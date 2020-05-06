Successfully reported this slideshow.
Մխիթար Սեբաստացի կրթահամալիր Արևելյան դպրոց 1-3 ԴԱՍԱՐԱՆ ՄԻՐՈՒՄՅԱՆ ՌՈԲԵՐՏ
ՍԱՐ
ՏՈՒՆ
ՇՈՒՆ, ԱՇՈՒՆ
ՄՈՒԿ, ԿԱՏՈՒ
ԱՐԵՎ, ԼՈՒՍԻՆ
ԹԹՈՒ
ՆՈՐ ՏԱՐԻ
ԾԱՌ, ՏՈՆԱԾԱՌ
ՉԻՐ, ՉԱՄԻՉ
ՁՄԵՌ, ՁՅՈՒՆ
ՓԱԹԻԼ
ԻՄ ԸՆՏԱՆԻՔԸ
ԴԴՈՒՄ
ՄԵՂՈՒ
ԻՄ ԴՊՐՈՑԸ
ԲԶԵԶԻ ԴՊՐՈՑԸ
ԷՍ ԷՆ Է
ԽԽՈՒՆՋ
ՀԱՎ, ՃՈՒՏ
ԲԱՐԵՎ, ԱՐԵՎ
ԿՈՆՖԵՏԻ ԱՆՁՐԵՎ
ՄԱՐՏ
ԳԱՐՈՒՆ
ԿԱՆԱՆՉ ԱԽՊԵՐ
ԺԱՄ, ԺԱՄԱՑՈՒՅՑ
ԶԱՏԻԿ
ՕԴԱՊԱՐԻԿ
ՏԻԵԶԵՐՔ
ՇՆՈՐՀԱԿԱԼՈՒԹՅՈՒՆ
Ռոբերտ Միրումյան
Այբբենարան

