Principios básicos-de-informática1

PRINCIPIOS BÁSICOS DE INFORMÁTICA 27/06/2017 ING. NELSON AQUINO R.
BIENVENIDOS(@) AL CURSO DE ALFABETIZACIÓN DIGITAL : PROF:NELSO N AQUINO27/06/2017 ING. NELSON AQUINO R.
UNIDAD 1 ÍNDICE 1. Introducción a los Computadores 2. Componentes del Computador 3. Rendimiento y Características del Comp...
TEMA 1. INTRODUCCIÓN A LOS COMPUTADORES27/06/2017 ING. NELSON AQUINO R.
INTRODUCCIÓN: Un computador es un dispositivo electrónico que se usa para almacenar y procesar información. Los computador...
1. ROL DE LAS COMPUTADORAS Los computadores desempeñan un papel crucial en nuestra vida cotidiana. Dado el gran avance que...
EDUCACIÓN En el sector educativo, los profesores usan los computadores para llevar a cabo diversas tareas, tales como impa...
FINANZAS PERSONALES O EMPRESARIALES: En las empresas y en la industria, se usan para mantener cuentas, crear registros del...
SALUD: En el campo de la salud, los computadores se usan para desarrollar diversas tareas, tales como revisar los expedien...
INVESTIGACIÓN CIENTÍFICA: Los científicos usan computadores para la investigación, el modelado científico y el análisis de...
ASUNTOS GUBERNAMENTALES: A nivel gubernamental, sirven para organizar la información en registros que se almacenan y manti...
ARTE Y ENTRETENIMIENTO: Los computadores se usan para crear dibujos y cuadros. Los fotógrafos los usan para editar y mejor...
CREACIÓN DE PUBLICIDAD: También se pueden usar para diseñar cualquier tipo de publicación, desde sencillos boletines hasta...
COMPONENTES DE UN COMPUTADOR: Un computador se compone de diversas partes, cada una de las cuales está destinada a una fun...
DISPOSITIVOS DE ENTRADA: Los dispositivos de entrada sirven para proporcionar información a un computador, como escribir u...
DISPOSITIVOS DE SALIDA: Los dispositivos de salida sirven para obtener la respuesta del computador cuando realiza una oper...
CPU: La CPU Sigla de la expresión inglesa central processing unit, 'unidad central de proceso', que es la parte de una com...
TIPOS DE MEMORIA: La Memoria de acceso aleatorio (RAM). es el lugar donde la CPU almacena la información y desde donde la ...
MEMORIA ROM: Memoria de solo lectura (ROM). Es la memoria que conserva su contenido incluso luego de apagar el computador....
MEMORIA FLASH O USB: Esta es una Memoria portátil y externa a la computadora que se conecta a esta a través de los puertos...
FUENTE DE ALIMENTACION O POWER SUPPLY: La fuente de alimentación (Power supply en ingés) es como su nombre indica, la enca...
DVD-CD ROM: Un CD-ROM, también cederrón (sigla del inglés Compact Disc Read- Only Memory), es un disco compacto que se uti...
PLACA MADRE O MOTHERBOARD; La placa madre es la placa de circuitos principal que se encuentra dentro del computador. Conti...
TARJETA DE EXPANSIÓN ; Una tarjeta de expansión es una placa de circuitos que se puede conectar a la placa madre con el fi...
ALGUNOS TIPOS DE TARJETAS DE EXPANSIÓN; Tarjeta de video. Tarjeta de interfaz de re (NIC). Tarjeta de sonido. Tarjeta USB....
DISPOSITIVOS DE ALMACENAMIENTO: Los dispositivos de almacenamiento sirven para almacenar información del computador. Exist...
PUERTOS: Un puerto es un canal por el que los datos se transfieren entre los dispositivos de entrada , salida y el procesa...
CONT… 27/06/2017 ING. NELSON AQUINO R.
CUÁLES SON LOS PASOS NECESARIOS PARA ENCENDER EL COMPUTADOR? 27/06/2017 ING. NELSON AQUINO R.
PARA ENCENDER LA PC SOLO SON 2 PASOS: 1ro verificamos que todo este bien conectado , cable de corriente , mouse, teclado, ...
4. DESCRIPCIÓN GENERAL DE UN TECLADO 27/06/2017 ING. NELSON AQUINO R.
5. USO DEL MOUSE Un mouse es un pequeño dispositivo que puede usar para mover, seleccionar y abrir elementos en la pantall...
27/06/2017 ING. NELSON AQUINO R.
7. DISPOSITIVOS INFORMÁTICOS COMUNES Computador de Escritorio 27/06/2017 ING. NELSON AQUINO R.
Computador Portátil Computador Ultraportátil 27/06/2017 ING. NELSON AQUINO R.
Tablet PC Computador de Mano 27/06/2017 ING. NELSON AQUINO R.
Teléfonos Inteligentes 27/06/2017 ING. NELSON AQUINO R.
TEMA 2. TERMINOLOGÍA INFORMÁTICA COMÚN27/06/2017 ING. NELSON AQUINO R.
INTRODUCCIÓN Un automóvil, como un sedán o un camioneta, puede venir en diversos modelos y colores, si bien los componente...
OBJETIVOS DE LA LECCIÓN Cuando haya completado esta lección, será capaz de: Identificar los principales componentes de har...
1. INTRODUCCIÓN AL HARDWARE La palabra hardware hace referencia a la totalidad de los componentes físicos de un computador...
2. ¿QUÉ ES UN SISTEMA OPERATIVO? El software más importante del computador es el sistema operativo, que controla y adminis...
INTERFAZ GRÁFICA DE USUARIO (GUI) Una interfaz de usuario puede estar basada en texto o en gráficos. La mayoría de los sis...
3. DESCRIPCIÓN GENERAL DE PROGRAMAS Y DATOS Programas Herramienta que permite al usuario realizar un trabajo específico; e...
4. INTRODUCCIÓN A LAS REDES Una red de computadoras, también llamada red de ordenadores, red de comunicaciones de datos o ...
COMPONENTES DE UNA RED Servidor Estación de Trabajos Canal de Comunicación 27/06/2017 ING. NELSON AQUINO R.
CLASIFICACIÓN DE LAS REDES En una red LAN se conectan los dispositivos dentro de un área limitada, como una casa o un pequ...
CLASIFICACIÓN DE LAS REDES Red de Área Extensa (WAN) En una red WAN se conectan dispositivos ubicados en áreas geográficam...
5. USOS DEL INTERNET 27/06/2017 ING. NELSON AQUINO R.
TEMA 3. RENDIMIENTO Y CARACTERÍSTICAS DEL COMPUTADOR27/06/2017 ING. NELSON AQUINO R.
INTRODUCCIÓN Imagine una situación en la que desea comprar un televisor. Existen muchas marcas y modelos disponibles en el...
OBJETIVOS DE LA LECCIÓN Cuando haya completado esta lección, será capaz de: Explicar la función de la memoria. Explicar lo...
1. EL ROL DE LA MEMORIA Cuando un computador realiza una tarea, almacena los datos en la memoria. Los datos almacenados en...
Capacida d de la memoria Descripción Bit Un bit es la unidad de información más pequeña que maneja un computador. Un solo ...
Capacidad de la memoria Descripción Megabyte Un megabyte (MB) equivale a 1024 KB. La cantidad de información que contiene ...
2. RENDIMIENTO DEL COMPUTADOR Independientemente de si usa el computador en el plano profesional o en el personal, es impo...
VELOCIDAD DE LA CPU La CPU es el cerebro del computador y, en consecuencia, su rapidez constituye un factor fundamental qu...
FACTORES DE DISCO DURO Los discos duros difieren en cuanto a las capacidades de almacenamiento, así como en velocidad de a...
RAM El computador usa la memoria RAM para almacenar la información que está actualmente en uso. La velocidad de recuperaci...
3. PROGRAMAS DE PRODUCTIVIDAD Se pueden usar programas distintos para realizar una serie de tareas. Los programas informát...
PROGRAMA PARA EL PROCESAMIENTO DE TEXTOS Y LA CREACIÓN DE PUBLICACIONES Los programas de procesamiento de textos sirven pa...
PROGRAMA PARA TOMAR NOTAS Los programas para tomar notas se usan para recopilar, capturar y almacenar información, notas, ...
PROGRAMA PARA PRESENTACIONES Los programas para presentaciones sirven para mostrar la información en forma de diapositivas...
PROGRAMA DE HOJA DE CÁLCULO Los programas de hoja de cálculo sirven para crear presupuestos, administrar cuentas, realizar...
PROGRAMA DE BASES DE DATOS Los programas de bases de datos sirven para almacenar y administrar datos de manera organizada....
PROGRAMA DE GRÁFICOS Los programas de gráficos sirven para crear y editar dibujos. Además, se pueden usar para mejorar la ...
4. PROGRAMAS DE COMUNICACIÓN Tal como que se usa el teléfono y el correo para comunicarse con los amigos y la familia, los...
PROGRAMAS PARA ENVIAR MENSAJES DE CORREO ELECTRÓNICO El envío de mensajes de correo electrónico es una forma de intercambi...
PROGRAMAS DE MENSAJERÍA INSTANTÁNEA Otro tipo de comunicación tiene lugar a través de programas de mensajería instantánea,...
PROGRAMAS DE MENSAJERÍA INSTANTÁNEA Hay otras formas para chatear. Con algunos programas de chat, puede hablar con la pers...
REDES SOCIALES Puede crear grupos sociales con intereses comunes mediante sitios web de redes sociales. Para usar el sitio...
5. PROGRAMAS DE EDUCATIVOS Y DE ENTRETENIMIENTO Piense en un escenario en el que desee aprender un nuevo idioma. El inconv...
27/06/2017 ING. NELSON AQUINO R.
TEMA 4. SISTEMAS OPERATIVOS INFORMÁTICOS 27/06/2017 ING. NELSON AQUINO R.
INTRODUCCIÓN Un sistema operativo desempeña cuatro funciones principales: Administra y controla el hardware conectado al c...
OBJETIVOS DE LA LECCIÓN Cuando haya completado esta lección, será capaz de: Explicar las funciones comunes de un sistema o...
1. FUNCIONES DE UN SISTEMA OPERATIVO Un sistema operativo controla el modo en que los programas funcionan entre sí y la fo...
Los primeros sistemas operativos podían transferir únicamente 8 bits de datos a la vez y, por ello, se les denominó sistem...
Un sistema operativo como Windows 7 ofrece una interfaz gráfica de usuario gracias a la cual es más fácil enviarle instruc...
PROPORCIONA UNA INTERFAZ DE USUARIO Una gran cantidad de sistemas operativos proporcionan elementos visuales, como iconos ...
PROPORCIONA HERRAMIENTAS PARA CONFIGURACIÓN DEL SISTEMA Un sistema operativo basado en una interfaz gráfica de usuario ofr...
PERMITE ADMINISTRAR LOS RECURSOS DEL SISTEMA Un sistema operativo permite administrar el hardware. Los programas se comuni...
PERMITE PROTEGER LOS DATOS MEDIANTE EL CONTROL DEL ACCESO DE USUARIO A UN COMPUTADOR Un sistema operativo le permite prote...
Del mismo modo, puede asociar permisos específicos a cada nombre de usuario. Esto se conoce como autorización. Por ejemplo...
2. INTRODUCCIÓN A LA GUI DE WINDOWS 7 Windows 7 proporciona una interfaz gráfica de usuario (GUI) que contiene una serie d...
Botón Inicio Menú Inicio Icono Gadgets Escritorio Barra de Tareas 27/06/2017 ING. NELSON AQUINO R.
3. OPCIONES DEL MENÚ INICIO El menú Inicio es el vínculo central hacia todos los programas que están instalados en el comp...
El gran panel de la izquierda muestra una pequeña lista de programas instalados en el computador. Al hacer clic en Todos l...
El cuadro Buscar programas y archivos se encuentra en la esquina inferior izquierda. Este cuadro sirve para buscar archivo...
Los diversos vínculos en el panel derecho le permiten obtener acceso a carpetas, archivos, configuraciones, característica...
4. TRABAJO CON PROGRAMAS BASADOS EN WINDOWS Una ventana es un área rectangular en el monitor que muestra un programa. Cada...
27/06/2017 ING. NELSON AQUINO R.
27/06/2017 ING. NELSON AQUINO R.
27/06/2017 ING. NELSON AQUINO R.
5. ADMINISTRACIÓN DE ARCHIVOS Y CARPETAS 27/06/2017 ING. NELSON AQUINO R.
6. EJECUCIÓN DE OPERACIONES BÁSICAS DE ARCHIVOS Todos los archivos tienen un formato asociado que define la forma en que l...
TEMA 5. OPORTUNIDADES LABORALES 27/06/2017 ING. NELSON AQUINO R.
INTRODUCCIÓN El uso de computadores ya no se limita a un área laboral específica. Los computadores se usan mucho en todas ...
OBJETIVOS DE LA LECCIÓN Cuando haya completado esta lección, será capaz de: Describir cómo los computadores se han convert...
1. COMPRENSIÓN DEL AMPLIO ALCANCE DE LOS COMPUTADORES 27/06/2017 ING. NELSON AQUINO R.
2. DESCRIPCIÓN GENERAL DE LAS OPORTUNIDADES LABORALES Recuerde que los computadores tienen una función principal en la vid...
TRABAJADOR DE LA INFORMACIÓN Un trabajador de la información, conocido también como un usuario doméstico y de oficina, usa...
PROFESIONAL DE TI Los conocimientos informáticos también pueden emplearse para trabajar como profesional de TI. Algunos ej...
PROFESIONAL TI Administradores de Red Se encargan de administrar una red y de instalar en ella nuevos dispositivos. Asimis...
DESARROLLADOR DE SOFTWARE Un desarrollador de software crea software con fines comerciales, como la administración del inv...
FIN DEL CAPITULO PREGUNTAS Y RESPUESTAS Les invitamos a hacer el examen del capitulo http://www.microsoft.com/about/corpor...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Principios básicos-de-informática1

66 views

Published on

primero paso en la computadora

Published in: Technology
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
66
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
1
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

Principios básicos-de-informática1

  1. 1. PRINCIPIOS BÁSICOS DE INFORMÁTICA 27/06/2017 ING. NELSON AQUINO R.
  2. 2. BIENVENIDOS(@) AL CURSO DE ALFABETIZACIÓN DIGITAL : PROF:NELSO N AQUINO27/06/2017 ING. NELSON AQUINO R.
  3. 3. UNIDAD 1 ÍNDICE 1. Introducción a los Computadores 2. Componentes del Computador 3. Rendimiento y Características del Computador 4. Sistemas Operativos Informáticos 5. Oportunidades Laborales 27/06/2017 ING. NELSON AQUINO R.
  4. 4. TEMA 1. INTRODUCCIÓN A LOS COMPUTADORES27/06/2017 ING. NELSON AQUINO R.
  5. 5. INTRODUCCIÓN: Un computador es un dispositivo electrónico que se usa para almacenar y procesar información. Los computadores permiten ejecutar una variedad de tareas, tales como enviar y recibir mensajes de correo electrónico para y de familiares y amigos, realizar presentaciones y llevar registros. 27/06/2017 ING. NELSON AQUINO R.
  6. 6. 1. ROL DE LAS COMPUTADORAS Los computadores desempeñan un papel crucial en nuestra vida cotidiana. Dado el gran avance que la tecnología a tenido y seguirá teniendo en el mundo estos avances se, usan en varios lugares como el hogar, empresas, escuelas, oficinas gubernamentales y tiendas de cualquier tipo. 27/06/2017 ING. NELSON AQUINO R.
  7. 7. EDUCACIÓN En el sector educativo, los profesores usan los computadores para llevar a cabo diversas tareas, tales como impartir los cursos con material audiovisual complementario, mantener un registro de los alumnos para realizar un seguimiento de su rendimiento, buscar información sobre diversos temas y crear o enviar deberes. Donde los estudiantes pueden responder a estos deberes y utilizar las mismas para realizar tareas de investigación y otras actividades. 27/06/2017 ING. NELSON AQUINO R.
  8. 8. FINANZAS PERSONALES O EMPRESARIALES: En las empresas y en la industria, se usan para mantener cuentas, crear registros del personal, realizar un seguimiento del inventario, preparar presentaciones e informes, administrar proyectos y comunicarse por correo electrónico. Se puede usar un equipo para ver los detalles de una cuenta bancaria, para obtener información inmediata sobre valores en la bolsa, para comerciar con ellos y para administrar inversiones. 27/06/2017 ING. NELSON AQUINO R.
  9. 9. SALUD: En el campo de la salud, los computadores se usan para desarrollar diversas tareas, tales como revisar los expedientes médicos de los pacientes. A través de los computadores, los médicos pueden fácilmente buscar información sobre los últimos medicamentos disponibles para tratar enfermedades. Además, también les permiten analizar y compartir información sobre diversas enfermedades. 27/06/2017 ING. NELSON AQUINO R.
  10. 10. INVESTIGACIÓN CIENTÍFICA: Los científicos usan computadores para la investigación, el modelado científico y el análisis de datos. Por ejemplo, usan computadores para realizar complejos cálculos matemáticos, ver y analizar imágenes del espacio y publicar información sobre una investigación reciente. También usan programas para simular una estructura, un organismo o una disposición y luego evaluar cómo rinde bajo diferentes situaciones. 27/06/2017 ING. NELSON AQUINO R.
  11. 11. ASUNTOS GUBERNAMENTALES: A nivel gubernamental, sirven para organizar la información en registros que se almacenan y mantienen. También sirven para ofrecer servicios a los ciudadanos. Así, en un computador es posible consultar información acerca de las políticas actuales y los asuntos de gobierno, actuales y/o de otros tiempos. 27/06/2017 ING. NELSON AQUINO R.
  12. 12. ARTE Y ENTRETENIMIENTO: Los computadores se usan para crear dibujos y cuadros. Los fotógrafos los usan para editar y mejorar imágenes. Los escritores usan computadores para escribir el contenido de sus libros y crear ilustraciones. Gracias a ellos, los escritores pueden cambiar el contenido con enorme facilidad y ahorrar tiempo. Los computadores también se usan para el entretenimiento. Con ellos se puede escuchar música, ver películas, guardar e imprimir fotografías, enviar felicitaciones y jugar. 27/06/2017 ING. NELSON AQUINO R.
  13. 13. CREACIÓN DE PUBLICIDAD: También se pueden usar para diseñar cualquier tipo de publicación, desde sencillos boletines hasta revistas de moda, material de marketing, libros, periódicos, comics, tarjetas de presentación y plafones de promoción logo y mas… 27/06/2017 ING. NELSON AQUINO R.
  14. 14. COMPONENTES DE UN COMPUTADOR: Un computador se compone de diversas partes, cada una de las cuales está destinada a una función concreta. Estas partes se pueden clasificar como: dispositivos de entrada, dispositivos de salida, CPU y memoria, placa madre, tarjetas de expansión, dispositivos Flash y/o de almacenamiento, cables, puertos, conexiones, y dispositivos externos. 27/06/2017 ING. NELSON AQUINO R.
  15. 15. DISPOSITIVOS DE ENTRADA: Los dispositivos de entrada sirven para proporcionar información a un computador, como escribir una carta o enviarle instrucciones para que realice una tarea. A continuación se enumeran algunos ejemplos de dispositivos de entrada. 27/06/2017 ING. NELSON AQUINO R.
  16. 16. DISPOSITIVOS DE SALIDA: Los dispositivos de salida sirven para obtener la respuesta del computador cuando realiza una operación. A continuación se enumeran algunos ejemplos de dispositivos de salida. 27/06/2017 ING. NELSON AQUINO R.
  17. 17. CPU: La CPU Sigla de la expresión inglesa central processing unit, 'unidad central de proceso', que es la parte de una computadora que interpreta y ejecuta los comandos que se le envían al computador. Constituye la unidad de control de un computador. La CPU también se denomina procesador. 27/06/2017 ING. NELSON AQUINO R.
  18. 18. TIPOS DE MEMORIA: La Memoria de acceso aleatorio (RAM). es el lugar donde la CPU almacena la información y desde donde la recupera. Es la memoria principal de un computador y le permite almacenar temporalmente comandos y datos. Existen tres tipos principales de memoria. 27/06/2017 ING. NELSON AQUINO R.
  19. 19. MEMORIA ROM: Memoria de solo lectura (ROM). Es la memoria que conserva su contenido incluso luego de apagar el computador. Esta memoria no es volátil o, dicho de otra forma, es Permanente. 27/06/2017 ING. NELSON AQUINO R.
  20. 20. MEMORIA FLASH O USB: Esta es una Memoria portátil y externa a la computadora que se conecta a esta a través de los puertos USB que posee para los periféricos. Es una memoria no volátil que conserva los datos incluso luego de apagar el computador. A diferencia de la memoria ROM, la información que se almacena aquí se puede borrar o modificar.27/06/2017 ING. NELSON AQUINO R.
  21. 21. FUENTE DE ALIMENTACION O POWER SUPPLY: La fuente de alimentación (Power supply en ingés) es como su nombre indica, la encargada de suministrar energía eléctrica a los distintos elementos que componen nuestro sistema informático. 27/06/2017 ING. NELSON AQUINO R.
  22. 22. DVD-CD ROM: Un CD-ROM, también cederrón (sigla del inglés Compact Disc Read- Only Memory), es un disco compacto que se utiliza para almacenar y leer grandes cantidades de información en formato digital que contiene los datos de acceso, a la dicha información que pasa hacer portátil y permanente, amenos de que sea un CD-ROM regrabable… La unidad de CD-ROM debe considerarse obligatoria en cualquier computador que se ensamble o se construya actualmente, porque la mayoría de los software orginales se distribuye en CD-ROM. 27/06/2017 ING. NELSON AQUINO R.
  23. 23. PLACA MADRE O MOTHERBOARD; La placa madre es la placa de circuitos principal que se encuentra dentro del computador. Contiene pequeños circuitos electrónicos y otro tipo de componentes.Esta conecta los dispositivos de procesamiento, de entrada y de salida entre sí, e indica a la CPU cómo debe funcionar. 27/06/2017 ING. NELSON AQUINO R.
  24. 24. TARJETA DE EXPANSIÓN ; Una tarjeta de expansión es una placa de circuitos que se puede conectar a la placa madre con el fin de incorporar al computador diversas características, como reproducción de video o funcionalidad de sonido. Este tipo de tarjetas mejora el rendimiento del computador y sus características. Las tarjetas de expansión también se conocen como placas de expansión. 27/06/2017 ING. NELSON AQUINO R.
  25. 25. ALGUNOS TIPOS DE TARJETAS DE EXPANSIÓN; Tarjeta de video. Tarjeta de interfaz de re (NIC). Tarjeta de sonido. Tarjeta USB. 27/06/2017 ING. NELSON AQUINO R.
  26. 26. DISPOSITIVOS DE ALMACENAMIENTO: Los dispositivos de almacenamiento sirven para almacenar información del computador. Existen muchos tipos. Algunos ejemplos incluyen la unidad de disco duro, el CD-ROM,el DVD- ROM. Los dispositivos de almacenamiento se pueden dividir en dos categorías: internos y externos. Disco duro Ex. 27/06/2017 ING. NELSON AQUINO R.
  27. 27. PUERTOS: Un puerto es un canal por el que los datos se transfieren entre los dispositivos de entrada , salida y el procesador. Existen varios tipos de puertos que pueden usarse para conectar el computador a dispositivos externos y redes. 27/06/2017 ING. NELSON AQUINO R.
  28. 28. CONT… 27/06/2017 ING. NELSON AQUINO R.
  29. 29. CUÁLES SON LOS PASOS NECESARIOS PARA ENCENDER EL COMPUTADOR? 27/06/2017 ING. NELSON AQUINO R.
  30. 30. PARA ENCENDER LA PC SOLO SON 2 PASOS: 1ro verificamos que todo este bien conectado , cable de corriente , mouse, teclado, monitor, audio ….. 2do. Precionamos el boton de encendido, y esperamos a que aparezca la pantalla de inicio y hacemos clip n la cuenta unica o en la de su propiedad. 27/06/2017 ING. NELSON AQUINO R.
  31. 31. 4. DESCRIPCIÓN GENERAL DE UN TECLADO 27/06/2017 ING. NELSON AQUINO R.
  32. 32. 5. USO DEL MOUSE Un mouse es un pequeño dispositivo que puede usar para mover, seleccionar y abrir elementos en la pantalla del computador. Normalmente el mouse se ubica en el escritorio, cerca del teclado. La mayoría de los mouse tienen al menos dos botones: primario y secundario. La mayoría de las acciones se realizan presionando el botón primario. El botón secundario se usa para funciones concretas. Algunos tipos avanzados de mouse cuentan con botones adicionales para agilizar tareas habituales, como el desplazamiento de texto. 27/06/2017 ING. NELSON AQUINO R.
  33. 33. 27/06/2017 ING. NELSON AQUINO R.
  34. 34. 7. DISPOSITIVOS INFORMÁTICOS COMUNES Computador de Escritorio 27/06/2017 ING. NELSON AQUINO R.
  35. 35. Computador Portátil Computador Ultraportátil 27/06/2017 ING. NELSON AQUINO R.
  36. 36. Tablet PC Computador de Mano 27/06/2017 ING. NELSON AQUINO R.
  37. 37. Teléfonos Inteligentes 27/06/2017 ING. NELSON AQUINO R.
  38. 38. TEMA 2. TERMINOLOGÍA INFORMÁTICA COMÚN27/06/2017 ING. NELSON AQUINO R.
  39. 39. INTRODUCCIÓN Un automóvil, como un sedán o un camioneta, puede venir en diversos modelos y colores, si bien los componentes esenciales siguen siendo los mismos. Así, todos los automóviles cuentan con un motor, carrocería y ruedas. De la misma manera, los computadores también están disponibles en varios tamaños y formas, pero todos ellos tienen en común una serie de componentes que funcionan de la misma forma. Los componentes esenciales de un computador son el hardware y el software. En esta lección, aprenderá la terminología informática básica, como hardware, software, datos y red. 27/06/2017 ING. NELSON AQUINO R.
  40. 40. OBJETIVOS DE LA LECCIÓN Cuando haya completado esta lección, será capaz de: Identificar los principales componentes de hardware de un computador Explicar qué es un sistema operativo Explicar qué son los programas y datos Describir una red y los tipos de redes Explicar los términos Internet, World Wide Web e intranet 27/06/2017 ING. NELSON AQUINO R.
  41. 41. 1. INTRODUCCIÓN AL HARDWARE La palabra hardware hace referencia a la totalidad de los componentes físicos de un computador. Incluye los dispositivos de entrada, de procesamiento, de almacenamiento y de salida. 27/06/2017 ING. NELSON AQUINO R.
  42. 42. 2. ¿QUÉ ES UN SISTEMA OPERATIVO? El software más importante del computador es el sistema operativo, que controla y administra el hardware conectado al computador. El sistema operativo proporciona una interfaz que permite interactuar con el computador. 27/06/2017 ING. NELSON AQUINO R.
  43. 43. INTERFAZ GRÁFICA DE USUARIO (GUI) Una interfaz de usuario puede estar basada en texto o en gráficos. La mayoría de los sistemas operativos incorpora una interfaz gráfica de usuario (GUI) que muestra imágenes que permiten una sencilla interacción con el computador. 27/06/2017 ING. NELSON AQUINO R.
  44. 44. 3. DESCRIPCIÓN GENERAL DE PROGRAMAS Y DATOS Programas Herramienta que permite al usuario realizar un trabajo específico; estos, utilizan la plataforma para realizar tareas. Datos Es una representación simbólica de un atributo o variable. Un dato por sí mismo no constituye información, es el procesamiento de los datos lo que nos proporciona información. 27/06/2017 ING. NELSON AQUINO R.
  45. 45. 4. INTRODUCCIÓN A LAS REDES Una red de computadoras, también llamada red de ordenadores, red de comunicaciones de datos o red informática, es un conjunto de equipos informáticos y software conectados entre sí por medio de dispositivos físicos que envían y reciben impulsos eléctricos, ondas electromagnéticas o cualquier otro medio para el transporte de datos, con la finalidad de compartir información, recursos y ofrecer servicios. 27/06/2017 ING. NELSON AQUINO R.
  46. 46. COMPONENTES DE UNA RED Servidor Estación de Trabajos Canal de Comunicación 27/06/2017 ING. NELSON AQUINO R.
  47. 47. CLASIFICACIÓN DE LAS REDES En una red LAN se conectan los dispositivos dentro de un área limitada, como una casa o un pequeño grupo de oficinas. Por lo general, incluye computadores y recursos compartidos como impresoras o escáneres. Red de Área Local (LAN) 27/06/2017 ING. NELSON AQUINO R.
  48. 48. CLASIFICACIÓN DE LAS REDES Red de Área Extensa (WAN) En una red WAN se conectan dispositivos ubicados en áreas geográficamente alejadas. Los recursos de una red WAN se pueden usar para conectar una o varias redes LAN por medio de cables de gran longitud, cables ópticos o satélites. Muchas organizaciones usan este tipo de red para conectar sus redes en distintos países. Internet es un ejemplo de una red WAN 27/06/2017 ING. NELSON AQUINO R.
  49. 49. 5. USOS DEL INTERNET 27/06/2017 ING. NELSON AQUINO R.
  50. 50. TEMA 3. RENDIMIENTO Y CARACTERÍSTICAS DEL COMPUTADOR27/06/2017 ING. NELSON AQUINO R.
  51. 51. INTRODUCCIÓN Imagine una situación en la que desea comprar un televisor. Existen muchas marcas y modelos disponibles en el mercado. Debe decidir teniendo en cuenta las características que desea y el precio que desea pagar por el producto. De la misma manera, existen tipos diferentes de computadores disponibles en el mercado. Varían según sus características, como el precio, el tamaño y la velocidad. Estos factores, además, inciden en el rendimiento general del computador. Después de comprar el televisor, será necesario elegir entre los distintos canales que se encuentran disponibles. Estos canales pueden ofrecer entretenimiento, deportes o noticias. Por lo tanto, puede elegir un canal según sus preferencias. De la misma forma, una vez que comienza a usar un computador, puede elegir entre los distintos tipos de programas disponibles para realizar tareas diferentes. Puede usar un procesador de textos para crear documentos o una hoja de cálculo para realizar operaciones matemáticas. Los programas de comunicaciones pueden servir para hablar con personas en lugares distantes. Con los programas de entretenimiento, puede ver películas, escuchar música o jugar.27/06/2017 ING. NELSON AQUINO R.
  52. 52. OBJETIVOS DE LA LECCIÓN Cuando haya completado esta lección, será capaz de: Explicar la función de la memoria. Explicar los conceptos básicos sobre el rendimiento de un computador. Comparar las características de los dispositivos informáticos comunes. Describir los tipos de programas de productividad y el uso de cada uno de ellos. Describir los tipos de programas de comunicaciones y el uso de cada uno de ellos. Describir los usos de los programas educativos y de entretenimiento.27/06/2017 ING. NELSON AQUINO R.
  53. 53. 1. EL ROL DE LA MEMORIA Cuando un computador realiza una tarea, almacena los datos en la memoria. Los datos almacenados en la memoria se representan internamente en forma de números 0 y 1. Cada 0 o 1 se denomina un bit. A la combinación de ocho bits se la denomina byte. La siguiente tabla explica los diferentes términos que se usan para medir las capacidades de memoria o almacenamiento. 27/06/2017 ING. NELSON AQUINO R.
  54. 54. Capacida d de la memoria Descripción Bit Un bit es la unidad de información más pequeña que maneja un computador. Un solo bit contiene únicamente dos valores (0 o 1), uno de los cuales siempre está presente. Un bit, por sí solo, contiene información de escaso valor. Sin embargo, si se combinan bits consecutivos en unidades más grandes, se puede obtener información mucho más significativa. Byte Un byte es una combinación de ocho bits organizados en una secuencia concreta. Cada secuencia representa un solo carácter, símbolo, dígito o letra. Un byte forma la unidad básica que se usa para medir la capacidad de almacenamiento de un dispositivo. Kilobyte Un kilobyte (KB) equivale a 1024 bytes. La mayoría de los datos de usuario almacenados en un computador (como un mensaje de correo electrónico sencillo o un archivo de 27/06/2017 ING. NELSON AQUINO R.
  55. 55. Capacidad de la memoria Descripción Megabyte Un megabyte (MB) equivale a 1024 KB. La cantidad de información que contiene 1 MB es aproximadamente la misma que la de un libro de texto completo. Gigabyte Un gigabyte (GB) equivale a 1024 MB, que son aproximadamente mil millones de bytes. La mayoría de los computadores actuales poseen un disco duro de gran capacidad que se mide en gigabytes. Un gigabyte implica una capacidad de almacenamiento enorme. Así, una película de video almacenada en un computador puede ocupar más de 1 GB de espacio. Terabyte Un terabyte equivale a 1024 GB, que son aproximadamente un billón de bytes. Por lo general, los dispositivos de almacenamiento que tienen capacidades en terabytes se usan en organizaciones que necesitan almacenar grandes volúmenes de datos. Un terabyte es tan grande que solo unos pocos podrían contener el texto completo de un gran número de libros. 27/06/2017 ING. NELSON AQUINO R.
  56. 56. 2. RENDIMIENTO DEL COMPUTADOR Independientemente de si usa el computador en el plano profesional o en el personal, es importante que funcione de forma eficaz. Sin embargo, el rendimiento no depende de un único factor. A continuación se enumeran algunos de los factores esenciales que inciden en el rendimiento general de un computador. 27/06/2017 ING. NELSON AQUINO R.
  57. 57. VELOCIDAD DE LA CPU La CPU es el cerebro del computador y, en consecuencia, su rapidez constituye un factor fundamental que afecta al rendimiento general del computador. La velocidad de la CPU es la velocidad a la que esta unidad lleva a cabo una tarea, como mover datos a la memoria RAM y desde ella, o realizar un cálculo numérico. Si tiene dos computadores con exactamente las mismas características pero con distintas velocidades de CPU, aquel con la CPU más rápida completará las tareas antes. 27/06/2017 ING. NELSON AQUINO R.
  58. 58. FACTORES DE DISCO DURO Los discos duros difieren en cuanto a las capacidades de almacenamiento, así como en velocidad de almacenamiento y recuperación de datos. En caso de que la velocidad de recuperación de datos sea rápida, el computador invertirá menos tiempo en iniciar y cargar los programas. Asimismo, la velocidad y el tamaño del disco duro tienen un importante papel cuando un programa necesita procesar grandes cantidades de datos. 27/06/2017 ING. NELSON AQUINO R.
  59. 59. RAM El computador usa la memoria RAM para almacenar la información que está actualmente en uso. La velocidad de recuperación de los datos almacenados en la memoria RAM es muy rápida y, por ello, el computador la usa para guardar la información que está actualmente en uso. Si la cantidad de memoria RAM es lo suficientemente grande como para contener toda la información en uso, el rendimiento del computador es más rápido. La velocidad y la cantidad de RAM son factores importantes en cuanto al rendimiento de un computador. Cuando la capacidad de memoria RAM no es suficiente, el computador disminuye su velocidad o no funciona correctamente. 27/06/2017 ING. NELSON AQUINO R.
  60. 60. 3. PROGRAMAS DE PRODUCTIVIDAD Se pueden usar programas distintos para realizar una serie de tareas. Los programas informáticos sirven para organizar números, escribir cartas o propuestas, mantener registros, crear y modificar imágenes, convertir texto en imágenes, y diseñar revistas y folletos. A continuación se enumeran los distintos tipos de programas y se describe su uso. 27/06/2017 ING. NELSON AQUINO R.
  61. 61. PROGRAMA PARA EL PROCESAMIENTO DE TEXTOS Y LA CREACIÓN DE PUBLICACIONES Los programas de procesamiento de textos sirven para crear y modificar documentos basados en texto. Con ellos, podrá escribir un texto o modificarlo, usar el corrector ortográfico y la función de sinónimos integrada, así como aplicar formato al documento. Con estos programas, también podrá crear documentos personales y profesionales. Los programas para la creación de publicaciones sirven para combinar texto con gráficos con el fin de generar documentos como folletos, tarjetas de felicitación, informes anuales, libros o revistas. Estos programas incluyen también características de gráficos y procesamiento de textos que27/06/2017 ING. NELSON AQUINO R.
  62. 62. PROGRAMA PARA TOMAR NOTAS Los programas para tomar notas se usan para recopilar, capturar y almacenar información, notas, proyectos y presentaciones. Estos programas ayudan a reunir y organizar texto, imágenes, letra manuscrita digital, grabaciones de audio y video, y más en una ubicación sencilla y de fácil acceso. 27/06/2017 ING. NELSON AQUINO R.
  63. 63. PROGRAMA PARA PRESENTACIONES Los programas para presentaciones sirven para mostrar la información en forma de diapositivas. Se puede agregar sonido e imágenes a las diapositivas para hacerlas más atractivas y más informativas. 27/06/2017 ING. NELSON AQUINO R.
  64. 64. PROGRAMA DE HOJA DE CÁLCULO Los programas de hoja de cálculo sirven para crear presupuestos, administrar cuentas, realizar operaciones matemáticas y convertir datos numéricos en cuadros o gráficos. Las hojas de cálculo almacenan información en una tabla en la que los valores se muestran en filas horizontales y columnas verticales. Cada valor se almacena en una celda. Una celda es la intersección de una fila y una columna. 27/06/2017 ING. NELSON AQUINO R.
  65. 65. PROGRAMA DE BASES DE DATOS Los programas de bases de datos sirven para almacenar y administrar datos de manera organizada. También permiten ordenar o buscar la información almacenada en una base de datos. Asimismo, puede crear informes sencillos a partir de los datos que almacenó. Por ejemplo, puede usar un programa de bases de datos para almacenar detalles sobre los clientes, crear y administrar un inventario o realizar un seguimiento de las ventas. Luego podrá generar informes para dirigir las ventas o planear servicios para los clientes. 27/06/2017 ING. NELSON AQUINO R.
  66. 66. PROGRAMA DE GRÁFICOS Los programas de gráficos sirven para crear y editar dibujos. Además, se pueden usar para mejorar la calidad de las fotografías. El programa Microsoft Paint de Windows 7 es un ejemplo de un programa de gráficos que permite crear dibujos. El programa Microsoft Picture Manager de Windows 7 es un ejemplo de un programa de gráficos que ayuda a administrar, editar, compartir y ver fotografías en el computador.27/06/2017 ING. NELSON AQUINO R.
  67. 67. 4. PROGRAMAS DE COMUNICACIÓN Tal como que se usa el teléfono y el correo para comunicarse con los amigos y la familia, los computadores también sirven para comunicarse con personas. Los computadores usan programas especiales llamados programas de comunicación con los que es posible enviar y recibir mensajes de otras personas en formato digital. A continuación se describen los distintos tipos de programas de comunicación y sus usos. 27/06/2017 ING. NELSON AQUINO R.
  68. 68. PROGRAMAS PARA ENVIAR MENSAJES DE CORREO ELECTRÓNICO El envío de mensajes de correo electrónico es una forma de intercambiar mensajes entre usuarios de computadores distintos. Este intercambio puede tener lugar en un área local o desde un extremo del mundo al otro. Puede enviar o recibir un mensaje de correo electrónico de una o más personas y en cualquier momento del día. Para ello, debe tener una conexión a Internet y una cuenta de correo electrónico. Puede obtener una conexión a Internet de un proveedor de servicios de Internet (ISP) y usar varios programas, como Windows Live Mail, para crear una cuenta.27/06/2017 ING. NELSON AQUINO R.
  69. 69. PROGRAMAS DE MENSAJERÍA INSTANTÁNEA Otro tipo de comunicación tiene lugar a través de programas de mensajería instantánea, con los que se puede enviar y recibir mensajes de forma inmediata. Cuando chatea con alguien, la persona que se encuentra del otro lado recibirá los mensajes inmediatamente. Un programa de mensajería instantánea se puede usar para comunicarse con varias personas al mismo tiempo. Un programa de comunicación de uso muy extendido es Windows Live Messenger. Mediante Windows Live Messenger también se pueden compartir imágenes y otros archivos. 27/06/2017 ING. NELSON AQUINO R.
  70. 70. PROGRAMAS DE MENSAJERÍA INSTANTÁNEA Hay otras formas para chatear. Con algunos programas de chat, puede hablar con la persona con la que chatea. Esta forma de chat se llama charla por voz. También puede ver a la otra persona mediante un dispositivo llamado cámara web. Esta forma de chat se llama Video Chat. 27/06/2017 ING. NELSON AQUINO R.
  71. 71. REDES SOCIALES Puede crear grupos sociales con intereses comunes mediante sitios web de redes sociales. Para usar el sitio web de una red social, debe crear una cuenta y un perfil. Este perfil contiene toda la información que desea compartir con su contacto. Con los sitios web de redes sociales, puede compartir ideas y archivos, ver fotos y mantener debates. Por ejemplo, Windows Live le permite ver contenido destacado de actualizaciones de sus contactos en Hotmail, Messenger y desde otras redes sociales, como Facebook. Algunos de los sitios web también le permiten publicar ofertas de trabajo y promover productos.27/06/2017 ING. NELSON AQUINO R.
  72. 72. 5. PROGRAMAS DE EDUCATIVOS Y DE ENTRETENIMIENTO Piense en un escenario en el que desee aprender un nuevo idioma. El inconveniente es que no hay centros que enseñen dicho idioma en su área. Con un programa de software educativo, un computador puede ayudarlo a aprender el nuevo idioma. A menudo, estos programas incluyen clips audiovisuales y juegos para que el aprendizaje sea más eficaz. El software se usa ampliamente en aulas, oficinas y hogares. Además, puede tratar temas muy diversos pensados para todo tipo de edades. Los computadores también se usan como fuente de entretenimiento. Así, podrá usar software de entretenimiento para jugar, escuchar y grabar música, dibujar y ver películas en un computador. Los CD, DVD y discos Blu-ray que permiten escuchar música, ver películas y videos musicales son ejemplos de software de entretenimiento destinado a la recreación.27/06/2017 ING. NELSON AQUINO R.
  73. 73. 27/06/2017 ING. NELSON AQUINO R.
  74. 74. TEMA 4. SISTEMAS OPERATIVOS INFORMÁTICOS 27/06/2017 ING. NELSON AQUINO R.
  75. 75. INTRODUCCIÓN Un sistema operativo desempeña cuatro funciones principales: Administra y controla el hardware conectado al computador. Ayuda a otros programas que se están ejecutando en el computador a usar el hardware. Le permite organizar y administrar archivos y carpetas en su computador. Brinda una interfaz de usuario que le permite interactuar con el hardware, con el sistema operativo mismo y con otros programas. 27/06/2017 ING. NELSON AQUINO R.
  76. 76. OBJETIVOS DE LA LECCIÓN Cuando haya completado esta lección, será capaz de: Explicar las funciones comunes de un sistema operativo. Identificar los componentes de la interfaz de Windows 7. Explicar las opciones disponibles en el menú Inicio de Windows 7. Trabajar con la interfaz de Windows 7 en los programas. Administrar archivos y carpetas en el Explorador de Windows. Realizar operaciones básicas con archivos en el sistema operativo Windows 7. 27/06/2017 ING. NELSON AQUINO R.
  77. 77. 1. FUNCIONES DE UN SISTEMA OPERATIVO Un sistema operativo controla el modo en que los programas funcionan entre sí y la forma en que interactúan con el hardware del computador. Además, crea el sistema de archivos con el que se establece la manera en que los datos se guardan en un dispositivo de almacenamiento. El rendimiento de un sistema operativo depende del número de bits que es capaz de transferir de una sola vez. 27/06/2017 ING. NELSON AQUINO R.
  78. 78. Los primeros sistemas operativos podían transferir únicamente 8 bits de datos a la vez y, por ello, se les denominó sistemas operativos de 8 bits. Pero con la llegada de la interfaz gráfica de usuario, se desarrollaron los sistemas operativos de 16 bits. Los sistemas operativos, como Windows 7, pueden transferir hasta 32 bits o 64 bits de datos a la vez, según el hardware del sistema.27/06/2017 ING. NELSON AQUINO R.
  79. 79. Un sistema operativo como Windows 7 ofrece una interfaz gráfica de usuario gracias a la cual es más fácil enviarle instrucciones a un computador. A continuación se describen las funciones de un sistema operativo. 27/06/2017 ING. NELSON AQUINO R.
  80. 80. PROPORCIONA UNA INTERFAZ DE USUARIO Una gran cantidad de sistemas operativos proporcionan elementos visuales, como iconos y menús, para permitir la interacción con un computador. Así, puede usar un mouse para seleccionar iconos y ejecutar comandos. Por ejemplo, puede hacer doble clic en un archivo para abrirlo con el programa pertinente. 27/06/2017 ING. NELSON AQUINO R.
  81. 81. PROPORCIONA HERRAMIENTAS PARA CONFIGURACIÓN DEL SISTEMA Un sistema operativo basado en una interfaz gráfica de usuario ofrece herramientas muy sencillas que permiten configurar el computador. Se trata de pequeños programas que permiten realizar funciones específicas, como conectarse a una red, administrar recursos y agregar nuevos programas al computador. Por ejemplo, Windows 7 brinda un programa de copia de seguridad para almacenar los datos importantes. 27/06/2017 ING. NELSON AQUINO R.
  82. 82. PERMITE ADMINISTRAR LOS RECURSOS DEL SISTEMA Un sistema operativo permite administrar el hardware. Los programas se comunican con el sistema operativo para trabajar con el hardware necesario, como la CPU, a fin de completar las tareas correspondientes. 27/06/2017 ING. NELSON AQUINO R.
  83. 83. PERMITE PROTEGER LOS DATOS MEDIANTE EL CONTROL DEL ACCESO DE USUARIO A UN COMPUTADOR Un sistema operativo le permite proteger los datos. Así, permite definir los derechos de autenticación y autorización con los que se va a controlar el acceso al computador y a los recursos. La autenticación es el proceso por el cual el sistema del computador valida la información de inicio de sesión de un usuario. Un sistema operativo le permite crear un nombre de usuario y una contraseña, de forma que solo aquellos usuarios que conozcan esta información podrán tener acceso a los recursos del computador. 27/06/2017 ING. NELSON AQUINO R.
  84. 84. Del mismo modo, puede asociar permisos específicos a cada nombre de usuario. Esto se conoce como autorización. Por ejemplo, puede impedir que los usuarios impriman documentos desde el computador. 27/06/2017 ING. NELSON AQUINO R.
  85. 85. 2. INTRODUCCIÓN A LA GUI DE WINDOWS 7 Windows 7 proporciona una interfaz gráfica de usuario (GUI) que contiene una serie de componentes que le permiten interactuar con el computador. Los componentes de la GUI incluyen el escritorio, la barra de tareas, el área de notificaciones y el botón Iniciar. 27/06/2017 ING. NELSON AQUINO R.
  86. 86. Botón Inicio Menú Inicio Icono Gadgets Escritorio Barra de Tareas 27/06/2017 ING. NELSON AQUINO R.
  87. 87. 3. OPCIONES DEL MENÚ INICIO El menú Inicio es el vínculo central hacia todos los programas que están instalados en el computador. Puede usar el menú Inicio para ejecutar programas, abrir carpetas y ajustar la configuración del computador. El menú Inicio se divide en tres partes: 27/06/2017 ING. NELSON AQUINO R.
  88. 88. El gran panel de la izquierda muestra una pequeña lista de programas instalados en el computador. Al hacer clic en Todos los programas, se ve una lista de todos los programas que están instalados en el computador. Cada vez que instala un programa nuevo en el computador, este se agrega automáticamente a la lista de Todos los programas. 27/06/2017 ING. NELSON AQUINO R.
  89. 89. El cuadro Buscar programas y archivos se encuentra en la esquina inferior izquierda. Este cuadro sirve para buscar archivos o abrir programas si se escriben los términos de búsqueda apropiados. El cuadro Buscar programas y archivos busca el término en todos los programas, archivos y carpetas en su computador, incluidos mensajes de correo electrónico, mensajes de mensajería instantánea guardados, citas y contactos. 27/06/2017 ING. NELSON AQUINO R.
  90. 90. Los diversos vínculos en el panel derecho le permiten obtener acceso a carpetas, archivos, configuraciones, características y apagar el computador. Por ejemplo, puede usar el vínculo Documentos para abrir la carpeta Documentos, donde puede almacenar y compartir documentos. El vínculo del Panel de control se usa para controlar los distintos aspectos del sistema operativo y del hardware, como configurar la hora y fecha del sistema, agregar o quitar programas, y solucionar problemas relativos al hardware y al software. Siempre que tenga una pregunta sobre el sistema operativo, puede consultar en el vínculo de 27/06/2017 ING. NELSON AQUINO R.
  91. 91. 4. TRABAJO CON PROGRAMAS BASADOS EN WINDOWS Una ventana es un área rectangular en el monitor que muestra un programa. Cada programa tiene su propia ventana. 27/06/2017 ING. NELSON AQUINO R.
  92. 92. 27/06/2017 ING. NELSON AQUINO R.
  93. 93. 27/06/2017 ING. NELSON AQUINO R.
  94. 94. 27/06/2017 ING. NELSON AQUINO R.
  95. 95. 5. ADMINISTRACIÓN DE ARCHIVOS Y CARPETAS 27/06/2017 ING. NELSON AQUINO R.
  96. 96. 6. EJECUCIÓN DE OPERACIONES BÁSICAS DE ARCHIVOS Todos los archivos tienen un formato asociado que define la forma en que los datos se almacenan en el archivo. El formato de archivo se identifica mediante un punto que se agrega al nombre de archivo, seguido de tres o cuatro letras. A continuación se enumeran algunos de los formatos de archivo más comunes. Documentos de Word (.doc y otros) Imágenes (.gif y .jpg) Programas ejecutables (.exe) Archivos multimedia (.wma y otros) Al abrir un archivo, el sistema operativo selecciona un programa apropiado para mostrar el contenido del archivo según el formato de archivo. 27/06/2017 ING. NELSON AQUINO R.
  97. 97. TEMA 5. OPORTUNIDADES LABORALES 27/06/2017 ING. NELSON AQUINO R.
  98. 98. INTRODUCCIÓN El uso de computadores ya no se limita a un área laboral específica. Los computadores se usan mucho en todas partes, desde los hogares hasta las grandes empresas. Este uso generalizado de los computadores ha generado un gran número de oportunidades de trabajo. Según el sector que más le interese y el nivel de conocimiento informático que posea, podrá elegir un trabajo que se adapte a sus habilidades. 27/06/2017 ING. NELSON AQUINO R.
  99. 99. OBJETIVOS DE LA LECCIÓN Cuando haya completado esta lección, será capaz de: Describir cómo los computadores se han convertido en un elemento central en la vida rural y urbana diaria. Identificar las oportunidades laborales disponibles para una persona con conocimientos de informática. 27/06/2017 ING. NELSON AQUINO R.
  100. 100. 1. COMPRENSIÓN DEL AMPLIO ALCANCE DE LOS COMPUTADORES 27/06/2017 ING. NELSON AQUINO R.
  101. 101. 2. DESCRIPCIÓN GENERAL DE LAS OPORTUNIDADES LABORALES Recuerde que los computadores tienen una función principal en la vida diaria de muchas empresas, escuelas, oficinas gubernamentales y tiendas. La alfabetización informática es una habilidad valiosa si trabaja en el área de la educación, la agricultura, los negocios, la salud, la investigación científica, los asuntos gubernamentales, las artes, el entretenimiento, la publicidad y muchas otras industrias. Si desea trabajar estrechamente con computadores, puede también buscar oportunidades de trabajo en el campo de la informática si posee los conocimientos necesarios para ello. Según sus habilidades, puede desempeñarse como trabajador de la información, profesional de TI o desarrollador de software. A continuación se describen en detalle todas las opciones de trabajo.27/06/2017 ING. NELSON AQUINO R.
  102. 102. TRABAJADOR DE LA INFORMACIÓN Un trabajador de la información, conocido también como un usuario doméstico y de oficina, usa el computador para escribir y mantener registros. Un trabajador de la información puede incluir un operador de entrada de datos, un administrador de bodega, diseñadores gráficos, un agente de viajes o un empresario. 27/06/2017 ING. NELSON AQUINO R.
  103. 103. PROFESIONAL DE TI Los conocimientos informáticos también pueden emplearse para trabajar como profesional de TI. Algunos ejemplos de profesionales de TI incluyen administradores de redes y bases de datos. 27/06/2017 ING. NELSON AQUINO R.
  104. 104. PROFESIONAL TI Administradores de Red Se encargan de administrar una red y de instalar en ella nuevos dispositivos. Asimismo, agregan y quitan personas de la lista de usuarios autorizados. También archivan archivos en un computador y administran los derechos de acceso. Administradores Bases de Datos Trabajan con bases de datos para mantener y organizar la información almacenada en un computador. Una base de datos es una recopilación organizada de la información contenida en un computador. 27/06/2017 ING. NELSON AQUINO R.
  105. 105. DESARROLLADOR DE SOFTWARE Un desarrollador de software crea software con fines comerciales, como la administración del inventario de una pequeña empresa o la edición de un archivo multimedia. Al igual que un desarrollador de software, un diseñador de juegos crea juegos que se pueden jugar en los computadores. 27/06/2017 ING. NELSON AQUINO R.
  106. 106. FIN DEL CAPITULO PREGUNTAS Y RESPUESTAS Les invitamos a hacer el examen del capitulo http://www.microsoft.com/about/corporatecitizenship/c itizenship/giving/programs/up/digitalliteracy/spa/Curric ulum3.mspx 27/06/2017 ING. NELSON AQUINO R.

×