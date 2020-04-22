Successfully reported this slideshow.
Hoy aprenderemos a: Inserta correctamente objetos a las diapositivas
CONTENIDO Objetos en Power Point 2016 Insertar Texto Insertar Imágenes y Formas Insertar Tablas 2 Insertar Gráficos
¿Qué entendemos por Objetos? MICROSOFT POWERPOINT Mg. NéritaTarrillo Dávila
Objetos en Power Point Objetos: • Elementos que se pueden insertar en una diapositiva – Imagen, texto, formas, tablas 1 2 ...
Objetos en Power Point Objetos: • Cada objeto que se inserta tiene sus propias características y propiedades – Se activan ...
Insertar Texto Te x t o : • Contenedores de Texto Cuadros de texto UNIVERSIDAD ALAS PERUANAS
Insertar Imágenes y Formas Imagen: Imagen desde Archivo Imagen Prediseñada
Insertar Imágenes y Formas Forma: Formas prediseñadas 7
Insertar Tablas Tabla: Definir numero de filas y columnas
Insertar Gráficos Gráficos:  Haga clic en la ficha Insertar.  Haga clic en Gráfico.  Elige un tipo de gráfico.  Hace c...
Insertar Gráficos Aplicar un estilo de diseño: Una vez que hayas creado un gráfico puedes modificarlo para ajustar su tama...
Insertar Gráficos Aplicar un diseño rápido al Gráfico:  Selecciona el gráfico.  Haga clic en la ficha Diseño de la herra...
Insertando objetos

Insertando objetos en PowerPoint: Formas, imágenes, textos, gráficos; tablas

