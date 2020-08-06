Successfully reported this slideshow.
WHAT DO YOU MEAN BY CHIROPRACTIC CARE? Chiropractic care or treatment makes use of hands-on spinal manipulations and other...
NEW TAMPA CHIROPRACTIC & INJURY CENTER At New Tampa Chiropractic & Injury Center you’ll find licensed chiropractors who pr...
ALWAYS VISIT A CHIROPRACTOR WITH A PURPOSE Most people visit a chiropractor because of an immediate need relating to an ac...
TRY TO GET THE MOST OUT OF YOUR CHIROPRACTIC CARE If you are seeking to get the most out of chiropractic care, then you mu...
CHOOSING THE RIGHT CHIROPRACTIC CARE FOR YOU You might be suffering from chronic pain and need to immediately visit a chir...
Dr. Bill Scheu has been a licensed chiropractor since 1998 after graduating from Life University with his Doctrine of Chir...
Mailing Address Address: 2312 Crestover Ln, Suite 102Wesley Chapel, FL 33544 Phone Number 813-994-6111 CONTACT INFORMATION...
  1. 1. Taking Treatment At New Tampa Chiropractic And Injury Center Presented by New Tampa Chiropratic
  2. 2. QUICK OVERVIEW What Do You Mean By Chiropractic Care? New Tampa Chiropractic & Injury Center Visit A Chiropractor With A Purpose Get The Most Out Of Your Chiropractic Care Choosing The Right Chiropractic Care For You About Us Talk To Us DISCUSSION POINTS Discussion Discussion Discussion
  3. 3. WHAT DO YOU MEAN BY CHIROPRACTIC CARE? Chiropractic care or treatment makes use of hands-on spinal manipulations and other advanced alternative treatments to cure chronic body pain.
  4. 4. NEW TAMPA CHIROPRACTIC & INJURY CENTER At New Tampa Chiropractic & Injury Center you’ll find licensed chiropractors who promote ongoing wellness by improving spinal and joint function(s).
  5. 5. ALWAYS VISIT A CHIROPRACTOR WITH A PURPOSE Most people visit a chiropractor because of an immediate need relating to an acute injury or because of a past injury that was not properly dealt with.
  6. 6. TRY TO GET THE MOST OUT OF YOUR CHIROPRACTIC CARE If you are seeking to get the most out of chiropractic care, then you must do your best to be consistent and follow through with your chiropractor’s treatment plan.
  7. 7. CHOOSING THE RIGHT CHIROPRACTIC CARE FOR YOU You might be suffering from chronic pain and need to immediately visit a chiropractor. Ask for referrals from a trusted friend, family member, or even colleague. You can also find the best chiropractors with a Google search.
  8. 8. Dr. Bill Scheu has been a licensed chiropractor since 1998 after graduating from Life University with his Doctrine of Chiropractic in 1997.Dr. Scheu works out of our Wesley Chapel chiropractic office.Dr. Scheu is a 3rd generation chiropractor, his grandfather having practiced in New York and his father having practiced for over 20 years in New Port Richey, Florida. ABOUT US
  9. 9. Mailing Address Address: 2312 Crestover Ln, Suite 102Wesley Chapel, FL 33544 Phone Number 813-994-6111 CONTACT INFORMATION TALK TO US!

