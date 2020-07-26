Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
ある工場の情シスの 生存戦略 2020-07-25 @ 8時だよ全員 To Go！ 情シスLT会 オンライン KOHEI NAKAMURA
自己紹介 大阪生まれの福岡育ち デジタルガジェットと旅が好き 仮の職業: 工場の情報システム部 neta Kohei Nakamura 発表「ある工場の Redmine」ほか
本日伝えたいこと 情シスは いいぞ
ターゲット 情シス なんもわからん
ターゲット 相談できなくて 困ってる
おことわり ※架空の 地方の製造業の はなしです
ソントコ株式会社 • 製造業 • 社員数 500名 • システムはオンプレ中心 • クラウドはまだまだこれから • 古い機器多い←古代の Windows で動く
ソントコ株式会社 社内ツールカオスマップを作ろう / 吉田航
情シスのお仕事 • 社内システム企画、開発、保守 • 資産管理(PC, サーバー, ライセンス) • インフラ運用(サーバー、ネットワーク) • 社内問い合わせ対応 • セキュリティ対策 • PCセットアップ、修理、調達 • 会議室やオフィス構...
情シスのお仕事 新型コロナウイルス対策 ● 在宅勤務対応 ● 会議、行事のオンライン対応
ちょっ 多くね？
ってか 無理ゲー
なかまを よんだ！
しかし だれもこなかった
生存戦略 ● ちくしょう！転職だ！
生存戦略 ● ちくしょう！転職だ！
生存戦略 ● 過去の自分で未来を救う ● 外部リソース活用する
過去の自分で 未来を救う 問い合わせ・プロジェクトを 全部チケット化
チケット管理 システムを使おう つよつよ業務DB が爆誕 「個人の作業を会社の資産に」
外部リソース活用する 困ったときは 「たすけて」 → Slack, Twitter, zoom
情シス Slack ( ﾟ∀ﾟ)o彡゜ ありがとう 外部リソース活用する
● Web 会議用スペースどうしてる？ ● USB PD充電器 いいのない？ ● ウイルス対策ソフト 高いやめたい 情シス Slack 活用例
バーチャル同僚 相談したい、そばにいてほしい →友人を zoom で召喚
おれたちは ひとりじゃない
みんなで幸せになろうよ。
まとめ 失敗したら 笑えば いいとおもうよ
まとめ プレゼン うまいほうが得
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

The survival strategy of information system department in one plant

26 views

Published on

The survival strategy of Information system department in one plant

Published in: Software
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

The survival strategy of information system department in one plant

  1. 1. ある工場の情シスの 生存戦略 2020-07-25 @ 8時だよ全員 To Go！ 情シスLT会 オンライン KOHEI NAKAMURA
  2. 2. 自己紹介 大阪生まれの福岡育ち デジタルガジェットと旅が好き 仮の職業: 工場の情報システム部 neta Kohei Nakamura 発表「ある工場の Redmine」ほか
  3. 3. 本日伝えたいこと 情シスは いいぞ
  4. 4. ターゲット 情シス なんもわからん
  5. 5. ターゲット 相談できなくて 困ってる
  6. 6. おことわり ※架空の 地方の製造業の はなしです
  7. 7. ソントコ株式会社 • 製造業 • 社員数 500名 • システムはオンプレ中心 • クラウドはまだまだこれから • 古い機器多い←古代の Windows で動く
  8. 8. ソントコ株式会社 社内ツールカオスマップを作ろう / 吉田航
  9. 9. 情シスのお仕事 • 社内システム企画、開発、保守 • 資産管理(PC, サーバー, ライセンス) • インフラ運用(サーバー、ネットワーク) • 社内問い合わせ対応 • セキュリティ対策 • PCセットアップ、修理、調達 • 会議室やオフィス構築、移転
  10. 10. 情シスのお仕事 新型コロナウイルス対策 ● 在宅勤務対応 ● 会議、行事のオンライン対応
  11. 11. ちょっ 多くね？
  12. 12. ってか 無理ゲー
  13. 13. なかまを よんだ！
  14. 14. しかし だれもこなかった
  15. 15. 生存戦略 ● ちくしょう！転職だ！
  16. 16. 生存戦略 ● ちくしょう！転職だ！
  17. 17. 生存戦略 ● 過去の自分で未来を救う ● 外部リソース活用する
  18. 18. 過去の自分で 未来を救う 問い合わせ・プロジェクトを 全部チケット化
  19. 19. チケット管理 システムを使おう つよつよ業務DB が爆誕 「個人の作業を会社の資産に」
  20. 20. 外部リソース活用する 困ったときは 「たすけて」 → Slack, Twitter, zoom
  21. 21. 情シス Slack ( ﾟ∀ﾟ)o彡゜ ありがとう 外部リソース活用する
  22. 22. ● Web 会議用スペースどうしてる？ ● USB PD充電器 いいのない？ ● ウイルス対策ソフト 高いやめたい 情シス Slack 活用例
  23. 23. バーチャル同僚 相談したい、そばにいてほしい →友人を zoom で召喚
  24. 24. おれたちは ひとりじゃない
  25. 25. みんなで幸せになろうよ。
  26. 26. まとめ 失敗したら 笑えば いいとおもうよ
  27. 27. まとめ プレゼン うまいほうが得

×