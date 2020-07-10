Contabilidad tarea

Successfully reported this slideshow.
REPÚBLICA BOLIVARIANA DE VENEZUELA MINISTERIO DEL PODER POPULAR PARA LA EDUCACIÓN UNIVERSITARIA, CIENCIA Y TECNOLOGIA UNIV...
  1. 1. REPÚBLICA BOLIVARIANA DE VENEZUELA MINISTERIO DEL PODER POPULAR PARA LA EDUCACIÓN UNIVERSITARIA, CIENCIA Y TECNOLOGIA UNIVERSIDAD POLITECNICA TERRITORIAL ANDRÉS ELOY BLANCO PNF CONTADURIA PÚBLICA Integrantes: Nestor Pimentel CI: 26.584.621
  2. 2. Indigenas Venezolanos Poblacion y Economia Los Caribes y los Arawacos fueron pueblos de agricultura intermedia que, gracias a su mayor nivel cultural, supieron aprovechar las características climáticas y los buenos suelos de muchas de las áreas que poblaron en la región montañosa del norte del territorio venezolano. Cultivaban especialmente raíces, tubérculos (yuca, batata, ocumo, apio) y granos (maíz, caraota, frijol); asimismo, auyamas, árboles frutales (anón, guanábana, mamón, guayabo, jobo, mamey, aguacate y piña). Los grupos indígenas que poblaron las tierras áridas y semiáridas de algunas regiones costeras venezolanas como la guajira, los paisajes secos del norte de la presión de Maracaibo, las costas secas de Falcón, la cuenca del río Unare, el golfo de Cariaco y la península de Paria, no encontraron condiciones favorables para la explotación del recuso suelo. Pueblos de cultura PRE - Agricolas Pueblo de cultura agrícola media Se dedicaron a la caza y la pesca. Fabricaron y usaron redes, anzuelos y canoas en las labores de la pesca; y arcos, flechas, macanas y lanzas, en la caza de animales. Esto demuestra que tejían fibras vegetales, como el algodón, y que trabajan ciertos materiales duros (madera, hueso, piedras…). Pueblos de cultura agrícola avanzada: Los timotos y Cuicas que poblaron los Andes venezolanos, fueron pueblos eminentemente agrícolas, que emplearon métodos avanzados para poder vencer los obstáculos que le presentaban la topografía del terreno. Con escasa pesca y caza dificultosa, estas tribus tuvieron que sacar el mejor provecho a la explotación y uso del suelo. En sus cultivos supieron aprovechar la explotación una gran variedad de plantas: maíz, yuca, ocumo, apio, auyama, cacao, algodón… y árboles frutales (mamón, aguacate, guayaba, piña…) La abundancia de piedras fue aprovechada en la construcción de terrazas para el cultivo y de terrazas.
  3. 3. La provincia de Venezuela fue creada el 27 de marzo de 1528. El primer gobernador y capitán general fue el alemán Ambrosio Alfínger, representante de los Welser, quien llegó a Coro en 1529 y estableció allí la capital. PESCA DE PERLAS Descubiertas por colon en su tercer viaje,en cubagua, la cual se convirtio en centro de colonizacion a comienzos del siglo xv MINERIA Las minas de oro de San Felipe de Buria, los Teques, Apa y Carapa. Las minas de cobre de Cocorote y Loma de Viento. AGRICULTURA Basada en el conuco tradicional indigena,destinado al consumo directo, durante el siglo xvl. Basada en la gran propiedad territorial, con mano de obra esclava. Destinada a la explotacion y al comercio interno, desalrrollada a partir del siglo xvll. EL COMERCIO CON MEXICO Comienza los primeros años de las colonias siglo xvlll permitio a los comercialtes Cosecheros venezolanos 18 barcos destinados al trafico con el puerto de veracruz Este comercio por la guaira Aumento por maracaibo, que llego a ser el puerto de tierra firme GANADERIA El siglo xvll fue el siglo de la ganadería, de la explotación de cuero y sebo.. COMERCIO La economía colonial dependía de la producción agropecuaria y intercambio con mercancía importada
  4. 4. Economia de Venezuela del siglo xx A comienzos del siglo xx los indicadores de bienestar de Venezuela están por debajo del promedio regional, lo cual refleja el nivel relativo de atraso del país. En ese momento su nivel de desarrollo se asemejaba al de un país centroamericano con una población algo menor Estructura de la Economica Hasta que en 1930 el petróleo comienza a demostrara su impacto La geografía económica se modificó para estimular una migración masiva hacia los campos petroleros y las ciudades que comenzaron a crecer. En estas localidades comenzaban a desarrollarse tanto la infraestructura básica y de servicios, como los centros de decisión política que facilitaran la exploración, producción y exportación de los hidrocarburos. La actividad petrolera produce cambios sustanciales en las variables económicas: incremento sustancial de las exportaciones, desmedido aumento del ingreso fiscal que generó una descomunal expansión del gasto público, que se concentró en obras públicas, infraestructura y servicios. Peso relativo de los diferentes sistemas Se quebró la estructura productiva tradicional, al reducirse el peso relativo de la agricultura, la minería no petrolera, la industria, el comercio y los servicios. Venezuela ha sido durante el Siglo XX un país petrolero de alta productividad y el resto de los sectores han mantenido un peso relativo bajo, altamente dependiente de los auxilios gubernamentales y con muy poca productividad. Características
  5. 5. Economía del Siglo XX A comienzos del siglo XX, Venezuela era un país rural, con una fuerte tradición agrícola, con una elevada población campesina, que fue cambiando con la llegada de la Enfermedad o Síndrome Holandés una vez que comienza la explotación petrolera, y nos convertimos en el primer país exportador de petróleo del mundo. Los pueblos se fueron vaciando y las ciudades, especialmente las aledañas a los centros de producción petrolera, se fueron llenando de nuevos habitantes en la búsqueda de nuevas y mejores oportunidades de empleo. Agricultura la agricultura se mantuvo, se fue modernizando al ritmo de los avances científicos y tecnológicos, y los gobiernos, en cierta forma, se vieron obligados a darle una mano a la producción agrícola por lo que ello representa en cuanto a ocupación del territorio, fuente de empleos tradicionales, suministro de alimentos para la población y de otros bienes como fibras de origen vegetal y materiales para la construcción. Sector Agropecuario hicieron desarrollos agrícolas muy importantes, se mejoró la producción animal bovina, porcina y avícola. Se fundaron centros de desarrollo como Turén, se construyeron grandes obras para riego como el Sistema del Río Guárico y Las Majaguas, y otros sistemas por derivación para regar fértiles tierras de los llanos venezolanos.
  6. 6. Reforma Agraria Venezolana durante el Periodo (1959-1962) La reforma agraria venezolana se inicia en forma continua el 19 de marzo de 1960 con la promulgación de la Ley respectiva. Necesario es repetir, que esa Ley nació del espíritu unitario en lo político, que para la fecha se había establecido, a objeto de hacer más sencilla la superación en lo social, político y económico, de la situación heredada al finalizar la dictadura que por 10 años gobernó - el país (1948-1958). Beneficios de la reforma agraria Repercuciones de la reforma agraria Para evitar otra dictadura se encuentran en su articulado - elementos disímiles, producto de la necesidad de aglutinar criterios totalmente distintos en un texto legal. La característica fundamental de nuestro proceso, fue el de tratar quebrantar el latifundio en forma pacífica, por ello se previó la compra de los mismos, cuando ello fuese necesario, La entrega de tierras al campesino se hace a título gratuito, originándose, por tanto, un fuerte gasto por parte del Estado, quien además presta asistencia técnica, crediticia y; de comercialización, a través de un programa - de precios mínimos.
  7. 7. La industralizacion de Venezuela se inicio por la introducción y rápida expansión de la industria petrolera en los años 20 del presente siglo, aunque ya en años anteriores se había instalado ciertos equipos industriales, por ejemplo en la industria textil. La industria petrolera, de grandes capitales extranjeros, operando bajo la forma jurídica de concesiones, ha sido considerad como enclave en la economía agroexportadora (café,cacao,cueros) tradicional. El gobierno de Rómulo Betancourt, llegando al poder en 1945, por un golpe de Estados, gozo de una enorme alza de la renta petrolera que se triplico en el lapso de los tres años,entre 1945 y 1948 además se expandio el proceso de exploración petrolera, en las nuevas concesiones otorgadas por el gobierno anterior, llevando al masalto empleo de fuerza de trabajo en este ramo en la historia petrolera venezolana.
  8. 8. A pesar del conocimiento de la existencia de petróleo en Venezuela desde hacía siglos, este recurso cobró real trascendencia con la llegada del siglo XX y los primeros pozos de real importancia no se perforaron sino hasta la década de 1910. El entonces presidente Cipriano Castro aprobó un nuevo Código de Minas para la Nación el 23 de enero de 1904, estableciendo así un principio que marcaría dramáticamente el curso de la industria petrolera hasta su nacionalización durante el primer gobierno del presidente Carlos Andrés Pérez. El camino a la nacionalización (1940-1976) / Segundo Boom petrolero El nacimiento de la industria petrolera venezolana (1904- 1940) En 1944, el gobierno venezolano dio varias nuevas concesiones para fomentar el descubrimiento de más yacimientos de petróleo. Esto se atribuyó principalmente a un aumento en la demanda de petróleo causada por la Segunda Guerra Mundial, y en 1945, Venezuela estaba produciendo cerca de 800 mil barriles al día. Siendo un ávido proveedor de petróleo a los Aliados de la Segunda Guerra Mundial, Venezuela aumentó su producción un 42 por ciento desde 1943 hasta 1944 fue el inicio del Segundo boom petrolero venezolano.25​ Incluso después de acabada la guerra, la demanda de petróleo continuó en aumento debido al hecho de que hubo un aumento desde los veintiséis millones hasta los cuarenta millones de coches en servicio en los Estados Unidos desde 1945 hasta 1950. Años de crecimiento y caídas (1976- 1990) / Tercer Boom petrolero Después de la crisis del petróleo de 1973, el período fue de una moderada prosperidad económica para Venezuela. en 1979 llega a su máximo precio de US $40 dólares el barril por la crisis que se presentó en el Golfo Pérsico durante la guerra de Yom Kipur fue relativamente de corta duración. Este fue especialmente el caso durante el exceso de petróleo de 1980. Los países miembros de la OPEP no se estaban adhiriendo estrictamente a las cuotas asignadas, y de nuevo se desplomaron los precios del petróleo.
  9. 9. Apertura e internacionalización petrolera, años 1990 Después de la compra de Citgo en 1986 inicia la apertura de crecimiento de la empresa estatal PDVSA. A mediados de los años 90 los precios del petróleo bajaron notablemente. Como método para atraer inversiones extranjeras al país durante la segunda presidencia de Carlos Andres Pérez se diseñó un programa denominado entonces "Apertura Petrolera", con el cual se le dio participación a empresas internacionales en la explotación de campos marginales bajo el esquema de contratos de servicios operativos. El presidente Rafael Caldera amplio el rango de acción a los proyectos de desarrollo de la Faja del Orinoco, la mayor reserva de crudo extrapesado a nivel mundial. En dichos proyectos se establecía la participación del Estado venezolano -a través de PDVSA- como socio minoritario. El auge de los monopolios petroleros PDVSA fue creada por decreto gubernamental el 30 de agosto de 1975, absorbiendo las operaciones y activos pertenecientes a la Corporación Venezolana del Petróleo el 2 de noviembre de ese mismo año y asumiendo a partir del 1 de enero de 1976 la planificación, coordinación y supervisión de todas las operaciones petroleras del país, bajo la tutela del Ministerio de Energía y Minas, conforme al marco legal establecido en la Ley Orgánica que reserva al Estado la Industria y el Comercio de los Hidrocarburos (Ley Orgánica del 29 de agosto de 1975). En sus inicios, ejerció principalmente las actividades de casa matriz de las empresas operadoras nacionalizadas, sucesoras de las 13 antiguas concesionarias privadas existentes hasta esa fecha

