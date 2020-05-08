NPTechClubATX: 7 Simple Secrets to Successful Nonprofit Events

Slides from their April 2020 event.



#NPTechClubATX is part of a network of tech clubs across the nation and the world. NTEN: Nonprofit Technology Network and NetSquared (a program of TechSoup), are co-sponsors. Meetings are free to all.

https://local.nten.org/austin/



Jennifer Surovy, Nationally Certified Online Profile Expert (NCOPE/NRWA), will present tips and tricks on creating a profile that will enable you to more effectively reach your professional goals.



Jen is the Founder of Write It Better Resumes. She has more than 15 years of experience in leading communications campaigns and projects for Fortune 500 companies, start-ups, nonprofits and public officials. Jen’s previous positions include serving as the Labor Policy Advisor to Congressman Rush Holt, Global Human Resources Associate at Bank of America, Director at YMCA of the Triangle, and most recently as a Resume Writer for Talent.com.



Jen has combined her intellectual passion for workforce issues and talent for distilling complex subjects into concise messages by founding Write It Better Resumes. This resume and professional services firm assists clients in reaching their professional potential by crafting clear and engaging personal marketing materials.



Jen holds a Bachelor of Arts from Ohio University and an MBA from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.