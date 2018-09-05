The fourth edition of Effective Instructional Strategies: From Theory to Practice covers the practical information that all primary and secondary teachers need. It applies the latest research findings and practical classroom practices, to provide thorough coverage of the strategies and skills essential to every teacher s repertoire. This new edition has been updated to feature the latest teaching tools such as Google tools and Web 3.0. This book is also idea for students in Teacher Training courses and includes a range of learning features throughout the book such as activities, exercises to encourage classroom discussion and dialogue on current issues and topics. End of chapter summaries are a great resource for revision.

Click This Link To Download : https://glassster45.blogspot.com.au/?book=1483306585



Language : English

