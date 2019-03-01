Successfully reported this slideshow.
Top world records in 2018 fifa football world cup

Top world records in 2018 fifa football world cup

Top world records in 2018 fifa football world cup

  1. 1. 3/1/2019 Top World Records in 2018 FIFA Football World Cup https://productsreviwes.blogspot.com/2019/03/top-world-records-in-2018-fifa-football.html 1/5 Products Reviews Top World Records in 2018 FIFA Football World Cup March 01, 2019 स म व व कप यावहा रक प से यहां है और हम बड़ी सं या म रकॉड, खलाड़ी और अ व वसनीय ण क उ मीद कर रहे ह। आज, व व कप के उ घाटन क पूव सं या, हमने सात रकॉड चुने जो टूनामट के दौरान बंधे या टूट सकते ह। व व कप के इ तहास म हम रकॉड तोड़ते हुए देखने के आद ह और स अलग नह ं होगा। इनम से कु छ लोग अ छ तरह से जानते ह और अ य इतने अ धक नह ं ह, ले कन हर कसी को स को गनीज व ड रकॉ स के खताब के साथ छोड़ने क इ छा है। Top 10 Best Schools in Dehradun | CBSE | ICSE | Boarding जब उ वे 15 जून को म का सामना करने के लए मैदान म कदम रखता है, तो यह न के वल अ क ट म का गोलक पर होगा जो एक रकॉड हा सल कर सकता है। Theसकर तबरेज ने 1990, 2010 और 2014 व व कप म द ण अमे र कय का नेतृ व कया और जब वह एकाते रनबग म उ वयन खेल शु करते ह तो उनक चौथे व व कप म भागीदार होगी, िजसका मतलब है क वह फ फा के व व कप म सबसे बड़ी सं या म कोच ह गे । यह 2010 के व व कप म था जब उ वे डएगो फोलान से े रत चौथे थान पर आया था जो उस कप के शीष कोरर थे (जमनी के खलाफ तीसरे थान क दौड़ म सव े ठ ल य के प म मा यता ा त) और गो डन से स मा नत कया गया था बॉल, आ धका रक तौर पर उस टूनामट के सव े ठ खलाड़ी के प म पहचाने जाने लगे। Top 10 Best Play School in Zirakpur | Kindergarten इस बीच, म के गोलक पर Essam El-Hadary फ फा व व कप म सबसे पुराने खलाड़ी बन जाएंगे, अगर वे अ क ट म के लए खेलने के लए मैदान म उतरगे।
  2. 2. 3/1/2019 Top World Records in 2018 FIFA Football World Cup https://productsreviwes.blogspot.com/2019/03/top-world-records-in-2018-fifa-football.html 2/5 45 साल क उ म, वह पहले से ह कोलि बयाई फै र ड म गोन से दो साल बड़े ह, जो 43 साल और तीन दन के थे जब उनक ट म ने ाजील म 2014 व व कप म जापान का सामना कया था। इस कप म म के लए एल हैडर जॉक एक अ छा मौका है य क वह 2017 म अ क रा कप के शु आती गोलक पर थे, इस कार 44 साल और 21 दन म एक अ क रा कप फाइनल म सबसे उ दराज खलाड़ी का खताब ा त कया था), जहाँ म उप वजेता था। अ धकांश ल य ाजील और जमनी फ फा व व कप म एक ह ट म के लए सवा धक गोल जीतने के लए अपनी लड़ाई जार रखगे। यि तगत गोल रकॉड के साथ-साथ जमनी ने 2014 के 7-1 के फाइनल म मेजबान ट म को हराकर ाजील को हरा दया। अब उनके पास व व कप म 224 गोल ह (पूव जमनी के प म खेले गए वष म) और ाजील म 221 ह। और नेमार, ि टयानो रोना डो, लयोनेल मे सी, नेमार, लुइस सुआरेज़, डएगो को टा, एंटोनी ीज़मैन और मोह मद सलाह जैसे तभाशाल ाइकर क एक ट म के साथ एक व व कप, एक एकल फ फा व व कप (171) म सबसे अ धक गोल करने का रकॉड 2014 और ांस म ाजील वारा बनाए गए) को तोड़ा जा सकता है। नाबाद गोलक पर एक समूह जो ल य क कम सं या रखने के लए ढ़ संकि पत है, वह है गोलक पर, वशेष प से जमनी के गोलक पर मैनुअल नेउर। वह सबसे यादा अपरािजत फ फा व व कप मैच म गोलक पर बनने के कर ब है, बस 3 गेम खेल और अपरािजत रह। यह रकॉड अं ेज पीटर श टन और चमैन फे बयन बारथेज ने जीता था। श टन और बारथेज़ दोन के पास 10 अपरािजत व व कप खेल का रकॉड है य क वह अपने पछले दो टूनामट म सात बार नाबाद रहे ह, यूरो के लए उस रकॉड क बराबर करना मुि कल नह ं है अगर वह चोट के बाद वापसी कर सकते ह। ट म के क तान हर ट म को एक क तान क ज रत होती है, और अगर कोई है, जो जानता है क व व कप म ट म का नेतृ व कै से कया जाए, तो यह मैि सकन राफे ल माखज़ ह। मडफ डर ने फ फा व व कप के फाइनल म क तान के प म सबसे बड़ी सं या के लए चार साल पहले एक नया रकॉड बनाया (2014 म फ फा व व कप ाजील मैि सकन रा य ट म के क तान के प म उनका चौथा टूनामट था) और अगर वह इसम अपना पांचवां व व कप जीत सकते ह व व कप के अनं तम चयन म शा मल कया गया था। शीष कोरर सभी फु टबॉल शंसक ने उस खेल को याद कया िजसम चार साल पहले सेमीफाइनल म जमन ाइकर
  3. 3. 3/1/2019 Top World Records in 2018 FIFA Football World Cup https://productsreviwes.blogspot.com/2019/03/top-world-records-in-2018-fifa-football.html 3/5 ु मरो लाव लोज़ ने रोना डो के रकॉड को 7-1 से 7-1 से सेमीफाइनल म सबसे बड़ी जीत हा सल क थी। उस टूनामट के बाद से बेयन यू नख और लािजयो के पूव ाइकर ने खेलना बंद कर दया था। हालां क संभावना नह ं है, यह पूर तरह से इस सवाल से बाहर नह ं है क जमनी के थॉमस मुलर फ फा व व कप म सबसे अ धक गोल करने वाले खलाड़ी के प म कम से कम लोस के रकॉड का मुकाबला कर सकते ह। मौजूदा रकॉड 16 गोल का है। मुलर ने अपने पहले दो व व टूनामट (2010 म द ण अ का म शीष कोरर के प म गो डन बूट जीतकर) म से येक म पांच गोल कए। या वह अपने पूव ट म के साथी से इस साल छह गोल कर सकता है? मुझे नह ं लगता क कोई और शत लगाएगा। और 2022 म क़तर कप रकॉड जीतने के लए अभी भी उनके पास एक मौका है।

