2 principios del procedimiento sumarial

Principios del Procedimiento Sumarial
IMPARCIALIDAD DEL ORGANO QUE CONOCE Y RESUELVE
NON BIS IN IDEM
IMPULSION DE OFICIO
ECONOMIA, CELERIDAD Y EFICACIA
AUSENCIA DE RITUALISMO. INFORMALISMO EN FAVOR DEL ADMINISTRADO
DEBIDO PROCEDIMIENTO
MOTIVACION DE LA DECISION
CONTEMPORANEIDAD
