AGENDA CULTURAL DE VENEZUELA

Republica Bolivariana de Venezuela Universidad Bicentenaria de Aragua Convenio Createc Valle de la pascua. Facilitadora: P...
Introducción Las Efemérides representan una serie de hechos históricos y culturales significativos en la construcción de n...
ENERO 1 de Enero: Día de año Nuevo. Es una celebración internacional en la que se festeja la llegada de un nuevo ciclo de ...
14 de Enero día de la Divina Pastora de Venezuela. Cada 14 de enero la Divina Pastora es trasladada a Barquisimeto, en una...
15 de Enero: Día del Maestro El día del maestro es una festividad propia de nuestro país, donde se agasaja a las personas ...
FEBRERO 2 de Febrero Día de la Candelaria El 2 de febrero de cada año se celebra en el mundo entero el día de la virgen de...
12 de Febrero: Día de la Juventud Venezuela celebra cada año el Día de la Juventud, en honor a todos los jóvenes que acomp...
MARZO 9 de Marzo : Día de San José El Día de San José en Venezuela, se celebra el 19 de marzo. Obrero, patrono de los carp...
ABRIL El Día Mundial de la Salud se celebra el 7 de abril todos los años para conmemorar el aniversario de la fundación de...
MAYO 1 de Mayo: Día del Trabajador El Día del Trabajador se celebra cada 1 de mayo en todo el mundo, para conmemorar la re...
3 de Mayo : Día de la Cruz Roja El Velorio de Cruz de Mayo es una manifestación cultural-religiosa sembrada en la tradició...
JUNIO 24 de Junio: Batalla de Carabobo Fue una de las principales acciones militares de la Guerra de Independencia de Vene...
JULIO 5 de Julio: Declaración de la Independencia de Venezuela El 5 de julio de 1811 el Congreso declara solemnemente la I...
24 de Julio: Natalicio de Simón Bolívar. Simón Bolívar nació en Caracas como cualquier niño rico de la época, entre sedas,...
AGOSTO 3 de Agosto: Día de la Bandera El día de la Bandera se instituyó el 3 de agosto a partir del año 2006, cuando se de...
SEPTIEMBRE La Virgen del Valle, conocida también como Nuestra Señora del Valle, es una advocación de la Virgen María origi...
OCTUBRE 26 de Octubre: Natalicio de Dr. José Gregorio Hernández Nació en Isnotú, (Edo. Trujillo) el 26 de octubre de 1864....
NOVIEMBRE 14 de Noviembre: Natalicio de del General José Antonio Anzoátegui. El 14 de noviembre de 1789 nace en la ciudad ...
DICIEMBRE 17 de Diciembre: Muerte de Simón Bolívar El Libertador Simón Bolívar murió el 17 de diciembre de 1830, a los 47 ...
25 de Diciembre: Natividad de Nuestro Señor Jesucristo El 25 de diciembre todos los años se celebra el Día de Navidad. En ...
CONCLUSIONES Las Efemérides de Venezuela siempre serán un tema del que hablar durante todo el año, siempre estaremos al pe...
