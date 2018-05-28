Synnopsis :

Nathan Hale (the author s namesake) was America s first spy, a Revolutionary War hero who famously said "I only regret that I have but one life to lose for my country" before being hanged by the British. In Hale s Hazardous History, author Hale channels his historical doppelganger to present American history s roughest, toughest, craziest stories in graphic novel format for kids (especially boys) ages 8 to 12. Each book is narrated by "Nathan Hale" and covers a watershed moment of American history. This first book tackles the story of Hale himself, who was an officer for the American rebels in the Revolutionary War and was eventually hanged for spying. These stories each have elements of the "strange but true," and are presented in an engaging, funny format, highlighting the larger-than-life characters and the weird, gross and just plain unbelievable truth of American History.



Author : Nathan Hale

Language : English

Grade Level : 1-3

