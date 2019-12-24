Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
The Power of Favor: The Force That Will Take You Where You Can't Go on Your Own AUDIOBOOK
The Power of Favor: The Force That Will Take You Where You Can't Go on Your Own AUDIOBOOK Learn how declaring God's love w...
DETAIL PRODUCT Author : Joel Osteenq Pages : 272 pagesq Publisher : FaithWordsq Language :q ISBN-10 : 1455534331q ISBN-13 ...
DISCRIPSI Learn how declaring God's love will bless you with favor and fulfillment in this uplifting book--perfect for any...
DOWNLOAD BOOK Download and stream more than 10,000 movies, e-books, audiobooks, music tracks, and pictures 1. Adsimple acc...
IMAGE BOOK
Read Or Get This Book, Visit Direct Links by clicking the DOWNLOAD button
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

The Power of Favor: The Force That Will Take You Where You Can't Go on Your Own AUDIOBOOK

5 views

Published on

Learn how declaring God's love will bless you with favor and fulfillment in this uplifting book--perfect for anyone who is determined to find success and spiritual inspiration.p.p1 margin: 0.0px 0.0px 0.0px 0.0px; font: 12.0px 'Helvetica Neue'; color: #454545 God helps you accomplish what you couldn't manage on your own. With His blessings, you stand out in the crowd and get breaks that you didn't deserve. The psalmist said, God's favor surrounds us like a shield. That means that everywhere you go, you have an advantage, a divine empowerment, and a key to open up the right doors. With Joel's encouragement, you'll see how God's goodness uplifts you every day. He wants you to reach new levels of fulfillment, new levels of increase, new levels of promotion, new levels of victory. You have been called out, set apart, and chosen to live a distinctively favored life.When you realize you have been marked for blessings, you will feel the force of His favor and overcome challenges that you can't face on your own.

Published in: Education
License: CC Attribution-NonCommercial License
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

The Power of Favor: The Force That Will Take You Where You Can't Go on Your Own AUDIOBOOK

  1. 1. The Power of Favor: The Force That Will Take You Where You Can't Go on Your Own AUDIOBOOK
  2. 2. The Power of Favor: The Force That Will Take You Where You Can't Go on Your Own AUDIOBOOK Learn how declaring God's love will bless you with favor and fulfillment in this uplifting book--perfect for anyone who is determined to find success and spiritual inspiration.p.p1 {margin: 0.0px 0.0px 0.0px 0.0px; font: 12.0px 'Helvetica Neue'; color: #454545} God helps you accomplish what you couldn't manage on your own. With His blessings, you stand out in the crowd and get breaks that you didn't deserve. The psalmist said, "God's favor surrounds us like a shield." That means that everywhere you go, you have an advantage, a divine empowerment, and a key to open up the right doors. With Joel's encouragement, you'll see how God's goodness uplifts you every day. He wants you to reach new levels of fulfillment, new levels of increase, new levels of promotion, new levels of victory. You have been called out, set apart, and chosen to live a distinctively favored life.When you realize you have been marked for blessings, you will feel the force of His favor and overcome challenges that you can't face on your own.
  3. 3. DETAIL PRODUCT Author : Joel Osteenq Pages : 272 pagesq Publisher : FaithWordsq Language :q ISBN-10 : 1455534331q ISBN-13 : 9781455534333q
  4. 4. DISCRIPSI Learn how declaring God's love will bless you with favor and fulfillment in this uplifting book--perfect for anyone who is determined to find success and spiritual inspiration.p.p1 {margin: 0.0px 0.0px 0.0px 0.0px; font: 12.0px 'Helvetica Neue'; color: #454545} God helps you accomplish what you couldn't manage on your own. With His blessings, you stand out in the crowd and get breaks that you didn't deserve. The psalmist said, "God's favor surrounds us like a shield." That means that everywhere you go, you have an advantage, a divine empowerment, and a key to open up the right doors. With Joel's encouragement, you'll see how God's goodness uplifts you every day. He wants you to reach new levels of fulfillment, new levels of increase, new levels of promotion, new levels of victory. You have been called out, set apart, and chosen to live a distinctively favored life.When you realize you have been marked for blessings, you will feel the force of His favor and overcome challenges that you can't face on your own.
  5. 5. DOWNLOAD BOOK Download and stream more than 10,000 movies, e-books, audiobooks, music tracks, and pictures 1. Adsimple access to all content2. Quick and secure with high-speed downloads3. No datalimit4. Bestseller5. Free online books of all time6.
  6. 6. IMAGE BOOK
  7. 7. Read Or Get This Book, Visit Direct Links by clicking the DOWNLOAD button

×