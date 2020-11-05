!$PDF Puddin' on the Blitz ~*EPub Puddin' on the Blitz @~EPub



The success of Magdalena Yoder's new Amish-Asian restaurant is threatened by murder in the deliciously quirky new Pennsylvania-Dutch mystery.

Although the culinary fare at Magdalena Yoder's new restaurant, Asian Sensations - a unique combination of Asian and Amish cuisine - is not to everyone's taste, the good citizens of Hernia are unanimously agreed that the desserts concocted by the restaurant chef, Barbara Hostetler, are to die for.Not literally however. When a guest at the PennDutch Inn drops dead shortly after consuming a slice of Barbara's delicious Blitz torte, Magdalena finds herself arrested for murder. Did someone deliberately set her up? In order to clear her name and protect her nearest and dearest, Magdalena must identify a ruthless killer - before they strike again.

