIC GATES  Logic gates are the basic building blocks of any digital system.  It is an electronic circuit having one or more than one input and only one output.  The relationship between the input and the output is based on a certain logic. 09-05-2020 RAMCO INSTITUTE OF TEHNOLOGY 1
  2. 2. CLASSIFICATION 09-05-2020 RAMCO INSTITUTE OF TEHNOLOGY 2
  3. 3. SYMBOLS 09-05-2020 RAMCO INSTITUTE OF TEHNOLOGY 3
  4. 4. BASIC LOGIC GATES 09-05-2020 RAMCO INSTITUTE OF TEHNOLOGY 4
  5. 5. AND GATE  The output of AND gate is high (‘1’) if all of its inputs are high (‘1’).  The output of AND gate is low (‘0’) if any one of its inputs is low (‘0’). 09-05-2020 RAMCO INSTITUTE OF TEHNOLOGY 5
  6. 6. LOGIC SYMBOL 09-05-2020 RAMCO INSTITUTE OF TEHNOLOGY 6
  7. 7. TIMING DIAGRAM 09-05-2020 RAMCO INSTITUTE OF TEHNOLOGY 7
  8. 8. TRUTH TABLE A B Y = A.B 0 0 0 0 1 0 1 0 0 1 1 1 A B C Y = A.B.C 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 1 0 0 0 1 1 0 1 0 0 0 1 0 1 0 1 1 0 0 1 1 1 1 09-05-2020 RAMCO INSTITUTE OF TEHNOLOGY 8
  9. 9. 09-05-2020 RAMCO INSTITUTE OF TEHNOLOGY 9
  10. 10. 09-05-2020 RAMCO INSTITUTE OF TEHNOLOGY 10
  11. 11. 09-05-2020 RAMCO INSTITUTE OF TEHNOLOGY 11
  12. 12. 09-05-2020 RAMCO INSTITUTE OF TEHNOLOGY 12
  13. 13. OR GATE  The output of OR gate is high (‘1’) if any one of its inputs is high (‘1’).  The output of OR gate is low (‘0’) if all of its inputs are low (‘0’). 09-05-2020 RAMCO INSTITUTE OF TEHNOLOGY 13
  14. 14. LOGIC SYMBOL 09-05-2020 RAMCO INSTITUTE OF TEHNOLOGY 14
  15. 15. TIMING DIAGRAM 09-05-2020 RAMCO INSTITUTE OF TEHNOLOGY 15
  16. 16. TRUTH TABLE A B Y = A+B 0 0 0 0 1 1 1 0 1 1 1 1 A B C Y = A+B+C 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 1 0 1 0 1 0 1 1 1 1 0 0 1 1 0 1 1 1 1 0 1 1 1 1 1 09-05-2020 RAMCO INSTITUTE OF TEHNOLOGY 16
  17. 17. 09-05-2020 RAMCO INSTITUTE OF TEHNOLOGY 17
  18. 18. 09-05-2020 RAMCO INSTITUTE OF TEHNOLOGY 18
  19. 19. 09-05-2020 RAMCO INSTITUTE OF TEHNOLOGY 19
  20. 20. 09-05-2020 RAMCO INSTITUTE OF TEHNOLOGY 20
  21. 21. NOT GATE  The output of NOT gate is high (‘1’) if its input is low (‘0’).  The output of NOT gate is low (‘0’) if its input is high (‘1’).  It is clear that NOT gate simply inverts the given input.  Since NOT gate simply inverts the given input, therefore it is also known as Inverter Gate. 09-05-2020 RAMCO INSTITUTE OF TEHNOLOGY 21
  22. 22. LOGIC SYMBOL 09-05-2020 RAMCO INSTITUTE OF TEHNOLOGY 22
  23. 23. TIMING DIAGRAM 09-05-2020 RAMCO INSTITUTE OF TEHNOLOGY 23
  24. 24. TRUTH TABLE A Y = A’ 0 1 1 0 09-05-2020 RAMCO INSTITUTE OF TEHNOLOGY 24
  25. 25. 09-05-2020 RAMCO INSTITUTE OF TEHNOLOGY 25
  26. 26. 09-05-2020 RAMCO INSTITUTE OF TEHNOLOGY 26
  27. 27. UNIVERSAL LOGIC GATES 09-05-2020 RAMCO INSTITUTE OF TEHNOLOGY 27
  28. 28. NAND GATE  A NAND Gate is constructed by connecting a NOT Gate at the output terminal of the AND Gate.  The output of NAND gate is high (‘1’) if at least one of its inputs is low (‘0’).  The output of NAND gate is low (‘0’) if all of its inputs are high (‘1’). 09-05-2020 RAMCO INSTITUTE OF TEHNOLOGY 28
  29. 29. LOGIC SYMBOL 09-05-2020 RAMCO INSTITUTE OF TEHNOLOGY 29
  30. 30. TIMING DIAGRAM 09-05-2020 RAMCO INSTITUTE OF TEHNOLOGY 30
  31. 31. TRUTH TABLE A B Y = (A.B)’ 0 0 1 0 1 1 1 0 1 1 1 0 A B C Y = (A.B.C)’ 0 0 0 1 0 0 1 1 0 1 0 1 0 1 1 1 1 0 0 1 1 0 1 1 1 1 0 1 1 1 1 0 09-05-2020 RAMCO INSTITUTE OF TEHNOLOGY 31
  32. 32. 09-05-2020 RAMCO INSTITUTE OF TEHNOLOGY 32
  33. 33. 09-05-2020 RAMCO INSTITUTE OF TEHNOLOGY 33
  34. 34. 09-05-2020 RAMCO INSTITUTE OF TEHNOLOGY 34
  35. 35. 09-05-2020 RAMCO INSTITUTE OF TEHNOLOGY 35
  36. 36. NOR GATE  A NOR Gate is constructed by connecting a NOT Gate at the output terminal of the OR Gate.  The output of OR gate is high (‘1’) if all of its inputs are low (‘0’).  The output of OR gate is low (‘0’) if any of its inputs is high (‘1’). 09-05-2020 RAMCO INSTITUTE OF TEHNOLOGY 36
  37. 37. LOGIC SYMBOL 09-05-2020 RAMCO INSTITUTE OF TEHNOLOGY 37
  38. 38. TIMING DIAGRAM 09-05-2020 RAMCO INSTITUTE OF TEHNOLOGY 38
  39. 39. TRUTH TABLE A B Y = (A+B)’ 0 0 1 0 1 0 1 0 0 1 1 0 A B C Y = (A+B+C)’ 0 0 0 1 0 0 1 0 0 1 0 0 0 1 1 0 1 0 0 0 1 0 1 0 1 1 0 0 1 1 1 0 09-05-2020 RAMCO INSTITUTE OF TEHNOLOGY 39
  40. 40. 09-05-2020 RAMCO INSTITUTE OF TEHNOLOGY 40
  41. 41. 09-05-2020 RAMCO INSTITUTE OF TEHNOLOGY 41
  42. 42. 09-05-2020 RAMCO INSTITUTE OF TEHNOLOGY 42
  43. 43. 09-05-2020 RAMCO INSTITUTE OF TEHNOLOGY 43
  44. 44. OTHER LOGIC GATES 09-05-2020 RAMCO INSTITUTE OF TEHNOLOGY 44
  45. 45. EXOR GATE  The logic gate which gives high output (i.e., 1) if either input A or input B but not both are high (i.e. 1) is called exclusive OR gate or the XOR gate.  It may be noted that if both the inputs of the XOR gate are high, then the output is low (i.e., 0). 09-05-2020 RAMCO INSTITUTE OF TEHNOLOGY 45
  46. 46. LOGIC SYMBOL 09-05-2020 RAMCO INSTITUTE OF TEHNOLOGY 46
  47. 47. TRUTH TABLE A B Y = A ⊕ B 0 0 0 0 1 1 1 0 1 1 1 0 A B C Y = A ⊕ B ⊕ C 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 1 0 1 0 1 0 1 1 0 1 0 0 1 1 0 1 0 1 1 0 0 1 1 1 1 09-05-2020 RAMCO INSTITUTE OF TEHNOLOGY 47
  48. 48. 09-05-2020 RAMCO INSTITUTE OF TEHNOLOGY 48
  49. 49. 09-05-2020 RAMCO INSTITUTE OF TEHNOLOGY 49
  50. 50. 09-05-2020 RAMCO INSTITUTE OF TEHNOLOGY 50
  51. 51. 09-05-2020 RAMCO INSTITUTE OF TEHNOLOGY 51
  52. 52. EXNOR GATE  The logic function implemented by a 2-input Ex-NOR gate is given as “when both A AND B are the SAME” will give an output at Q.  In general, an Exclusive-NOR gate will give an output value of logic “1” ONLY when there are an EVEN number of 1’s on the inputs to the gate (the inverse of the Ex-OR gate) except when all its inputs are “LOW”. 09-05-2020 RAMCO INSTITUTE OF TEHNOLOGY 52
  53. 53. LOGIC SYMBOL 09-05-2020 RAMCO INSTITUTE OF TEHNOLOGY 53
  54. 54. TRUTH TABLE A B Y = (A ⊕ B)’ 0 0 1 0 1 0 1 0 0 1 1 1 A B C Y = (A ⊕ B ⊕ C)’ 0 0 0 1 0 0 1 0 0 1 0 0 0 1 1 1 1 0 0 0 1 0 1 1 1 1 0 1 1 1 1 0 09-05-2020 RAMCO INSTITUTE OF TEHNOLOGY 54
  55. 55. 09-05-2020 RAMCO INSTITUTE OF TEHNOLOGY 55
  56. 56. 09-05-2020 RAMCO INSTITUTE OF TEHNOLOGY 56
  57. 57. 09-05-2020 RAMCO INSTITUTE OF TEHNOLOGY 57
  58. 58. 09-05-2020 RAMCO INSTITUTE OF TEHNOLOGY 58
  59. 59. LOGIC GATES and THEIR ICs IC NUMBER NAME OF THE GATE 7400 NAND 7402 NOR 7404 NOT 7408 AND 7432 OR 7486 EXOR/ XOR/ EOR 74266 EXNOR/ XNOR/ ENOR 09-05-2020 RAMCO INSTITUTE OF TEHNOLOGY 59
  60. 60. 09-05-2020 RAMCO INSTITUTE OF TEHNOLOGY 60
  61. 61. 09-05-2020 RAMCO INSTITUTE OF TEHNOLOGY 61
  62. 62. 09-05-2020 RAMCO INSTITUTE OF TEHNOLOGY 62
  63. 63. 09-05-2020 RAMCO INSTITUTE OF TEHNOLOGY 63

