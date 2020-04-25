Successfully reported this slideshow.
O Mundo celebra este ano o Dia Mundial da Malária, submergido no combate contra o novo coronavírus (COVID- 19), declarado ...
À medida que o COVID-19 se espalha rapidamente pelo mundo, devemos sem dúvidas combater a pandemia, sem no entanto neglige...
Sobre a COVID-19 COVID-19 é uma doença infecciosa recentemente descoberta, causada pelo coronavírus. Esse novo vírus e doe...
Comunicado da Fundação Manhiça sobre o Dia Mundial da Malária.

  2. 2. O Mundo celebra este ano o Dia Mundial da Malária, submergido no combate contra o novo coronavírus (COVID- 19), declarado pandemia global pela Organização Mundial da Saúde (OMS). Em vários países foram decretadas medidas especíﬁcas para estados de emergência, que restringem em algunscasosaomáximoomovimentodepessoaseemoutros de forma parcial. Em Moçambique a 30 de Março o Estado de Emergência e implementadas medidas urgentes de exceção visando salvaguardar vidas humanas e a saúde pública, assegurandoofuncionamentodosserviços. Aqui, a malária continua a ser uma das principais preocupações para o Sistema Nacional de Saúde. Moçambiqueéumdos6paísesqueconcentramametadedos casos de malária em todo o mundo, segundo dados do relatório mundial da malaria da OMS (WHO World Malaria Report, 2019). A região Africana é a mais afectada por esta doença, que concentrou em 2018 cerca de 93% dos casos (213 milhões), seguida da Região do Sudeste Asiático (3,4%) e da RegiãodoMediterrâneoOriental(2,1%). Em 2018, a OMS estimou que houveram 228 milhões de casos de malária no mundo e que a doença foi responsável pela morte de 405 mil pessoas, dentre as quais 272 mil eram crianças menores de 5 anos (67%), sendo que quase 85% das mortes concentravam-se em 20 países africanos incluindo Moçambique e Índia, liderando mais uma vez de forma desproporcionalcom94%. Malária no contexto da COVID-19
  3. 3. À medida que o COVID-19 se espalha rapidamente pelo mundo, devemos sem dúvidas combater a pandemia, sem no entanto negligenciaroutrasdoençasfatais,comoamalária. Há exemplos recentes que demonstram que os surtos de doenças têm efeito negativo na prestação de serviços de saúde, inﬂuenciando também o desempenho de outros programas de controlo doenças como por exemplo a malária. Neste sentido torna-se crucial procurar evitarodesvioderecursoseatençãoaapenasumproblemacomopor exemplo a corrente pandemia COVID-19. Sem perder o foco e a importância da prevenção a tomar perante esta pandemia, devemos procurar assegurar que as actividades de prevenção, diagnóstico e tratamento da malária continuam a ser realizadas na comunidade e serviços de saúde. O acesso a medidas básicas de diagnóstico e tratamento rápido e eﬁcaz para os casos de malária é imprescindível. Não nos esqueçamos que vivemos num país em que a incidência da malária é alta e que, sem descurar toda a atenção que a COVID-19 merece, devemos também manter os objectivos estabelecidos de reduzir a mortalidade relacionada com a malária, pois a suspensão de medidas de prevenção, diagnóstico e tratamento desta doença pode tornar as populações vulneráveis, em particular crianças e mulheres grávidas em maior risco de contrair a malária. A cada 2 minutos, a pesar de se poder prevenir e curar, a malária mata uma criança e em 2018 onze milhões de mulheres grávidas expostas a infecções por malária deram à luz a quase um milhão (872.000) de crianças com baixopesoaonascer. Juntamo-nos ao apelo da e aproveitamos esta data para apelarOMS aos países que “há uma necessidade urgente de combater agressivamente o novo coronavírus, garantindo que outras doenças fatais, como a malária, não sejam negligenciadas”. Devendo assim os países“garantiracontinuidadedosserviçosdemalárianocontextoda pandemia, desde que sejam seguidas as melhores práticas para protegerosproﬁssionaisdesaúdeeascomunidades”. Uma das principais recomendações feitas em Moçambique, está relacionada com a limitação do acesso às unidades sanitárias, como forma de evitar contaminações no meio hospitalar que levaria a aumentar a pressão sobre o sistema de saúde. Entretanto esta restriçãodeveseracompanhadadoreforçodemedidasdeprevenção, diagnóstico e tratamento a nível comunitário pelos Agentes PolivalentesElementareseoutrasorganizaçõesdebasecomunitária. Como centro de pesquisa que somos, O CISM continuará empenhado em entender o padrão epidemiológico da malária, sua evolução e correlação com a pandemia COVID-19 e apoiar na procura de soluções de prevenção, diagnóstico e tratamento destas doenças. Destacar nos últimos anos o Centro através das actividades de pesquisa no âmbito da malária tem vindo a contribuir para a geração de evidência cientíﬁca capaz de informar o processo de tomada de decisão em termos de políticas de saúde pública, especialmente para o desenvolvimentoeaavaliaçãodenovasestratégiasdecontrolo.
  4. 4. Sobre a COVID-19 COVID-19 é uma doença infecciosa recentemente descoberta, causada pelo coronavírus. Esse novo vírus e doença eram desconhecidos antes do surto serdeclaradoemWuhan,naChina,emDezembrode2019. Sobre a Malária A é uma doença evitável e tratável causada por parasitasmalária transmitidos aos seres humanos pela picada de mosquitos fêmeas infectadosporAnopheles. Sobre o CISM e a Fundação Manhiça O Centro de Investigação em Saúde de Manhiça (CISM) foi criado em 1996 com o objectivo de impulsionar e realizar investigação biomédica em áreas prioritáriasdesaúde. É gerido pela Fundação Manhiça, uma instituição sem ﬁns lucrativos, criada em 2008 pelos Governos de Moçambique e de Espanha, pelo Instituto Nacional de Saúde de Moçambique (INS) pela Fundació Clínic per la Recerca Biomèdica (Hospital Clínic-Universitat de Barcelona); e o Dr. Pascoal M. Mocumbi como membro fundador honorário. São patronos associados a Universidade Eduardo Mondlane, a Fundação para o Desenvolvimento da Comunidade,eoInstitutodeSaúdeGlobaldeBarcelona. A Fundação Manhiça é dirigida pelo Conselho de Patronos (presidido desde marçode2016peloDr.LeonardoSimão)epeloConselhodeAdministração. AFundaçãotemporﬁnalidaderealizarepromoveractividadesnocampoda saúde, contribuir para o desenvolvimento cientíﬁco e tecnológico, visando
