Clothes Online Australia-Newtype.com.au

NEW TYPE www.newtype.com.au
Mens Mens range is designed and trialed by male trainers and end users. Each style is designed to provide the Newtype athl...
Intrepid Athlete Inside Track Pant The InsideTrack Pant is designed to be worn in a training environment with Comfort and ...
Intrepid Athlete Inside Track Hoodie The InsideTrack Hoodie is comfortable to wear, it will keep you warm before the worko...
Intrepid Sidewinder Tee The Sidewinder Tee is designed for vigorous, lengthy trainings. Additional mesh panel has been add...
Womens Womens range is designed and trialed by female trainers and end users. Each style is designed to accentuate the ath...
Valour Good Karma Leggings OurValour Good Karma is designed to enhance the female form and definition.The mesh panels have...
Valour Seven Days Leggings These tenacious leggings were designed with minimal lines focusing on the female curvature. Des...
Valour Lawbreaker Shorts The lawbreaker is designed for maximum comfort, these shorts offer more mobility and freedom of m...
Contact Us Address P.O. Box 80, St.Albans,VIC, 3021 Email sales@newtype.com.au www.newtype.com.au
Social Accounts www.facebook.com/newtypeofficial www.instagram.com/newtypeofficial www.newtype.com.au
