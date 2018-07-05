-
Synnopsis :
Legal Research Legal research made simple! If you re searching for information in a real or virtual law library as a paralegal, law student, legal assistant, journalist, or lay person, finding and accessing the laws that you need to read can be a challenge. Turn to "Legal Research," which outlines a systematic method to find answers and get results. In plain, readable English, Attorney Stephen Elias explains, with plenty of examples and instructions, how to: . read and understand statues, regulations and cases . evaluate cases for their value as precedent . use all the basic tools of legal research . practice what you ve learned with "hands-on, library exercises, as wel...
Author : Stephen Elias
Language : English
Grade Level : 1-4
Product Dimensions : 9.5 x 0.5 x 9.4 inches
Shipping Weight : 18.7 ounces
Format : E-Books
Seller information : Stephen Elias ( 7✮ )
