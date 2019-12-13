{Read Online} Principles Life and Work [PDF Ebook]

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  2. 2. Description Review Winner of the Axiom Business Book Award for 2018 â€œMr. Dalio has long been an object of fascination. . . . His new book is more significant than the original list of principles: It is part memoir, part how-to guide. It is a deeply personal story, with Mr. Dalio wading into how he started his firm in 1975, internal conflicts inside the company, and strife early on in his career. The book is both instructive and surprisingly moving. . . . Underneath what may seem like a clinical, emotionless approach is something different and far more poignant: Mr. Dalio is preaching for individuals to have a sense of humility and introspection, an ability to open themselves to appreciate pointed criticism and use it to improve.â€•â€”The New York Timesâ€œIf there was an â€˜itâ€™ book for businesses or careers in 2017, it was Ray Dalioâ€™s Principles. The book, weighing in at nearly 600 pages, begins with the authorâ€™s own story, including the rise of Bridgewater Associates, Dalioâ€™s highly successful investment firm. Part memoir, part strategic plan, Dalio uses his own history to provide suggestions on attaining success while always stressing the power of individuality and personal goals. This isnâ€™t just a book for the power elite. Dalioâ€™s highly detailed game plan focuses on what he calls â€˜radicalâ€™ truths and transparencies, and are applicable to the careers of powerful CEOs, ladder-climbing executives, longtime grunts, and fresh-faced rookies.â€•â€”Chicago Tribuneâ€œRay Dalio has provided me with invaluable guidance and insights that are now available to you in Principles.â€•â€”Bill Gates â€œI absolutely loved this book. Itâ€™s beautifully written and filled with such wisdom.â€• â€”Arianna Huffingtonâ€œI found it to be truly extraordinary. Every page is full of so many principles of distinction and insightsâ€”and I love how Ray incorporates his history and his life in such an elegant way.â€•â€”Tony Robbinsâ€œRay Dalioâ€™s market acumen is legendary, but it was creating and living by a set of principles that allowed him to reach the top. Everyone with goals and dreams can learn from Rayâ€™s approach.â€•â€”Michael Bloombergâ€œItâ€™s important and instructive to share what youâ€™ve learned in life with others, and Ray does this in an interesting and provocative way in this compelling work.â€•â€”Jamie Dimonâ€œI was surprisingly moved by it. I found it to be remarkably engaging. It made me think about life and how we all deal with each other in pretty profound ways. And Mr. Dalioâ€™s own story about how he came to these principles is fascinating.â€•â€”Andrew Ross Sorkinâ€œThe billionaire investor has created the strongest culture Iâ€™ve ever seen in an organizationâ€”one that prizes radical transparency over politics and meritocracy over democracy. In his long-awaited book, he describes the systems that he has designed to shape meaningful work, meaningful relationships, and the worldâ€™s most successful hedge fund.â€•â€”Adam Grantâ€œI highly, highly recommend this book. It has already changed how I think about making decisions in my life and in my business.â€•â€”Tim Ferriss Read more About the Author Ray Dalio is the founder and cochairman of Bridgewater Associates, which, over the last forty years, has become the largest and best performing hedge fund in the world. Dalio has appeared on theÂ TimeÂ 100 list of the most influential people in the world as well as the Bloomberg Markets list of the 50 most influential people. He lives with his family in Connecticut. Read more
