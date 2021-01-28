Successfully reported this slideshow.
Matemática e suas Tecnologias - Matemática Ensino Fundamental, 7º Ano Medida de capacidade- a grandeza, os instrumentos e as unidades de medidas
MATEMÁTICA, - Ensino Fundamental, 7° Ano Medida de capacidade - a grandeza, os instrumentos e as unidades de medidas Image...
Imagem: G.Wienand / GNU Free Documentation License Você sabe qual será nosso conteúdo a ser estudado? Ainda não? Vamos ver...
Você já ouviu falar em capacidades? Que tal observarmos o que o dicionário afirma ? Segundo o Aurélio, Capacidade é um vol...
A partir da imagem abaixo, podemos perceber vasilhames que têm suas respectivas capacidades. Viu com as capacidades estão ...
Agora chegou a sua vez de se reunir com seus colegas e pesquisarem alguns recipientes ou vasilhames, como queiram chamar, ...
Vamos agora ler a definição que o Wikipédia nos traz sobre grandezas? Uma grandeza ou quantidade é o conceito que descreve...
Por exemplo: se temos um vasilhame de 2 litros de refrigerante, quantos copos de 200 ml podemos encher? E se os copos desc...
No exemplo anterior de capacidades de bebidas podemos pensar mais um pouco e observar que é nesse sentido que um grupo de ...
Imagem: G.Wienand / GNU Free Documentation License Perceberam que a capacidade está em nosso dia a dia? Qual outro exemplo...
Imagem: G.Wienand / GNU Free Documentation License E quanto aos instrumentos? Quais podemos citar? Você já pensou em algum...
Podemos pensar em vários instrumentos de medidas de capacidade. Assim como os vasilhames de água mineral, de refrigerante,...
Imagem: G.Wienand / GNU Free Documentation License Viram que pertinho de sua casa, no supermercado, temos vários produtos ...
Vamos observar um texto sobre nossos direitos no que se refere aos vasilhames de água mineral? Os estabelecimentos comerci...
Imagem: G.Wienand / GNU Free Documentation License Haviam pensado antes desse nosso direito que temos sobre os vasilhames ...
Imagem: G.Wienand / GNU Free Documentation License Agora chegou o momento de podermos observar as unidades de medidas que ...
Imagem: G.Wienand / GNU Free Documentation License Imaginem um medidor de remédios! Imaginou? Será que sua mãe ou responsá...
E agora, vamos ver uma tabela que corresponde às unidades de medida? Veja a relação no quadro abaixo como o litro que é a ...
Através da tabela anterior, podemos perceber que: Cada unidade é 10 vezes maior que a unidade imediatamente inferior. Veja...
Vamos a observar alguns exemplos? 1) Se você tem 10 litros, quantos ml têm esta quantidade? Se em cada litro temos 1000 ml...
Agora vamos pensar em algumas medidas e você deverá informar qual a melhor opção de unidade de medida para os recipientes ...
Vamos agora resolver algumas atividades? 1) Uma torneira goteja 7 vezes a cada 20 segundos. Sabendo que 1 hora tem 60 minu...
Vamos agora resolver algumas atividades? 2) Devem ser distribuídos 400 litros (l) de certa substância líquida em frascos d...
Vamos agora resolver algumas atividades? 3) Imaginem uma piscina com as dimensões a seguir: Largura de 25 m Comprimento de...
Imagem: G.Wienand / GNU Free Documentation License Perceberam que a capacidade está nas pequenas necessidades nossas a cad...
Imagem: G.Wienand / GNU Free Documentation License Espero que tenham gostado muito de nossa aula! Perceberam o quanto as m...
Para aprofundar nossos conhecimentos, vamos ver um vídeo que fala sobre volume? Pode parecer estranho para você, mas exist...
Espero que vocês tenham gostado! Um forte abraço virtual da corujinha! MATEMÁTICA, - Ensino Fundamental, 7° Ano Medida de ...
Créditos das Imagens: Figura 1: http://interacaonapedagogia.blogspot.com.br/2010/11/por-que-coruja.html Figura 2: http://w...
Referências Bibliográficas: • BIGODE, Antonio Jose Lopes. Matemática Volume 2. Ensino Fundamental. São Paulo. Editora: Atu...
Tabela de Imagens n° do slide direito da imagem como está ao lado da foto link do site onde se consegiu a informação Data ...
Medida de capacidade a grandeza, os instrumentos e as unidades de medidas

Grandezas

Medida de capacidade a grandeza, os instrumentos e as unidades de medidas

  1. 1. Matemática e suas Tecnologias - Matemática Ensino Fundamental, 7º Ano Medida de capacidade- a grandeza, os instrumentos e as unidades de medidas
  2. 2. MATEMÁTICA, - Ensino Fundamental, 7° Ano Medida de capacidade - a grandeza, os instrumentos e as unidades de medidas Imagem: G.Wienand / GNU Free Documentation License Olá, pessoal! Eu sou a Corujinha da Sabedoria e sempre estarei trazendo dicas e curiosidades para você! Neste sentido, iremos juntos aprender muito! Vamos lá?
  3. 3. Imagem: G.Wienand / GNU Free Documentation License Você sabe qual será nosso conteúdo a ser estudado? Ainda não? Vamos ver? Iremos juntos discutir sobre as medidas de capacidade, suas grandezas, instrumentos e as unidades de medidas. Você já ouviu falar? MATEMÁTICA, - Ensino Fundamental, 7° Ano Medida de capacidade- a grandeza, os instrumentos e as unidades de medidas
  4. 4. Você já ouviu falar em capacidades? Que tal observarmos o que o dicionário afirma ? Segundo o Aurélio, Capacidade é um volume ou âmbito interior de um corpo vazio. Com esta definição você já deve ter pensado em algum recipiente em que cabe um certo volume? Será que há algum recipiente em sua cozinha que lembra a definição do Aurélio? MATEMÁTICA, - Ensino Fundamental, 7° Ano Medida de capacidade- a grandeza, os instrumentos e as unidades de medidas
  5. 5. A partir da imagem abaixo, podemos perceber vasilhames que têm suas respectivas capacidades. Viu com as capacidades estão bem próximas das nossas realidades? MATEMÁTICA, - Ensino Fundamental, 7° Ano Medida de capacidade- a grandeza, os instrumentos e as unidades de medidas Imagem: George Shuklin / Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 1.0 Generic
  6. 6. Agora chegou a sua vez de se reunir com seus colegas e pesquisarem alguns recipientes ou vasilhames, como queiram chamar, e observar a capacidade de cada um desses objetos e anotar todos os que pesquisaram. OBS: Procurem diversificar o máximo e com a ajuda de seus professores, façam uma exposição entre os colegas em sua sala e demonstre a quantidade que cada vasilhame comporta. MATEMÁTICA, - Ensino Fundamental, 7° Ano Medida de capacidade- a grandeza, os instrumentos e as unidades de medidas
  7. 7. Vamos agora ler a definição que o Wikipédia nos traz sobre grandezas? Uma grandeza ou quantidade é o conceito que descreve qualitativa e quantitativamente as relações entre as propriedades observadas no estudo da natureza (no seu sentido mais amplo). Uma grandeza descreve qualitativamente um conceito porque para cada noção diferente pode haver (pelo menos em princípio) uma grandeza diferente e vice-versa. Uma grandeza descreve quantitativamente um conceito porque o exprime em forma de um binário de número e unidade. Logo, Grandeza é tudo aquilo que envolve medidas. E agora, com essas definições, o que você poderia acrescentar para este conceito? Vamos discutir um pouco com seus colegas sobre grandezas? Que tal? Vamos aprofundar mais sobre grandezas? Saiba mais no link: http://pt.wikipedia.org/wiki/Grandeza_f%C3%ADsica MATEMÁTICA, - Ensino Fundamental, 7° Ano Medida de capacidade- a grandeza, os instrumentos e as unidades de medidas
  8. 8. Por exemplo: se temos um vasilhame de 2 litros de refrigerante, quantos copos de 200 ml podemos encher? E se os copos descartáveis tiverem capacidade de 250 ml, quantos copos encheríamos? OBS: Resolva este desafio e discuta com seus colegas! MATEMÁTICA, - Ensino Fundamental, 7° Ano Medida de capacidade- a grandeza, os instrumentos e as unidades de medidas Imagem: Bcrowell / GNU Free Documentation License
  9. 9. No exemplo anterior de capacidades de bebidas podemos pensar mais um pouco e observar que é nesse sentido que um grupo de Buffet organiza com seus garçons para uma festa contratada por um cliente. Primeiro se pensa na quantidade de pessoas, o público alvo, e em seguida se pensa na quantidade de bebidas que deverá ser consumida. Você havia pensado nisso? Procure fazer uma pesquisa com um garçom ou em sites que poderão dar as diretrizes das quantidades de bebidas para uma festa com 300 convidados para um casamento. E em, seguida, discuta com seus colegas a relação que se tem com o conteúdo estudado que refere-se sobre capacidade. Vamos pesquisar? MATEMÁTICA, - Ensino Fundamental, 7° Ano Medida de capacidade- a grandeza, os instrumentos e as unidades de medidas Imagem: Gary J. Wood / Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 2.0 Generic
  10. 10. Imagem: G.Wienand / GNU Free Documentation License Perceberam que a capacidade está em nosso dia a dia? Qual outro exemplo que você daria além do que eu trouxe sobre os garçons? Discuta com seus colegas outras aplicações em sua sala de aula com a ajuda dos seus professores. MATEMÁTICA, - Ensino Fundamental, 7° Ano Medida de capacidade- a grandeza, os instrumentos e as unidades de medidas
  11. 11. Imagem: G.Wienand / GNU Free Documentation License E quanto aos instrumentos? Quais podemos citar? Você já pensou em algum? Será que, em sua casa, existe algum instrumento de medida de capacidade? Caso positivo, quais seriam? Faça uma lista destes instrumentos e discuta em seguida com seus colegas! MATEMÁTICA, - Ensino Fundamental, 7° Ano Medida de capacidade- a grandeza, os instrumentos e as unidades de medidas
  12. 12. Podemos pensar em vários instrumentos de medidas de capacidade. Assim como os vasilhames de água mineral, de refrigerante, potes de margarina, latas de óleo etc. Como atividade extra, você deverá fazer algumas pesquisas em supermercado próximo a sua casa a anotar alguns produtos que têm vasilhames e anotar sobretudo a capacidade de cada produto. No final, discuta com seus colegas e professores, as suas pesquisas realizadas e quais procedimentos você adotou para a organização das mesmas. MATEMÁTICA, - Ensino Fundamental, 7° Ano Medida de capacidade- a grandeza, os instrumentos e as unidades de medidas Imagem: Jay-Eins / GNU Free Documentation License
  13. 13. Imagem: G.Wienand / GNU Free Documentation License Viram que pertinho de sua casa, no supermercado, temos vários produtos que comportam a capacidade de medidas? Agora que você fez suas pesquisas, chegou o momento de fazermos uma reflexão sobre nossos direitos, no que refere-se ao uso de garrafões de água mineral. Vamos ler? Depois discuta com seus colegas os direitos que você tem que antes não sabia! MATEMÁTICA, - Ensino Fundamental, 7° Ano Medida de capacidade- a grandeza, os instrumentos e as unidades de medidas
  14. 14. Vamos observar um texto sobre nossos direitos no que se refere aos vasilhames de água mineral? Os estabelecimentos comerciais de Porto Velho que vendem garrafões de água mineral e se negarem a trocar os vasilhames com mais de três anos de validade serão autuados pelo órgão responsável pela fiscalização. Os consumidores que passarem por esse constrangimento devem buscar o auxílio do órgão para a resolução do problema e muitas denúncias já estão sendo registradas e fiscalizadas pelo Procon. A Portaria nº 387/2008 do Departamento Nacional de Produção Mineral do Ministério de Minas e Energia (DNPM/MME), de 23 de setembro de 2008, que estabelece as normas para a substituição dos vasilhames antigos por novos, com prazos de validade a serem seguidos pelas indústrias de água mineral. Dentre eles, o material a ser utilizado determinado. Além de impor validade para o vasilhame, a portaria do DNPM estabelece uma série de padrões no garrafão e a necessidade de impressão da data de fabricação e de validade do produto. Para se adaptar a essas mudanças, indústria, comércio e consumidores tiveram o prazo de um ano. Os prejuízos não podem recair sobre os consumidores, que só estão cumprindo com as determinações da portaria. Como a obrigação é dos fornecedores, os revendedores também não podem ser lesados e devem buscar meios jurídicos para garantir os seus direitos de não arcarem com os prejuízos. A orientação é que as pessoas busquem os seus direitos, sejam os consumidores ou os revendedores, em cada órgão competente. As medidas serão tomadas para garantir os direitos dos consumidores, levando-se em conta o Artigo 6, inciso VI, do CDC (Código de Defesa do Consumidor), que trata dos Direitos Básicos do Consumidor. Outra orientação importante é que os consumidores procurem trocar os garrafões sempre no local onde efetuaram a compra e também tenham a nota fiscal do produto para facilitar a atuação do órgão. Conforme a Portaria do DNPM, após o dia 30 deste mês, os revendedores ficam obrigados ainda a trocarem os garrafões fabricados em 2004, até o dia 30 de novembro; os fabricados em 2005, até 30 de dezembro; e os de 2006, até 31 de janeiro. Texto adaptado: http://www.oobservador.com/nacional/not_nac7372,0.html Acessado em: 9 de Julho de 2012 MATEMÁTICA, - Ensino Fundamental, 7° Ano Medida de capacidade- a grandeza, os instrumentos e as unidades de medidas
  15. 15. Imagem: G.Wienand / GNU Free Documentation License Haviam pensado antes desse nosso direito que temos sobre os vasilhames de garrafões de água mineral, que nos garante a troca dos vasilhames? Em sua comunidade vocês usam água mineral? Quais procedimentos você utiliza para ter água potável e quais vasilhames você utiliza para adquirir a água para consumo diário? Discuta com seus colegas! MATEMÁTICA, - Ensino Fundamental, 7° Ano Medida de capacidade- a grandeza, os instrumentos e as unidades de medidas
  16. 16. Imagem: G.Wienand / GNU Free Documentation License Agora chegou o momento de podermos observar as unidades de medidas que nos favorece a compreender qual o mais adequado recipiente para haver o armazenamento. Vamos discutir? MATEMÁTICA, - Ensino Fundamental, 7° Ano Medida de capacidade- a grandeza, os instrumentos e as unidades de medidas
  17. 17. Imagem: G.Wienand / GNU Free Documentation License Imaginem um medidor de remédios! Imaginou? Será que sua mãe ou responsável já lhe deu remédio algum dia? Se positivo, esta pessoa que o medicou, usou a capacidade de medir . Você sabia? MATEMÁTICA, - Ensino Fundamental, 7° Ano Medida de capacidade- a grandeza, os instrumentos e as unidades de medidas http://www.csiclosures.com/csi/catalog/Cop os.jpg
  18. 18. E agora, vamos ver uma tabela que corresponde às unidades de medida? Veja a relação no quadro abaixo como o litro que é a unidade fundamental, seus múltiplos e submúltiplos. Vamos analisar? MATEMÁTICA, - Ensino Fundamental, 7° Ano Medida de capacidade- a grandeza, os instrumentos e as unidades de medidas Múltiplos Unidade fundamental Submúltiplos Quilolitro Hectolitro Decalitro Litro Decilitro Centilitro Mililitro Kl Hl Dal L Dl Cl Ml 1000l 100l 10l 1l 0,1l 0,01l 0,001l
  19. 19. Através da tabela anterior, podemos perceber que: Cada unidade é 10 vezes maior que a unidade imediatamente inferior. Vejamos: Relações: 1L = 1dm³ 1ml = 1cm³ 1kl = 1m³ Perceberam? MATEMÁTICA, - Ensino Fundamental, 7° Ano Medida de capacidade- a grandeza, os instrumentos e as unidades de medidas
  20. 20. Vamos a observar alguns exemplos? 1) Se você tem 10 litros, quantos ml têm esta quantidade? Se em cada litro temos 1000 ml. Logo, 10 litros têm 10.000 ml. 2) Se uma criança toma 5 ml de remédio por cada 8 horas, então esta criança tomará 15 ml por dia, pois um dia temos 24 horas. Logo serão dadas 3 vezes ao dia esta medicação. Perceberam? Este é um controle que devemos ter ao medicar alguém de nossa família. Lembrando que a ingestão de remédios deve ser feita apenas por ordem e orientação médica! MATEMÁTICA, - Ensino Fundamental, 7° Ano Medida de capacidade- a grandeza, os instrumentos e as unidades de medidas
  21. 21. Agora vamos pensar em algumas medidas e você deverá informar qual a melhor opção de unidade de medida para os recipientes a seguir: 1) Uma piscina 2) Uma bacia 3) Um recipiente de colocar remédio 4) Uma garrafa de vinho 5) Uma garrafa de refrigerante 6) Um aquário 7) Uma seringa 8) Uma caixa d’ água MATEMÁTICA, - Ensino Fundamental, 7° Ano Medida de capacidade- a grandeza, os instrumentos e as unidades de medidas
  22. 22. Vamos agora resolver algumas atividades? 1) Uma torneira goteja 7 vezes a cada 20 segundos. Sabendo que 1 hora tem 60 minutos e um minuto equivale a 60 segundos e que as gotas tenham volumes iguais a 0,2 cm³, qual o volume, em decímetros cúbicos, de água, que vaza em uma hora? Gabarito: 0,252 dm³ MATEMÁTICA, - Ensino Fundamental, 7° Ano Medida de capacidade- a grandeza, os instrumentos e as unidades de medidas Imagem: Chabacano / Creative Commons Attribution 2.0 Generic
  23. 23. Vamos agora resolver algumas atividades? 2) Devem ser distribuídos 400 litros (l) de certa substância líquida em frascos de 50 cm ³ cada um. Quantos frascos serão necessários? Gabarito: 8000 frascos MATEMÁTICA, - Ensino Fundamental, 7° Ano Medida de capacidade- a grandeza, os instrumentos e as unidades de medidas Imagem: Just Tin / Creative Commons Attribution 2.0 Generic
  24. 24. Vamos agora resolver algumas atividades? 3) Imaginem uma piscina com as dimensões a seguir: Largura de 25 m Comprimento de 50 m Profundidade de 3 m. Qual a capacidade em litros desta piscina? Gabarito: 3750000 litros MATEMÁTICA, - Ensino Fundamental, 7° Ano Medida de capacidade- a grandeza, os instrumentos e as unidades de medidas Imagem: Sofitel Macau At Ponte 16 / Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 Unported
  25. 25. Imagem: G.Wienand / GNU Free Documentation License Perceberam que a capacidade está nas pequenas necessidades nossas a cada dia? Agora chegou a sua vez de fazer pesquisas de atividades que contemplem esse conteúdo de capacidades, e fazer um exercício. Em seguida, apresentar aos colegas da turma quais estratégias vocês adotaram para realizar esta atividade. Converse com seus professores, pedindo orientações onde poderá pesquisar. MATEMÁTICA, - Ensino Fundamental, 7° Ano Medida de capacidade- a grandeza, os instrumentos e as unidades de medidas
  26. 26. Imagem: G.Wienand / GNU Free Documentation License Espero que tenham gostado muito de nossa aula! Perceberam o quanto as medidas de capacidade estão envolvidas em nosso dia a dia? Fale com sua mamãe ou responsável de casa e pergunte quais as medidas que elas tem para fazer um bolo. E mostre a ela a capacidade e as unidades com que elas trabalham em suas cozinhas! Será bem legal está atividade e juntos vocês poderão aprender muito! E no final, discutir com os colegas de como foi esta conversa entre vocês! Não esqueçam de anotar tudo! Boa sorte! MATEMÁTICA, - Ensino Fundamental, 7° Ano Medida de capacidade- a grandeza, os instrumentos e as unidades de medidas
  27. 27. Para aprofundar nossos conhecimentos, vamos ver um vídeo que fala sobre volume? Pode parecer estranho para você, mas existe uma relação entre volume e capacidade. Você sabia? Que tal diferenciar após analisar o vídeo? Se julgar necessário pesquise em outras fontes de pesquisas. Link: http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=12db8Q- NGvM MATEMÁTICA, - Ensino Fundamental, 7° Ano Medida de capacidade- a grandeza, os instrumentos e as unidades de medidas Imagem: G.Wienand / GNU Free Documentation License
  28. 28. Espero que vocês tenham gostado! Um forte abraço virtual da corujinha! MATEMÁTICA, - Ensino Fundamental, 7° Ano Medida de capacidade- a grandeza, os instrumentos e as unidades de medidas Imagem: G.Wienand / GNU Free Documentation License
