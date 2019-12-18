[Kindle prime] The Shadow Rising (Wheel of Time, #4)

-
The Wheel of Time®, Robert Jordan's internationally bestselling fantasy series, has captured the imaginations of millions of readers worldwide. Now The Shadow Rising will be available in trade paperback for the first time. This new edition will feature cover art from award-winning artist Sam Weber. This stunning cover art debuted on the e-book and will now grace bookstores for the first time on this handsome new edition.
