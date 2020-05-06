Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
ՄԽԻԹԱՐ ՍԵԲԱՍՏԱՑԻ ԿՐԹԱՀԱՄԱԼԻՐ ԱՐևԵԼՅԱՆ ԴՊՐՈՑ 1-3 ԴԱՍԱՐԱՆ ԳԱՍՊԱՐՅԱՆ ՌԱՖԱՅԵԼ
ՍԱՐ
ԽԽՈՒՆՋ
ՏՈՒՆ
ԱՐևԱԾԱՂԻԿ
ԱՐև
ԼՈՒՍԻՆ
ՆՈՐ ՏԱՐԻ
ԵՍ
ԺԱՄ
ԿՈՆՖԵՏԻ ԱՆՁՐև
ԴԴՈՒՄ
ՁՄԵՌ,ՁՅՈՒՆ,ՓԱԹԻԼ
ՄԵՂՈՒ
ԾԱՌ
ԻՄ ԴՊՐՈՑԸ
ՀԱՎ,ՃՈՒՏ
ՄՈՒԿ,ԿԱՏՈՒ
ԹԹՈՒ
ՇՈՒՆ
ՏԻԵԶԵՐՔ
ԲԶԵԶԻ ԴՊՐՈՑԸ
ՕՐԱՑՈՒՅՑ,ՕՐ
ԻՄ ԸՆԿԵՐԸ
ՉԻՐ,ՉԱՄԻՉ
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Ռաֆայել Գասպարյան

14 views

Published on

Այբբենարան

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Ռաֆայել Գասպարյան

  1. 1. ՄԽԻԹԱՐ ՍԵԲԱՍՏԱՑԻ ԿՐԹԱՀԱՄԱԼԻՐ ԱՐևԵԼՅԱՆ ԴՊՐՈՑ 1-3 ԴԱՍԱՐԱՆ ԳԱՍՊԱՐՅԱՆ ՌԱՖԱՅԵԼ
  2. 2. ՍԱՐ
  3. 3. ԽԽՈՒՆՋ
  4. 4. ՏՈՒՆ
  5. 5. ԱՐևԱԾԱՂԻԿ
  6. 6. ԱՐև
  7. 7. ԼՈՒՍԻՆ
  8. 8. ՆՈՐ ՏԱՐԻ
  9. 9. ԵՍ
  10. 10. ԺԱՄ
  11. 11. ԿՈՆՖԵՏԻ ԱՆՁՐև
  12. 12. ԴԴՈՒՄ
  13. 13. ՁՄԵՌ,ՁՅՈՒՆ,ՓԱԹԻԼ
  14. 14. ՄԵՂՈՒ
  15. 15. ԾԱՌ
  16. 16. ԻՄ ԴՊՐՈՑԸ
  17. 17. ՀԱՎ,ՃՈՒՏ
  18. 18. ՄՈՒԿ,ԿԱՏՈՒ
  19. 19. ԹԹՈՒ
  20. 20. ՇՈՒՆ
  21. 21. ՏԻԵԶԵՐՔ
  22. 22. ԲԶԵԶԻ ԴՊՐՈՑԸ
  23. 23. ՕՐԱՑՈՒՅՑ,ՕՐ
  24. 24. ԻՄ ԸՆԿԵՐԸ
  25. 25. ՉԻՐ,ՉԱՄԻՉ

×