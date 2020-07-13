1. el proceso unificado

Successfully reported this slideshow.
1 Tema 1: Introducción al proceso unificado de desarrollo de software
2 El proceso unificado de desarrollo de software CICLO DE VIDA PARTE DINÁMICA INTERFAZ PARTE ESTÁTICA Debe ofrecer un marc...
3 El proceso unificado de desarrollo de software • El Proceso Unificado de Desarrollo usa UML PROCESO UNIFICADO DE DESARRO...
4 1. Guiado por casos de uso • Los sistemas se crean para dar servicio a los usuarios. – Qué REQUISITOS se necesitan – Un ...
5 Casos de uso • Todos juntos constituyen el modelo de casos de uso (MCU) –FUNCIONALIDAD COMPLETA –PARA TODOS LOS USUARIOS
6 Persona Socio TrabajadorBiblio EncargadoBiblio Consultar Catálogo Tomar Préstamo Revista Devolver Revista Tomar Préstamo...
7 Desarrollo guiado por casos de uso (CU) LOS CASOS DE USO: • CAPTURAN REQUISITOS • SE ESPECIFICAN (ANALIZAN) • SE DISEÑAN...
8 Persona Tomar Préstamo : IU-1 : GestorLibro : Libro elLibro:Libro 1: Introducir Signatura y NumeroDeSocio 2: Aceptar 3: ...
9 2. Centrado en la arquitectura • La arquitectura de un sistema software es un extracto de los modelos del sistema –Extra...
10 1 : IU-1 : G r o : 1:2: 3: 4 () : : G r o : 1:2: 3: 4 () Centrado en la ARQUITECTURA VISTA DEL MODELO DE CASOS DE USO V...
11 3. Ciclo de vida iterativo e incremental • ITERATIVO –Se repiten VARIOS MINIPROYECTOS • INCREMENTAL –Cada mini-proyecto...
12 El CV del proceso unificado • UN CICLO DE VIDA SE REPITE A LO LARGO DEL TIEMPO • TRAS CADA CICLO DE VIDA  VERSIÓN NUEV...
13 El CV del proceso unificado Requisitos Diseño Implementación Pruebas Análisis FasesFlujos de trabajo iter. # 1 iter. # ...
14 El CV del proceso unificado Producto final Iniciación iteración #1 Iniciación iteración #2 Elaboración iteración #3 lll...
15 El producto (del proceso unificado) • NO ES SÓLO CÓDIGO EJECUTABLE • SON LOS MODELOS O REPRESENTACIÓN DEL SOFTWARE • DE...
16 Fases dentro del CV del proceso unificado • FASE: PARTE DE UN CV • CADA FASE TERMINA EN UN HITO – HAY ARTEFACTOS DISPON...
17 Fases dentro del CV del proceso unificado • INICIACIÓN: – DESCRIBIR PRODUCTO FINAL / ANÁLISIS DEL NEGOCIO – IDENTIFICAR...
18 Iteraciones • CADA FASE SE DIVIDE EN ITERACIONES • CADA ITERACIÓN – MINIPROYECTO (EN CASCADA) QUE EJECUTA FLUJOS DE TRA...
19 Iteraciones ITERACIÓN REQUISITOS ANÁLISIS DISEÑO IMPLEMENTACIÓN PRUEBAS PLANIFICACIÓN DE LA ITERACIÓN EVALUACIÓN DE LA ...
20 Flujos de trabajo • CAPTURA DE REQUISITOS: – IDENTIFICAR REQUISITOS DEL SISTEMA – CONSTRUIR UN MODELO DEL MISMO • MODEL...
21 Flujos de trabajo • DISEÑO: – ENCONTRAR LA FORMA DEL SISTEMA (SOLUCIÓN) – CONSTRUIR MODELO DEL DISEÑO • IMPLEMENTACIÓN:...
22 Fases: Iniciación Establecer la planificación del proyecto • ¿Qué va a hacer el sistema para cada uno de sus usuarios p...
23 Fases: Elaboración Establecer un plan para el proyecto y una arquitectura correcta • Especificar en detalle los CU + cr...
24 Fases: Construcción Desarrollar el sistema • Se construye el producto. En esta fase: – La arquitectura se completa para...
25 Fases: Transición Proporcionar el sistema a los usuarios finales • El producto se encuentra en fase beta – Un grupo red...
