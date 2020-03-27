Successfully reported this slideshow.
Clases del 20 al 24 de abril

CLASE SEGUNDO

Clases del 20 al 24 de abril

  1. 1. Antes de iniciar los estudiantes deben de realizar la portada del segundo periodo Siempre deben de escribir la fecha de la actividad. Los padres son un gran apoyo para el desarrollo de las actividades. Fecha: 20 DE ABRIL Tema o aprendizaje: Textos narrativos: escritura de cuentos, fábulas, anécdotas; identificando las partes del texto narrativo. Indicadores:  Escritura de enunciados sencillos para exponer sus ideas sobre la base de un argumento.  Producción de relatos generando tramas, ambientes, personajes y narradores.  Comprensión de textos orales y escritos, como productos que están dirigidos a una audiencia, tienen un propósito y trasmiten un mensaje.  Uso de estrategias de lectura para comprender los textos leídos (muestreo, predicción e inferencia).  Escritura de textos sencillos con coherencia y cohesión global, teniendo en cuenta elementos gramaticales como: separación de palabras, signos de puntuación y mayúsculas.  Lectura de literatura infantil como goce y como herramienta de aprendizaje  Participa en diferentes momentos de lectura y escritura, de acuerdo a su proceso de construcción de la lengua escrita Los estudiantes deben de ver el siguiente video que explica que es un texto narrativo https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VbwNaXVXYvs. Después del video escribir en el cuaderno el siguiente mapa conceptual. Lo pueden imprimir, pero lo deben de analizar con ayuda de un adulto
  2. 2. Después de hacer y analizar el mapa conceptual deben observar el siguiente video: Este nos mostrará la estructura de un cuento : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Q4oYpCOkBes. Fecha: Clases del 21 y 23 de abril Tema: Textos narrativos: escritura de cuentos, fábulas, anécdotas; identificando las partes del texto narrativo. Observar el siguiente video https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=deQaA80k2_8. Después de observar el video y analizarlo deben de leer el siguiente cuento: “La semillita”. Este cuento se encuentra en el pdf de ejercicios de comprensión lectora. Deben de realizar la prueba de comprensión lectora que se encuentra allí y después escribir cual es el inicio de la historia, el nudo y el desenlace. Todo se debe de hacer en el cuaderno de español. Si imprimen las hojas las deben de pegar
  3. 3. Les recuerdo que aquí los padres se darán cuenta como están leyendo sus hijos , pues es importante que los escuchen y para aquellos estudiantes que presentan dificultades, es momento para fortalecer la buena lectura de las combinaciones y de realizar ejercicios extras que les ayuden a progresar en estas competencias. Cuando pase esta contingencia los estudiantes deben de estar leyendo súper bien porque a este tiempo ya se inicia el proceso de la comprensión. . Para el 23 de abril se les entregará la lectura: Estrellas voladoras. Este texto también se encuentra en el PDF de ejercicios de comprensión. Realizarán la prueba de comprensión del texto y escribirán su inicio, su nudo y su desenlace. También deben de consignarlo en el cuaderno. Si hay estudiantes que tienen falencias en la lectura y en la escritura, recuerden trabajar dictados, lectura extras y ayudarles con las combinaciones, es hora de que cada día mejoren notablemente en estas competencias.

