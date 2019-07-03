-
Be the first to like this
Published on
Author : Ralph Vince
Language : English
Grade Level : 1-3
Product Dimensions : 8.5 x 0.5 x 9.2 inches
Shipping Weight : 18.7 ounces
Format : BOOKS
Seller information : Ralph Vince ( 9? )
Link Download : https://nophgrocking44.blogspot.com/?book=0471547387
Synnopsis :
Permits traders in the futures, options and stock markets to create profitable trading formulas based on the rules of probability and modern portfolio theory. Shows how to develop and utilize key formulas which minimize losses, maximize profits and avoid excessive risk. Reintroduces the idea of optimal-f and its use in weighing and assigning values to the components of a trader's portfolio. Includes a computer program for immediate hands-on usage of techniques described.
Be the first to like this
Be the first to comment