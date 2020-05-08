NPTechClubATX: 7 Simple Secrets to Successful Nonprofit Events

Successfully reported this slideshow.
LEVERAGING LINKEDIN Non-Proﬁt Professionals & Organizations Jennifer Surovy, Write It Better Resumes
OVERVIEW ➤Beneﬁts of LinkedIn ➤Key Elements of Proﬁle/Company Page ➤Digital Networking ➤Searching in Shifting Economy
WHY LEVERAGE LINKEDIN? ➤ Dynamic digital resumes and AI are the future of hiring
SEARCH RESULTS ➤ LinkedIn will likely appear at the top of your personal search results
EXTENSIVE REACH Global connections and ability to ﬁnd peers in your niche 675 Million Users 30 Million Organizations
RECRUITERS RELY ON LINKEDIN Platform heavily used by recruiters and hiring managers Have Hired Candidate with LinkedIn Hav...
WHERE TO FOCUS? ➤ Prioritize eﬀorts on key proﬁle sections and networking aspects of LinkedIn Profile Keywords Personal Br...
KEY ELEMENTS OF PROFILE / ORGANIZATION PAGE
CREATE A PROFESSIONAL NARRATIVE Who are you and how does it match where you want to go? Filter to Fit Your Future Goal Dra...
BANNER IMAGE ➤ Take advantage of a branding opportunity!
FIRST IMPRESSION Share your personality in the proﬁle picture
HEADLINE ➤ Beyond the Title: Keywords + Action Original Headline: Benefits Manager Optimized Headline: HR Manager Leading ...
ABOUT SECTION ➤ Capture attention quickly Strong Intro Who You Are Your Impact
PROFESSIONAL EXPERIENCE ➤ Optimize title, describe responsibilities and list achievements Program Manager Program Manager ...
SKILLS & ENDORSEMENTS ➤ Highlight Your Expertise: Depth + Breadth
SUPPORTING SECTIONS ➤ Choose sections relevant to experience and search goals
PRIVACY & SETTINGS ➤ Review privacy, notiﬁcation and career interest settings https://www.linkedin.com/jobs/career-interes...
ORGANIZATION PAGE ➤ Share information about organization and enable employees or volunteers to highlight their participati...
DIGITAL NETWORKING
DIGITAL NETWORKING People are behind the proﬁle
WHAT GROUPS DO YOU BELONG TO? Grow connections from your existing aﬃliations
TARGET ORGANIZATIONS Follow + Job Alerts + Connect
GIVE AND REQUEST RECOMMENDATIONS ➤ Endorse peers, managers, partners and actively seek recommendations
SEARCHING IN SHIFTING ECONOMY
STRANGE AND UNCERTAIN TIMESPeople want to help!
IMPACTS ON SEARCH PROCESS ➤ Virtual Interviews ➤ External Freezes & Lay-Oﬀs ➤ Shifts in Economic Importance ➤ Contract & S...
PLAN & EXECUTE Identify goals and track progress to stay focused
JUST THE BEGINNING… ➤ LinkedIn is just one piece of the puzzle
QUESTIONS? Contact Jennifer at: E-mail: jennifer@writeitbetterresumes.com Website: writeitbetterresumes.com
NPTechClubATX: 7 Simple Secrets to Successful Nonprofit Events

8 views

Published on

Slides from their April 2020 event.

#NPTechClubATX is part of a network of tech clubs across the nation and the world. NTEN: Nonprofit Technology Network and NetSquared (a program of TechSoup), are co-sponsors. Meetings are free to all.
https://local.nten.org/austin/

Jennifer Surovy, Nationally Certified Online Profile Expert (NCOPE/NRWA), will present tips and tricks on creating a profile that will enable you to more effectively reach your professional goals.

Jen is the Founder of Write It Better Resumes. She has more than 15 years of experience in leading communications campaigns and projects for Fortune 500 companies, start-ups, nonprofits and public officials. Jen’s previous positions include serving as the Labor Policy Advisor to Congressman Rush Holt, Global Human Resources Associate at Bank of America, Director at YMCA of the Triangle, and most recently as a Resume Writer for Talent.com.

Jen has combined her intellectual passion for workforce issues and talent for distilling complex subjects into concise messages by founding Write It Better Resumes. This resume and professional services firm assists clients in reaching their professional potential by crafting clear and engaging personal marketing materials.

Jen holds a Bachelor of Arts from Ohio University and an MBA from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

Published in: Government & Nonprofit
License: CC Attribution-ShareAlike License
