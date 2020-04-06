One Fish, Two Fish, Red Fish, Blue Fish. Dr. Seuss description book

From there to here, from here to there, funny things are everywhere. In this hilarious exploration of simple concepts such as colours, numbers and opposites, Dr. Seuss presents a crazy world of boxing Goxes and winking Yinks that drink pink ink!

