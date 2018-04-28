Download PDF Fast Facts for the Nurse Preceptor: Keys to Providing a Successful Preceptorship in a Nutshell | Online PDF Online

This must-have guide for all new nurses in the preceptor role contains all you need to know to successfully educate, protect, socialize and evaluate nurses transitioning to a new environment. It presents and discusses the following important topics that all contribute to a successful nursing preceptorship: The importance of integrating evidenced-based practice throughout preceptorship Learning styles and how to teach to them Stages of preceptorship Communication techniques Documentation completion (formal and informal) What type of person makes a good preceptor Reality shock and helping the new nurse through the process Working with competency assessment Portfolio development Effective evaluation Conflict resolution The difference between a preceptor and a mentor Developing critical thinking skills

