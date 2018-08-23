[RECOMMENDATION] Anorexics on Anorexia by Complete

Synnopsis :

In this work recovering sufferers of anorexia nervosa describe in their own words their personal experiences of this illness, providing not only support for fellow sufferers but also valuable insights for the families of sufferers and for carers and professionals. In each case, the contributors describe: the progression of their illness; the effect on their families; the treatment they received and its effectiveness; their perceived reasons for developing the illness; and where they are now.



