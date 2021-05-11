Segundo trabajo individual

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. PROGRAMA DOCTORADO EN: GESTIÓN PÚBLICA Y GOBERNABILIDAD PRODUCTO INDIVIDUAL: Análisis del plan de ordenamiento territorial en el gobierno regional de Ayacucho AUTORA: Gálvez Jerí, Nery Yaneth DOCENTE: Dr. Fausto Enrrique Prudenci Cuela AUTORA: Nery Yaneth Gálvez Jeri PERÚ – 2021
  2. 2. Introducción El gobierno Regional de Ayacucho, es una región ubicada en el centro del Perú, la que ha sido materia de análisis del presente trabajo, producto de la revisión de documentos de la ZEE, el GRA, a través de la Ordenanza Regional N˚003-2013-GRA/GR, de fecha 27/03/2013, a prueba la Zonificación ecológica económica en el ámbito de la Región Ayacucho , como un instrumento técnico normativo base para el ordenamiento y planeamiento territorial, la misma permitirá la implementación de políticas de desarrollo en la región Ayacucho, siendo así el GRA, dispuso la utilización de manera obligatoria en todas las instancias del Gobierno Regional de Ayacucho, como instrumento de planificación y gestión del territorio, el análisis de este documento de gestión es la que se presenta en el presente, la misma que también nos da luces de como en la región Ayacucho a través del gobierno regional solo se ha avanzado en este instrumento de gestión, que es parte del ordenamiento territorial, asimismo se presenta la mirada al gobierno regional en su política de aplicación de este instrumento, si bien esta la ordenanza para el cumplimiento, aún no están relacionados con el PDC. Asimismo, si bien se tiene el instrumento de ZEE, aun su implementación está lejos de ser cumplida, por razones de que los órganos de línea de GRA, aun se mantienen en solo resolver los problemas del día, día, sin que se llegue a la sostenibilidad. También cada órgano de línea trabaja a su modo, o solo busca alcanzar objetivos internos, las mimas que no se manifiestan en el uso adecuado del instrumento del ZEE, por ello a la fecha el GRA, no ha implementado una política de contar con los demás instrumentos para el ordenamiento territorial, en desmedro de la población Ayacuchana. El presente trabajo resume la política del GRA frente a contar con un ordenamiento territorial para la Región Ayacucho, para la que se ha seguido un orden, finalmente presenta las conclusiones y recomendaciones.
  3. 3. 1. Desarrollo del tema la resolución ministerial 026-2010-MINAM, aprueba los lineamientos para el ordenamiento territorial, así también proporciona los instrumentos para el ordenamiento territorial, siendo uno estos el plan del ordenamiento territorial y que este es construido sobre la base de la Zonificación ecológica y económica (ZEE) y los instrumentos vigentes, a la fecha el Gobierno regional de Ayacucho cuenta con Zonificación ecológica y económica aprobado por ordenanza regional N˚003-2013-GRA/GR y de la revisión de esta se tiene el análisis siguiente: la ZEE del gobierno Regional de Ayacucho se ha formalizado con su aprobación a través de la Ordenanza 003-2013-GRA-CR y opinión favorable del MINAM con Oficio N° 025- 2013-MINAM/VMDERN-DGOT. El ZEE, ha sido elaborado con esfuerzos y ha seguido los procedimientos establecidos en el marco de la Directiva Metodología para la Zonificación Ecológica y Económica, en merito a ello se ha realizado los siguientes procesos: -conformación la Comisión Técnica Regional de Zonificación Ecológica Económica y Ordenamiento Territorial de la Región Ayacucho como: Universidad Nacional de San Cristóbal de Huamanga, Dirección Regional de Agricultura, Programa de Desarrollo Productivo Agrario Rural, Instituto Nacional de Innovación Agraria, Dirección Regional de Comercio Exterior y Turismo, Dirección Regional de Producción, Dirección Regional de Energía y Minas, Dirección Regional, Dirección Regional de Cultura, Autoridad Local del Agua, Servicio Nacional de Sanidad Agraria, Colegio de Ingenieros del Perú, Colegio de Biólogos, Comisión Ambiental Regional, Asociación Bartolomé Aripaylla, Servicios Educativos Rurales, Federación Agraria Departamental, EPSASA. - . Desarrollo del proceso de formulación de la Zonificación Ecológica y Económico Se ha realizado por el equipo técnico, - Sostenibilidad para el proceso de ZEE El gobierno regional ha firmado un convenio con el MINAM, para la asistencia técnica, asimismo se ha convocado a todos los actores y comprometido su participación a través de talleres. Asimismo, la metodología seguida fue: - Fase Preliminar: Ha sido llevado a cabo por la Comisión Técnica, donde e ha definido los objetivos y alcances de la ZEE. - Establecimiento del equipo técnico multidisciplinario, conformado por profesionales de la región, los mismo que han sido capacitados en temas relacionados al ZEE. - Definición del marco de referencia
  4. 4. El equipo técnico, en base a los objetivos y alcances de la ZEE, procedió a definir el marco conceptual de referencia, definiendo las hipótesis, identificación de variables, indicadores y atributos a estudiar, términos de referencia, plan de trabajo, metodología y protocolo de trabajo de campo. -Fase de Recopilación, Sistematización y Generación de Información Temática se ha realizado la recopilación en los aspectos físicos, biológicos y socioeconómicos, los mismos que se han materializado en la zonificación ecológica económica de Ayacucho. -Fase de Validación de la Propuesta Se ha realizado la validación de la propuesta, con la participación de la población involucrada, se ha concertado con el comité técnico y el equipo técnico, con el resultado de los talleres se ha reforzado a través de la incorporación de resultados de talleres. Las propuestas de Zonificación Ecológica y Económica-ZEE, concertada y consensuada, fue aprobada por Ordenanza Regional N˚003-2013-GRA/GR. - Etapa de aplicación De acuerdo a lo establecido en el Gobierno Regional debería haber desarrollado un programa de educación ambiental, a nivel de las organizaciones sociales y en los diversos estamentos educativos, con el propósito de internalizar la propuesta de ZEE, sin embargo, a la fecha el GORE Ayacucho, no ha implementado a la fecha ningún programa de educación ambiental. -Etapa de monitoreo, evaluación y actualización De acuerdo a la norma en la Comisión Técnica de ZEE, participarán instituciones y personas en la vigilancia ciudadana, considerando la legislación existente para el cumplimiento de la aplicación de la ZEE, a la fecha no se tiene ninguna conformación del comité de monitoreo y muchos menos no realiza ninguna acción. Del análisis realizado el GRA, solo cuenta con un instrumento de gestión que es la Zonificación ecológica y económica, la misma que hasta la fecha no se ha realizado la aplicación, el GRA solo ha emitido la ordenanza regional N˚ 07-2015 -GRA/CR, se ha aprobado la política ambiental regional de Ayacucho y en ese marco a través de la ordenanza regional N˚ 15-2015 -GRA/CR, se aprobó el instrumento de gestión ambiental denominado “Estrategia y plan de acción regional para la diversidad biológica-Ayacucho al 2021, sin embargo a pesar de su obligatoriedad en el cumplimiento a la fecha el GRA, no ha cristalizado estas políticas en acciones necesarias, que permitan su puesta en marcha, quedando solo escrito en el papel sin ser materializado.
  5. 5. Conclusiones • Se ha identificado que el gobierno regional de Ayacucho no cuenta con un plan de ordenamiento territorial, solo cuenta con un instrumento del ordenamiento territorial que es la ZEE. • El ZEE, por ser un instrumento del ordenamiento territorial en su formulación y aprobación ha seguido el procedimiento establecido en la norma, sin embargo las etapas de aplicación y monitoreo no se ha implementado y mucho menos su aplicación. • El ZEE, al haber sido aprobado el 2013, no seguido los pasos siguientes, la voluntad política del gobierno regional Ayacucho no ha dejado avanzar la implementación, por tanto, la región es la mas perjudicada, porque la gestión que se sigue no contempla un ordenamiento territorial, lo cual no es efectivo en la resolución de problemas latentes. Recomendaciones • Al gobernador regional de Ayacucho, debe seguir la política de implementación del ordenamiento territorial, ya que esto garantiza la aplicación de políticas efectivas en la solución de problemas. • A los funcionarios del gobierno Regional de Ayacucho, priorizar el cumplimiento de la ZEE y las demás herramientas del ordenamiento territorial. • Involucrar la gestión regional con el instrumento ZEE y realizar las gestiones necesarias para la materialización e implementación de los otros instrumentos.
  6. 6. Bibliografía Consejo regional de Ayacucho. (2013). Ordenanza Regional N˚003- 2013-GRA/CR https://www.regionayacucho.gob.pe/informacion/consejoRegional/ordenanzas/20 13/ord_03_2013.pdf Consejo Regional Ayacucho (2015). Ordenanza Regional N˚15-2015-GRA/CR. https://www.regionayacucho.gob.pe/informacion/consejoRegional/ordenanzas/20 14/ord_15_2014.pdf Consejo Regional Ayacucho (2015). Ordenanza Regional N˚07-2015-GRA/CR. https://www.regionayacucho.gob.pe/informacion/consejoRegional/ordenanzas/20 15/ord_07_2015.pdf Consejo Nacional del Ambiente, (2006) Metodología para la Zonificación Ecológica y Económica. https://sinia.minam.gob.pe/normas/aprueban-directiva-metodologia- zonificacion-ecologica-economica Ministerio del Ambiente, (2015) Orientaciones Básicas sobre el ordenamiento territorial en el Perú https://www.minam.gob.pe/ordenamientoterritorial/wp- content/uploads/sites/129/2017/02/Orientaciones-basicas-OT-1.pdf Resolución Ministerial N.° 026-2010-MINAM. Aprobación de los lineamientos de política para el ordenamiento territorial. https://www.minam.gob.pe/disposiciones/resolucion-ministerial-no-026-2010- minam/ Resolución Ministerial N.° 135-2013-MINAM. Aprobación de la Guía Metodológ¡ca para la Elaboración de los Instrumentos Técnicos Sustentatorios para el Ordenamiento Terr¡tor¡al. https://www.minam.gob.pe/wp- content/uploads/2014/02/rm_135-2013-minam.pdf

