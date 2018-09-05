Synnopsis :

This is the second edition of the immensely successful international text Poverty and Development in the 1990s. Each chapter introduces the student to a key topic, and is written by a specialist in the field. learning aids include: chapter questions summaries key concepts photographs, cartoons, and maps lists of acronyms, abbreviations, and organizations



Author :

Language : English

Grade Level : 1-2

Product Dimensions : 8.6 x 0.7 x 9.2 inches

Shipping Weight : 15.8 ounces

Format : BOOKS

Seller information : ( 7✮ )

Link Download : http://bit.ly/2wKUfwF

