Seminario investigacion paso2 grupo74

Análisis de contexto alternativas de solución desde la investigación Seminario de Investigación para Especialización
Tutora de curso: VICKY DEL ROSARIO AHUMADA DANIEL YESID ABELLA Código 1049641590 DAVID ALBERTO RAMIREZ Código NELLY ANDREA...
Mapas Conceptuales El abordaje de los paradigmas de la investigación en educación como base estructural de las ciencias so...
NELLY ANDREA PARDO
ROBINSON CHAPARRO
YENNY SANABRIA C
YENNY SANABRIA C
DANIEL ABELLA
El abordaje de los paradigmas de investigación en educación como base estructural de las ciencias sociales y la influencia...
Barrera, Marcos (2000) cita a Hurtado de Barrera, Jacqueline, la cual menciona cuatro (04) dimensiones que rige la investi...
En este sentido, la epistemología (teoría del conocimiento) en la investigación llevada al ámbito educacional propone que ...
Identificación de situaciones que pudieran ser abordadas por la investigación educativa. La fundamentación de las ciencias...
Análisis del contexto educativo en el país y en la Escuela de Ciencias de la Educación “La innovación es lo que distingue ...
La educación es un sector de cambios permanentes donde emergen una variedad de cuestionamientos, idealismos y tecnicismos ...
Identiﬁcación de situaciones que pueden ser abordadas por la investigación educativa
NELLY ANDREA PARDO Identificación de situaciones que pudieran ser abordadas por las instituciones educativas y la pedagogí...
NELLY ANDREA PARDO Por su parte la monografía que implica desarrollar una investigación articulada a las líneas de investi...
YENNY SANABRIA CASTRO Identificación de situaciones que pueden ser abordadas por la investigación educativa La investigaci...
DANIEL YESID ABELLA Identificación de situaciones que pueden ser abordadas por la investigación educativa Desde los divers...
DANIEL YESID ABELLA Identificación de situaciones que pueden ser abordadas por la investigación educativa De lo anterior p...
ANÁLISIS DEL CONTEXTO EDUCATIVO EN EL PAÍS Y EN LA ECEDU
Nelly Andrea Pardo PANORAMA SOCIAL: En la cuestión social en Colombia ha tomado mucho protagonismo el movimiento de protes...
Nelly Andrea Pardo PANORAMA EDUCATIVO: Hurtado 2019 expresa: La OCDE presentó su informe sobre la educación en 2019.Colomb...
Nelly Andrea Pardo Un llamado de atención que hace la OCDE es que se necesita una mayor inversión en recursos, acceso y ca...
Nelly Andrea Pardo PANORAMA POLÍTICO Y JURÍDICO: Tras la aprobación de la reforma tributaria y el anuncio de una coalición...
Nelly Andrea Pardo Un factor que dificultad el desarrollo del sector es la poca confianza para que la empresa privada invi...
Andrea Pardo
Yenny Sanabria Castro Contexto Educativo en el País y el Escuela de Ciencias de la educación La educación se perfila como ...
Yenny Sanabria Castro A pesar de la abolición de las cuotas escolares, el estudiante requiere de unas condiciones sociales...
DANIEL YESID ABELLA El análisis del contexto en nuestro país he encontrado dos problemáticas, la primera de ella trata de ...
DAVID ALBERTO RAMIREZ Teniendo en cuenta el modelo actual de educación en Colombia, que nos muestra un panorama de exclusi...
EVIDENCIAS :APORTES AL FORO
Nelly Andrea Pardo
Nelly Andrea Pardo
Yenny Sanabria C
David Alberto Ramirez Daniel Yesid Abella
Daniel Yesid Abella
Robinson Chaparro
Referencias bibliográficas
Álvarez, A., & Álvarez, V. (2015). Métodos en la investigación educativa. Recuperado de: http://editorial.upnvirtual.edu.m...
Gracias
  1. 1. Análisis de contexto alternativas de solución desde la investigación Seminario de Investigación para Especialización
  2. 2. Tutora de curso: VICKY DEL ROSARIO AHUMADA DANIEL YESID ABELLA Código 1049641590 DAVID ALBERTO RAMIREZ Código NELLY ANDREA PARDO Código 46378942 RÓBINSON DAMIÁN CHAPARRO GAITÁN Código 1.010.072.967 YENNY SANABRIA Código 1069716594
  3. 3. Mapas Conceptuales El abordaje de los paradigmas de la investigación en educación como base estructural de las ciencias sociales y la inﬂuencia de la teoría crítica (Lineamientos Trabajo de Grado (Hernández , Y; 2019) y Posturas de la Investigación Educativa)
  4. 4. NELLY ANDREA PARDO
  5. 5. ROBINSON CHAPARRO
  6. 6. YENNY SANABRIA C
  7. 7. YENNY SANABRIA C
  8. 8. DANIEL ABELLA
  9. 9. El abordaje de los paradigmas de investigación en educación como base estructural de las ciencias sociales y la influencia de la teoría crítica. El aprendizaje investigativo es una forma de interpretación y comprensión de los contextos que integran al ser desde su actuación y definición, un proceso de construcción a través de percepciones que son interpretadas y reconstruidas mediante de signos, símbolos captados por los sentidos, así como de la capacidad de imaginar, soñar, crear, descubrir y comprender una realidad (Morin, 2000; Hernández, 1998), propuesta que evoca principio como la episteme como marco epistemológico que modela y conjuga en una serie de pasos y conjeturas en formas de indagación que explora, describe, compara, analiza, explica, predice, propone, modifica, confirma y evalúa ideas o teorías, desde la percepción humana, la guía teórica y ciclos programáticos de experiencias/situaciones/contextos/sujetos que modela una forma de exploración del conocimiento, en la cual cada acción interviene otras formas de aprender, desde lo simple hasta lo complejo Patton, (1978) La noción integrativa del conocimiento no son verdades absolutas y falsas, sólo son maneras distintas de comprender la misma realidad; es decir, puntos de vistas que a la vez que son complementarias, en una variable de perspectivas que se integran sintagmáticamente. Bohm (1998) plantea que las teorías son modos de observar, nociones que no son verdaderos o falsos, sino más bien claros en ciertos campos y nada claros cuando se extienden fuera de esos campos, no en una definición de categorías simples verdad-falso, cuando el conocimiento trasciende lo dicotómico en la cual se deduce la afirmación de algo a partir de la hipótesis u otro planteamiento; es decir, “irreconciliación de los antagonismos” (Mires, 1996); es decir, la antítesis o crítica asociativa.
  10. 10. Barrera, Marcos (2000) cita a Hurtado de Barrera, Jacqueline, la cual menciona cuatro (04) dimensiones que rige la investigación que son Histórica, Metodológica, Trascendente y Cuántica; sin embargo, Hurtado de Barrera, Jacqueline (1995-2007) menciona en una construcción más amplia dimensiones como la Epistémica, Ética, Disciplinar, Metodológica y Teórica. ¿Qué tiene ello de similitud con paradigmas de investigación en educación? -.la respuesta es: procesos constantes de discusión, reflexión y de revisión epistemológica (Contreras, 2011) La fundamentación de las ciencias sociales en la investigación es la evocación de la oferta de núcleos problémicos situados en objetos de estudios que podían ser solucionados a través de la ética y de la ideología; sin embargo, otros que proponían contextos más amplios, de estudios macros y constantes, diferenciales, constructivistas, comunicacionales, académicos y hasta sociológicos, ejemplo: Conflicto armado o influencias de las redes sociales en la consolidación y movilización de masas en América Latina (Freire, E; 2018), fueron ideales que generaron teorías amplias de la investigación educativa. En este mismo sentido filósofos como Heidegger (1912), Dilthey (1860), Schutz (1960), Popper (1968), Apel (1960) y Habermas (1987), se dieron a la tarea de replantear la fundamentación de la investigación y más cuando si sitúa en las ciencias sociales, pero desde un mirada educacional, pedagógica y académica, afirmando que lo cualitativo es la base del estudio en este campo, donde lo científico, lo epistemológico y lo objetivo, propicia el desarrollo del conocimiento Parra (2005), y con ello se modelan los discursos y la teorías en el abordaje de la realidad que sustenta todo el enfoque (p. 29). La dimensión de la investigación en la educación sustenta que la producción intelectual data de la reflexión y crítica sobre los postulados epistémicos de la ciencia sociales, humanísticas y educomunicacionales (Barbero, Pág. 14) y sus aplicaciones, entendidos a su vez como un “conjunto de suposiciones de carácter filosófico de la que nos valemos para aproximarnos a la búsqueda de conocimiento” (Páramo & Otálvaro, 2006, p. 3)
  11. 11. En este sentido, la epistemología (teoría del conocimiento) en la investigación llevada al ámbito educacional propone que el Positivismo, el Postpositivismo, el Construccionismo social o Constructivismo y la Teoría Crítica son de manera explícita las esferas intelectuales de estudio y análisis de los discursos que fundamenta la pedagogía, alegando que los paradigmas que se consideraron parte del estudio del ser social en relación con la educación, permite entender la movilización de temas tan importantes que desafían las posturas tradicionalista, tomando como ejemplo “las sociedades del conocimiento”, “las comunidades de aprendizaje” y hasta “la movilización de la investigación y la educación en la influencia de las TIC en los currículos de la educación universitaria como retos de nuevo mundo” propuesto por autores como (García, 2012. Pág. 14) Almuiñas (2016), (Zarur, Miranda X. Ob. cit., p. 187) y (Habermas, 1987), este último que fue el principal precursor de la teoría crítica como línea de estudio que genera controversias mediante su concepción de acción comunicativa y su ética del discurso, en la valoración de intereses, objetividades y concepciones teóricas-prácticas. https://www.google.com/search?q=paradigmas+de+investigaci%C3%B 3n&sxsrf=ALeKk03Mw0H0lpOUMaItwkhYuKLwE121Fw:158535154727 7&source=lnms&tbm=isch&sa=X&ved=2ahUKEwjP78be5rvoAhWjmuA KHWZABSQQ_AUoAXoECA4QAw&biw=1600&bih=708#imgrc=yDYqF 9JMpjSXWM
  12. 12. Identificación de situaciones que pudieran ser abordadas por la investigación educativa. La fundamentación de las ciencias sociales en la investigación es la evocación de la oferta de núcleos problémicos situados en objetos de estudios que podían ser solucionados a través de la ética y de la ideología; sin embargo, otros que proponían contextos más amplios, de estudios macros y constantes, diferenciales, constructivistas, comunicacionales, académicos y hasta sociológicos, ejemplo: Conflicto armado o influencias de las redes sociales en la consolidación y movilización de masas en América Latina (Freire, E; 2018), fueron ideales que generaron teorías amplias de la investigación educativa. Este tipo de investigación provee una serie de posturas y múltiples formas de estudio en el contexto educativo, desde la inclusión de las nuevas Tecnologías de la información y la comunicación en la educación y la actualización de los modelos tradicionalistas a contemporáneos. Cuando hablamos de investigación educativa relacionamos una amplitud de posturas que se lleva de manera directa al campo de estudio y se utiliza como objeto base del ejercicio. (García, 2012) *Ver Mapa conceptual
  13. 13. Análisis del contexto educativo en el país y en la Escuela de Ciencias de la Educación “La innovación es lo que distingue al líder de los seguidores” es una frase reconocida de Steve Jobs, y es quizás el ejemplo más apropiado en el proceso de transformación metódica, técnica y curricular de las instituciones, que propone tanto a sujetos, contextos y procesos de formación en un desafío: estar a la vanguardia de las nuevas comunidades de aprendizaje, inclusión de las Tecnologías de la Información y la Comunicación – TIC en la educación, Redes sociales y Liderazgos de los docentes en la formación integral, crítica y argumentativa, como pautas de actuación y exigencias del nuevo milenio.
  14. 14. La educación es un sector de cambios permanentes donde emergen una variedad de cuestionamientos, idealismos y tecnicismos que sostiene los pilares que fundamentan la enseñanza y los métodos pedagógicos, y los docentes no son ajenos al ejercicio. Pedraja (2012) afirma que los cambios en el contexto también son permanentes, sistemáticos e ininterrumpidos, donde los docentes son parte del mismo y su exigencia es congruente, ya que la mayoría nacieron y se educaron en la era del progreso industrial y hoy se encuentran viviendo un nuevo tiempo, llamado sociedad del conocimiento, en el cual los paradigmas tecnológicos, sociales y económicos han cambiado significativamente (Pág. 1) La demanda social conlleva a la demanda educativa, por ello es relevante en el estudio de la pedagogía y la investigación resaltar el rol que juegan las redes académicas como ejes de la cooperación internacional e integración en la educación superior y centros para el desarrollo del conocimiento, que es necesario motivar a los planteles educativos en la promoción del ejercicio de la creación de redes de conocimiento e investigación social que apunte al cambio de contextos y realidades, demostrando liderazgo y amplitud de su oferta (Pedraja, 2012), entendiendo además que lo anterior convoca a que los docentes deben estar dispuestos y capacitados para asumir el reto que demanda reconstruir sus métodos pedagógicos y usar de manera correcta los recursos que ofrece la nueva red y sistema, asumiendo que sobre ellos recae la acción de propiciar la capacidad crítica y la argumentación en sus estudiantes. ¿Demanda educativa? -Sí- La Escuela de Ciencias de la Educación es un respuesta a la demanda de formación pedagógica y vanguardista de educadores y profesionales capaces de formar según el avance actual, tomando como base el desarrollo humano sostenible y los los principios y prácticas de la educación a distancia apoyada en las TIC; es decir, la elocución de una nueva práctica educativa caracterizada la creatividad e innovación, la búsqueda constante de la excelencia y la calidad en todos su procesos y servicios, la concepción global e internacional de sus programas, la deliberación intelectual libre y respetuosa, la eficiencia y la equidad social (UNAD 2011) donde la educación continua es esencial, y prueba de ello son estrategias académicas como “formación de formadores”.
  15. 15. Identiﬁcación de situaciones que pueden ser abordadas por la investigación educativa
  16. 16. NELLY ANDREA PARDO Identificación de situaciones que pudieran ser abordadas por las instituciones educativas y la pedagogía Las problemáticas que se pueden abordar en el contexto educativo en términos generales son: problemáticas, necesidades, realidades, mejoras, intervenciones, asesorías de expertos, diseños, comparaciones, y evaluaciones principalmente. Así las cosas, la investigación por medio de la acción como actividad cognitiva se convierte en un objetivo central (…) las características indispensables para emprender la indagación son la curiosidad intelectual, la motivación, la apertura al cuestionamiento y a los desafíos (Gyves,2015) Para iniciar el proceso de investigación para aplicar los conocimientos en la etapa de estudio se tiene las herramientas se debe tener interés y claridad frente al tema abordar, el cual se puede desarrollar desde un proyecto de investigación, lo cual implica una transferencia social del conocimiento-solución de problemas. En esta categoría se incluyen investigaciones descriptivas, analíticas o comparativas, los temas pueden ir desde la responsabilidad, y/o impacto del embarazo o padres adolecentes en el entorno educativo; el trabajo en la población juvenil-la educación inclusiva, la importancia de la gestión docente en el aula, la formación del profesorado, el PEI, el currículo, entre otras temáticas que reflejan una necesidad o circunstancia apremiante en la comunidad educativa.
  17. 17. NELLY ANDREA PARDO Por su parte la monografía que implica desarrollar una investigación articulada a las líneas de investigación de la escuela o universidad fundamenta en referentes bibliográficos; podría investigarse desde el papel, la función y actitud del docente; el diseño de sistemas de evaluación, relacionar estilos de crianza y comportamiento en la escuela; hasta evaluar efectos, programas en torno a la calidad y eficacia educativa, estudios de caso sobre el aprendizaje o los factores externos que lo comprometen, entre otros. Para el proyecto aplicado, el cual implica evidenciar el resultado de un proceso de gestión del conocimiento articulado en las necesidades de una de las líneas de investigación de la escuela ECEDU se pueden trabajar temas de la mano de las TIC y las comunicaciones para producir plataformas, o medio s de información para ser usados en las escuelas de modo que se investiga previamente sobre el desarrollo de las capacidades de los estudiantes ,tratamiento de la información, aprendizaje basado en (lectura-participación). Finamente, no es una buena práctica acercarnos a los centros educativos a buscar información para nuestros estudios (…) la «devolución» de los resultados de nuestra labor debe ser parte de una normativa que lo exija a académicos o grupos de investigación (Perines y Murillo, 2016)
  18. 18. YENNY SANABRIA CASTRO Identificación de situaciones que pueden ser abordadas por la investigación educativa La investigación educativa se encarga de los problemas relacionados al conocimiento y los actores vinculados con los procesos educativos (estudiante, educador, instituciones y las prácticas que se desarrollan en los espacios educativo). Este proceso de investigación implica la interacción entre los actores, teniendo en cuenta la interdependencia que puede crearse en el medio educativo durante el proceso de construcción de conocimiento. Desde mi punto de vista una situación pertinente para ser abordada desde el proceso de investigación educativa es la exclusión social, como fenómeno que niega los derechos sociales y económicos de minorías sociales. La exclusión social se puede presentar por muchos factores que estén fuera de los parámetros estandarizados por el común de la sociedad (deficiencias cognoscitivas y físicas, creencias religiosas, factores económicos, diferencias de pensamiento, entre otras). Como lo expresa Ramirez (2017) “la revolución científica, cultural y técnica, ha avalado la importancia de la escuela en los nuevos procesos de formación de sociedad, es allí donde nuestra sociedad genera vigencia y supervivencia de ella misma, con la necesidad de formar nuevas generaciones con más posibilidades de manejar un universo con experiencias infinitas.” El entorno educativo presta la posibilidad de identificar y personalizar los procesos educativos para responder a la diversidad de las necesidades de los estudiantes, es decir crear estrategias de gestión del conocimiento desde la diversidad de los aprendices, con el objetivo de promover una cultura inclusiva y de respeto de las diferencias.
  19. 19. DANIEL YESID ABELLA Identificación de situaciones que pueden ser abordadas por la investigación educativa Desde los diversos métodos encontrados en las diferentes lecturas podemos dar a conocer las situaciones puestas a disposición en las investigaciones educativas donde se brinda una mayor cobertura y análisis las cuales se llevaran al campo de acción que es donde se mitiga el impacto social, así como tambien se contrastan los resultados que estos generen con las diversas teorías indagadas; por eso la interacción metafórica desde la etnografía entendida como una actividad descriptiva que se realiza en una población en particular (escuela), retoma el beneficio por el análisis macrosocial, ya que para este enfoque sociológico se debe hacer énfasis en el yo, en cómo se interpreta, cómo se da a entender a las diversas comunidades, cómo se es capaz de solventar por diversas situaciones y cómo se incide en ellas directamente al enfrentar problemáticas propias de la escuela. El paradigma interpretativo empezó a utilizarse para abordar los procesos sociales internos en el ámbito escolar, utilizando este modelo alternativo en la cual se puede utilizar de base a la trasformación de políticas educativas propensos a reducir las desigualdades educativas, afrontando los problemas internos de la escuela más que las cuestiones de organización macroestructural. (Álvarez, 2001, p.12). De este paradigma surge la etnometodología como el camino a perseguir en los procesos de investigación de la realidad social más que como una teoría, la cual tiene como fundamento dos nociones, la primera se plantea que todos las personas en la sociedad construyen su definición del entorno como consecuencia de la interpretación que cada sujeto hace de sus encuentros sociales previos; y la segunda, en la que el lenguaje es imaginado como un objeto interaccional sobre el que influyen no sólo los condicionamientos semánticos y sintácticos, sino también las posesiones de la interacción entre el que habla y el que escucha. (Álvarez, 2001, p.13)
  20. 20. DANIEL YESID ABELLA Identificación de situaciones que pueden ser abordadas por la investigación educativa De lo anterior podemos deducir que la etnografía es un tipo de antropología social en donde las diversas poblaciones acceden a realizar un mapa de la humanidad y es usada en América Latina para perfeccionar el estilo de vida de sus poblaciones al manifestar la identidad y problemas de la comunidad, así como la exploración de nuevas soluciones para el progreso y aprendizaje de los educandos. (Álvarez, 2001, p.8) La investigación -acción es producto de la problemática de los procesos concretos en la escuela, reduciendo su explicación a simples cuantificaciones y/o análisis estadístico. Para superar dichas deficiencias implicaba asumir que la sociedad se mantiene mediante la relación de factores tanto externos como de actividades interpretativas cotidianas de los miembros de la sociedad que la conforman, en donde cada integrante es y se da a conocer a través de sus acciones. El método se inicia como una idea colectiva de donde surge algún tipo de cambio en el quehacer educativo e donde se dialoga y participa tanto quien participa del proceso como el observador. El proceso de investigación acción es repetitivo primero se delimita el problema a investigar, luego se planifica, se ejecuta, se evalúa lo que genera la acción, se revisa el plan y si es necesario se reelabora el plan las veces que sea necesario. (Álvarez, 2001, p.20) En este tipo de investigación no hay un proyecto de investigación como tal, sino que se elabora un plan de trabajo para dar solución a un problema planteado por el colectivo y se va adaptando de acuerdo a como vaya desarrollándose. Para la recolección de la información se utiliza diarios, análisis de documentos, fotografías, entrevistas, grabaciones, observadores externos, ente otros. Al finalizar el plan se presenta un informe analítico de los resultados arrojados de manera sistemática del análisis de los datos a través del estudio de caso en donde se busca la solución de un problema por medio de la discusión y el análisis.
  21. 21. ANÁLISIS DEL CONTEXTO EDUCATIVO EN EL PAÍS Y EN LA ECEDU
  22. 22. Nelly Andrea Pardo PANORAMA SOCIAL: En la cuestión social en Colombia ha tomado mucho protagonismo el movimiento de protesta de la clase media que expresa su inconformismo, como por ejemplo en el ámbito educativo la voz se alza tras el supuesto incumplimiento en los compromisos para mejorar la educación; otros sucesos que tienen inconformes al pueblo son: la venta de activos públicos, el asesinato de líderes sociales y el proceso de paz. Las multitudinarias manifestaciones reclaman estrategias claras para eliminar la desigualdad y hacer más inclusivo el crecimiento económico (REVISTA DINERO,2019) PANORAMA ECONÓMICO: Colombia enfrenta muchas amenazas, actualmente la mayor de ellas a causa del coronavirus las acciones y medidas decretadas por el gobierno han afectado diversos sectores económicos y con ello las consecuencias para las poblaciones más susceptibles de la sociedad son lamentables. De ganarse esta batalla en corto tiempo, tendrá que trazarse un nuevo plan económico para mitigar los devastadores efectos del virus, mientras tanto el crecimiento de la nación quedará estancado ya que esto exigirá bastante tiempo y el compromiso de la sociedad entera a largo plazo.
  23. 23. Nelly Andrea Pardo PANORAMA EDUCATIVO: Hurtado 2019 expresa: La OCDE presentó su informe sobre la educación en 2019.Colombia es uno de los países de la OCDE con menor porcentaje de adultos con estudios universitarios, y las expectativas de estudiantes que se inscribirán a doctorados, seguirán siendo muy bajas. Sin embargo, es de los países de la región donde realizar estudios terciarios (pregrado, maestría o doctorado) genera más ganancias. Es decir, en Colombia sigue existiendo la posibilidad de que estudiar, permite salir de la pobreza y mejora la calidad de vida. Otro aspecto relacionado con la inequidad es que las mujeres colombianas en promedio tienen mayor nivel educativo que los hombres, lo que representa un salto en el acceso y la inclusión, sin embargo, ganan menos que los hombres. La OCDE estima que una colombiana con maestría gana un 20% menos de salario en promedio frente a su colega hombre con el mismo nivel de formación.
  24. 24. Nelly Andrea Pardo Un llamado de atención que hace la OCDE es que se necesita una mayor inversión en recursos, acceso y calidad para los programas de primera infancia. El país tiene una tasa muy baja de acceso para los niños entre 3 y 5 años. Por otra parte, hay hacinamiento y en los primeros años de escuela Colombia tiene una de las tasas más altas de número de estudiantes por profesor de los 87 países analizados. Respecto a los educadores colombianos destaca que no hay diferencia salarial entre profesores con el mismo nivel de formación frente al nivel en el que enseña, sea primaria, secundaria o superior. Dice el informe que un profesor de secundaria en Colombia enseña 120 horas al año menos que un profesor de primaria. Pero, en promedio el profesor de secundaria tiene 7 estudiantes más en el salón de clases que el profesor de primaria. Por último, queda una tarea para el Gobierno y es trabajar en la calidad de la educación, en la efectividad y en el fortalecimiento del acceso y la cobertura en la primera infancia.
  25. 25. Nelly Andrea Pardo PANORAMA POLÍTICO Y JURÍDICO: Tras la aprobación de la reforma tributaria y el anuncio de una coalición en el Congreso de la República, el presidente sigue enfrentado la ola de protestas que en resumen han hecho caer su imagen y respaldo de manera acelerada, con esta realidad y al no darse un incremento en la imagen positiva del presidente en el 2020, Duque pasará a la historia como el hombre que enterró el partido. Lo difícil con este panorama político para el uribismo es que la batalla dentro del partido es intensa, por tanto, es complicado lograr coordinaciones dentro del Gobierno. Iván Duque tarda mucho tiempo en decidir algo y ese inmovilismo le ha salido bastante costoso. (Ávila, 2020) PANORAMA CULTURAL: La realidad para la cultura se mantiene en el bajo perfil de los últimos años esto es algo evidente en su poca inversión y la falta de la promoción de un diálogo nacional en el que intervengan los miles de actores del sector. Más allá del dinero, hay mucho por hacer en la gestión y la administración de los recursos que, en su mayoría, están en manos de particulares. En Colombia, los gestores culturales han hecho un trabajo esencial a pesar de las barreras económicas y deben demostrar el impacto social de sus proyectos. La cultura debe ser integrada a los planes de desarrollo de los municipios, y estos deben ampliar el número de programas académicos para formar verdaderos administradores culturales.
  26. 26. Nelly Andrea Pardo Un factor que dificultad el desarrollo del sector es la poca confianza para que la empresa privada invierta en proyectos culturales locales, porque son estos los que producen mayor impacto social. Existe la percepción de que la cultura se ha vuelto masiva y goza de buena salud por grandes eventos, conciertos, éxitos taquilleros del cine, o incluso festivales y ferias, sin embargo, en ocasiones estos espectáculos buscan una rentabilidad económica, y que falta mucho por insistir en la construcción de una base más incluyente a través de políticas públicas que promuevan con igual entusiasmo las expresiones de la cultura popular (SEMANA, 2016) PANORAMA DE LA ECEDU: El papel de la UNAD y más específicamente el de la Escuela de Ciencias de la Educación ECEDU en el marco del modelo pedagógico y de acuerdo con los estándares internacionales de la más alta calidad plantea un servicio educativo a sus estudiantes y al país de la mano de las TIC, el aprendizaje autónomo y la educación virtual, contribuyendo oportunamente ante las demandas de la sociedad en lo referente al crecimiento sostenible y al desarrollo integral de sus aprendices. En cuanto a los campos del conocimiento como práctica social, la escuela ECEDU ofrece 5 licenciaturas,3 maestrías y 3 especializaciones. De igual forma para consolidar y extender el saber propone y oferta diversos mecanismos de participación como: diplomaturas, cátedras, foros, seminarios, ponencias en distintos simposios, conferencias de tipo académico dentro de las redes y comunidades de aprendizaje (UNAD,2020)
  27. 27. Andrea Pardo
  28. 28. Yenny Sanabria Castro Contexto Educativo en el País y el Escuela de Ciencias de la educación La educación se perfila como una de las estrategias para enfrentar los desafíos del momento, en base a esto las políticas del Estado Colombiano han establecido como prioridad el acceso a la educación; según la Organización para la Cooperación y el Desarrollo Económicos (OCDE) nuestro país ha desarrollado “políticas ambiciosas que buscan incrementar el número de estudiantes matriculados en todos los niveles y llevar los servicios educativos a todos los rincones del país. En solo una década, la esperanza de vida escolar ha aumentado dos años, y la participación en la Atención Integral y Educación de la Primera Infancia (EIAIPI) y la educación superior se ha incrementado en más del doble; hasta el 40% y 50% respectivamente. Sin embargo la percepción de la calidad de la educación es baja, se observa que el Estado prioriza la cantidad y no la calidad educativa, no se tienen en cuenta el número de estudiantes por curso, la calidad de infraestructura de las instituciones, establecen programas de jornada única sin tener en cuenta la capacidad docente y las condiciones de la comunidad. Esto se ve reflejado en los bajos resultados de pruebas educativas como el Programa Internacional para la Evaluación de Estudiantes (PISA) donde los estudiantes colombianos tuvieron un desempeño inferior comparado con el de sus pares en los países de la OCDE.
  29. 29. Yenny Sanabria Castro A pesar de la abolición de las cuotas escolares, el estudiante requiere de unas condiciones sociales, económicas, tecnológicas y nutricionales, que garanticen su disposición para el aprendizaje. En una situación social como la que vivimos en estos momentos por cuenta del COVID-19, vemos que el sistema educativo funciona medianamente en la escuela, pero cuando es necesario sacarlo del contexto académico, los estudiantes no cuentan con las herramientas y tecnología necesaria para continuar con los procesos académicos a distancia, todo esto una vez más en contra de la calidad de la educación. Desde el contexto de la Escuela de Ciencias de la educación ECEDU, el accionar pedagógico se fundamenta en el aprendizaje autónomo, con base en los principios y prácticas de la educación a distancia apoyada en las TIC. El propósito de la Escuela es a través de la formación en educación generar un alto impacto social, mediante la transformación de la sociedad (UNAD, 2020). La oferta académica está formada por variadas opciones que permiten impactar en un amplio porcentaje en la comunidad docente, todo con miras a preparar los docentes en educación de calidad y pertinencia.
  30. 30. DANIEL YESID ABELLA El análisis del contexto en nuestro país he encontrado dos problemáticas, la primera de ella trata de la naturaleza de las investigaciones en educación y pedagogía realizadas en las maestrías y doctorados que ofrecen las universidades y la segunda trata sobre redes de investigación e innovación para propiciar la inclusión social. En la primera se quiere resolver lo relacionado con la naturaleza y validez científica de las investigaciones y lo relacionado con si esta actividad es de carácter educativo o pedagógico. Se llega a un acuerdo que se construye en términos de reconocer la investigación como humana y social y la necesidad de recoger y resolver los problemas de investigación. Se reconoce que en Colombia no se han realizado suficientes estudios que recopilen los intereses de las tesis de maestría y doctorado, según estudios realizados por universidades al respecto, dan una mirada inicial de los estados del arte con lo cual se abren debates sobre los intereses vistos desde las pretensiones de los investigadores descritas en los objetivos de investigación, se da cuenta que estos intereses se consolidan en el marco mismo de los procedimientos de investigación utilizados donde tiene mayor acogida los prácticos, derivados de esos estudios que pretenden la comprensión de las realidades de la educación y la pedagogía y tambien aquellos que buscan solamente una descripción. Murcia, N., & Ramírez, C. (2017) Por otro lado, respecto a la inclusión social se puede evidenciar que en las universidades se requieren estrategias de gestión social del conocimiento para lograr una verdadera inclusión. La estrategia mas significativa corresponde a redes de investigación e innovación interdisciplinares para construir y transmitir los conocimientos, se aclara que estas redes deben trabajar reconociendo la diversidad de los diferentes actores de la sociedad. Se deben articular esfuerzos entre las universidades, la empresa, el gobierno, la ciencia y la tecnología ara construir soluciones a las necesidades de la población vulnerable de manera que se logre mejorar las condiciones de vida y se logre una verdadera inclusión social y educativa. Zapata, S. (2017)
  31. 31. DAVID ALBERTO RAMIREZ Teniendo en cuenta el modelo actual de educación en Colombia, que nos muestra un panorama de exclusión social en torno al modelo educativo, a la luz de la “evaluación por competencias” lo que se evidencia en los criterios evaluativos no son dicientes de las capacidades del individuo y si éstos pueden ser foco de exclusión en el acceso a la educación como derecho fundamental en un estado no garante del desarrollo humano, en ese orden de ideas nos estamos enfrentando a diario con un mundo competitivo y personas que no se lograron ajustar a estas exigencias en el ámbito laboral ni académico. Dado que “...el nuevo modelo de producción ya no se basa en actividades repetitivas y monótonas, sino en el trabajo intelectual y creativo de los individuos, así como en la innovación y el aprendizaje continuo...” (Almada Agustin OIT) en éste contexto, ¿qué sucede cuando el Estado y sus instituciones tienen falencias para implementar un sistema que pueda mejorar las condiciones de vida de las personas que han sido aisladas de un sistema educativo por competencias? Las competencias entendidas como “Conjuntos de conocimientos, habilidades, disposiciones y conductas que posee una persona, que le permiten la realización exitosa de una actividad” (Rodríguez y Feliú) criterio que redunda en una visión reduccionista del individuo no como un desarrollo pleno de sus potencialidades sino como un adiestramiento para el trabajo. Las problemáticas a abordar en el quehacer como docente involucran el desafío de encontrar criterios en el educando que perfile de manera más exitosa su formación, en cualquier momento de su vida entendiendo la educación como un constante en el desarrollo personal del individuo.
  32. 32. EVIDENCIAS :APORTES AL FORO
  33. 33. Nelly Andrea Pardo
  34. 34. Nelly Andrea Pardo
  35. 35. Yenny Sanabria C
  36. 36. David Alberto Ramirez Daniel Yesid Abella
  37. 37. Daniel Yesid Abella
  38. 38. Robinson Chaparro
  39. 39. Referencias bibliográﬁcas
  41. 41. Gracias

×